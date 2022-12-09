Read full article on original website
The head of the world’s largest crypto exchange says that most people shouldn’t invest right now
Changpeng Zhao, Binance CEO, advises first-time investors to avoid getting into crypto right now. Even the crypto industry’s leaders are cautioning investors against buying the dip. With cryptocurrency prices so low, it might seem like a good time for first-time buyers to invest, after industry figureheads like Microstrategy’s Michael...
dailyhodl.com
Staggering $2,800,000,000 in Bitcoin (BTC) Has Exited Crypto Exchanges in Just One Month: Glassnode
Leading analytics firm Glassnode reveals that crypto exchanges are witnessing a massive exodus of Bitcoin as BTC holders take the initiative to self-custody their coins. According to Glassnode’s Bitcoin exchange net position change metric, which tracks the 30-day supply held in exchange wallets, 179,250 BTC worth over $2.8 billion at time of writing has exited centralized crypto exchanges in the last month.
dailyhodl.com
Michael Saylor Says SEC Should Shut Down XRP, Ethereum, Solana and Other Altcoins for Being Unregistered Securities
Bitcoin (BTC) firebrand Michael Saylor says the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) would be right to shut down essentially all altcoins which he says are being sold as unregistered securities. In a new interview on the PDB Podcast, the former chief executive of MicroStrategy says that many altcoins, especially...
dailyhodl.com
Mysterious Whale Moves 1,296,926,801,221 Shiba Inu (SHIB) in Massive Crypto Transaction
A crypto whale is abruptly moving a staggering amount of Dogecoin (DOGE) competitor Shiba Inu (SHIB) in one massive transaction. According to new data from blockchain search engine Etherscan, the deep-pocketed trader moved 1.29 trillion SHIB worth about $12 million at time of writing from one unknown wallet to another.
If You Invested $10,000 in Coinbase in 2021, This Is How Much You Would Have Today
This top cryptocurrency exchange has withered along with the cryptocurrency market.
State Stimulus Checks 2022: See if Payments Are Coming Your Way Before the Year Ends
Nearly 20 states approved stimulus payments in one form or another in 2022, and residents in a dozen of them are still waiting for their money. If you live in one of the following 12 states and you...
dailyhodl.com
Shiba Inu Whale Abruptly Moves 2,871,107,065,473 SHIB in One Massive Crypto Transaction
A deep-pocketed crypto investor is suddenly moving a massive amount of meme asset Shiba Inu (SHIB) in a single transaction. According to whale-surveying platform Whale Alert, the wealthy investor abruptly transferred a staggering 2.87 trillion SHIB worth just over $26 million from an unknown wallet to another unknown wallet. The...
NEWSBTC
‘Wolf Of Wall Street’ Advises Crypto Investors To Hang On To Bitcoin And Ethereum
The year 2022 has been a very rough one for Bitcoin and the general crypto market. In the initial 11 months of the year, BTC declined by about 65%. Then, when it appeared that BTC gained stability at the $20K price mark, the FTX contagion broke out. The adverse event...
Binance boss says Sam Bankman-Fried's trading firm tried to undermine key token Tether — risking a crypto rout
Binance boss Changpeng Zhao accused Sam Bankman-Fried's Alameda Research of trying to drive down the price of Tether, according to the New York Times. Tether's price is supposed to be fixed at $1 but it has slipped below that several times in 2022. The stablecoin’s collapse would likely trigger a...
Here's My Top Cryptocurrency to Buy in December
You may never have heard of this token -- at least not by its correct name.
Futurism
Coinbase CEO Says Only a "Gullible Person" Wouldn't Think FTX Stole User Funds
As the dust starts to settle following crypto exchange FTX's dramatic implosion last month — an event that wiped out a $32 billion valuation in a matter of days and even took down other exchanges with it — competing exchanges are starting to actively distance themselves from disgraced former FTX CEO Sam Bankman-Fried.
tipranks.com
SEC Attempts to Save Listed Companies from Crypto Collapse
The SEC is trying to fathom the damage done by the collapse of the largest crypto exchange, FTX. The financial regulator aims to bring cryptocurrencies under its purview in order to have more control over the activities of the digital asset market. The Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) has notified...
A Winklevoss-run crypto operation has frozen $700 million in client withdrawals as it becomes ensnared in the FTX disaster
Genesis Global Capital also halted withdrawals and is the lending partner of Gemini Earn.
bitcoinist.com
Here’s Why Big Eyes Coin Is The Best Investment After Solana and Hedera
The use of cryptocurrencies protected by blockchain technology to produce money is becoming more and more popular throughout the world, and this trend is predicted to continue. Depending on the direction of the trend and the value of the coin, early cryptocurrency investors have already seen returns on their investments.
decrypt.co
Coinbase CEO Rejects FTX ‘Accounting Error,’ Says Funds Were Obviously ‘Stolen’
Brian Armstrong says only the “most gullible person” would believe an $8 billion hole was due to lackluster accounting. Coinbase Chief Executive Brian Armstrong on Saturday condemned Sam Bankman-Fried’s account of how FTX found itself in an $8 billion hole. Armstrong said there is no way billions...
Is the worst over for bitcoin and the rest of crypto?
The meltdown of FTX has sent the price of bitcoin and other cryptocurrencies tumbling more than 60% this year...and the carnage has spread to publicly traded companies with exposure to digital assets.
crowdfundinsider.com
Coinbase Predicts 50% Plunge in Revenue in 2022
Coinbase (NASDAQ:COIN), the only publicly traded crypto exchange, is not having a very good year. In fact, Coinbase CEO Brian Armstrong recently commented in an interview that revenue in fiscal year 2022 is expected to be half of what the exchange delivered in 2021. The crypto ice age has claimed...
CoinTelegraph
Mazars says users’ BTC reserves on Binance are fully collateralized
South African auditor Mazars confirmed on Dec. 7 that cryptocurrency exchange Binance possessed control over 575,742.42 Bitcoin (BTC) of its customers, worth $9.7 billion at the time of publication. Mazars stated that “Binance was 101% collateralized.”. The scope of the inquiry included customers’ spot, options, margin, futures, funding, loan...
CoinDesk
Crypto Exchange Binance.US Eliminates Trading Fees for Ether
Binance.US is getting rid of trading fees for ether (ETH), the company said Tuesday, expanding its zero-free program beyond just bitcoin (BTC). Free trading will apply to the following spot market pairs: ETH/USD, ETH/USDT, ETH/USDC and ETH/BUSD. The exchange said it will also offer additional trading fee discounts to customers who pay their trading fees with BNB tokens.
kitco.com
Coinbase incentivizes customers to dump USDT for USDC as new allegations of SBF stablecoin manipulation emerge
Editor's Note: With so much market volatility, stay on top of daily news! Get caught up in minutes with our speedy summary of today's must-read news and expert opinions. Sign up here!. “Fiat-backed stablecoins […] provide customers stability and confidence during times of volatility,” they wrote in a blog post....
