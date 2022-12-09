ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

dailyhodl.com

Staggering $2,800,000,000 in Bitcoin (BTC) Has Exited Crypto Exchanges in Just One Month: Glassnode

Leading analytics firm Glassnode reveals that crypto exchanges are witnessing a massive exodus of Bitcoin as BTC holders take the initiative to self-custody their coins. According to Glassnode’s Bitcoin exchange net position change metric, which tracks the 30-day supply held in exchange wallets, 179,250 BTC worth over $2.8 billion at time of writing has exited centralized crypto exchanges in the last month.
dailyhodl.com

Mysterious Whale Moves 1,296,926,801,221 Shiba Inu (SHIB) in Massive Crypto Transaction

A crypto whale is abruptly moving a staggering amount of Dogecoin (DOGE) competitor Shiba Inu (SHIB) in one massive transaction. According to new data from blockchain search engine Etherscan, the deep-pocketed trader moved 1.29 trillion SHIB worth about $12 million at time of writing from one unknown wallet to another.
dailyhodl.com

Shiba Inu Whale Abruptly Moves 2,871,107,065,473 SHIB in One Massive Crypto Transaction

A deep-pocketed crypto investor is suddenly moving a massive amount of meme asset Shiba Inu (SHIB) in a single transaction. According to whale-surveying platform Whale Alert, the wealthy investor abruptly transferred a staggering 2.87 trillion SHIB worth just over $26 million from an unknown wallet to another unknown wallet. The...
Futurism

Coinbase CEO Says Only a "Gullible Person" Wouldn't Think FTX Stole User Funds

As the dust starts to settle following crypto exchange FTX's dramatic implosion last month — an event that wiped out a $32 billion valuation in a matter of days and even took down other exchanges with it — competing exchanges are starting to actively distance themselves from disgraced former FTX CEO Sam Bankman-Fried.
tipranks.com

SEC Attempts to Save Listed Companies from Crypto Collapse

The SEC is trying to fathom the damage done by the collapse of the largest crypto exchange, FTX. The financial regulator aims to bring cryptocurrencies under its purview in order to have more control over the activities of the digital asset market. The Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) has notified...
bitcoinist.com

Here’s Why Big Eyes Coin Is The Best Investment After Solana and Hedera

The use of cryptocurrencies protected by blockchain technology to produce money is becoming more and more popular throughout the world, and this trend is predicted to continue. Depending on the direction of the trend and the value of the coin, early cryptocurrency investors have already seen returns on their investments.
crowdfundinsider.com

Coinbase Predicts 50% Plunge in Revenue in 2022

Coinbase (NASDAQ:COIN), the only publicly traded crypto exchange, is not having a very good year. In fact, Coinbase CEO Brian Armstrong recently commented in an interview that revenue in fiscal year 2022 is expected to be half of what the exchange delivered in 2021. The crypto ice age has claimed...
CoinTelegraph

Mazars says users’ BTC reserves on Binance are fully collateralized

South African auditor Mazars confirmed on Dec. 7 that cryptocurrency exchange Binance possessed control over 575,742.42 Bitcoin (BTC) of its customers, worth $9.7 billion at the time of publication. Mazars stated that “Binance was 101% collateralized.”. The scope of the inquiry included customers’ spot, options, margin, futures, funding, loan...
CoinDesk

Crypto Exchange Binance.US Eliminates Trading Fees for Ether

Binance.US is getting rid of trading fees for ether (ETH), the company said Tuesday, expanding its zero-free program beyond just bitcoin (BTC). Free trading will apply to the following spot market pairs: ETH/USD, ETH/USDT, ETH/USDC and ETH/BUSD. The exchange said it will also offer additional trading fee discounts to customers who pay their trading fees with BNB tokens.
