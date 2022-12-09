Read full article on original website
wrestleview.com
The new home of ROH Weekly TV revealed, NJPW to be heavily involved
Tony Khan revealed during the Final Battle media scrum on Saturday that the new home of ROH’s weekly television show will be on the HonorClub streaming service. He also said that New Japan Pro Wrestling will be heavily involved in the project and has been in discussions with them.
wrestleview.com
Update on William Regal and his status with WWE
According to PWInsider, WWE sources have confirmed that William Regal has officially come to terms on his new position with the company. The report also notes that Regal will have a Vice President position in the company, and will start the first week in January. During last Wednesday’s ROH Final...
wrestleview.com
Attendance numbers for last weeks WWE and AEW TV shows
Below is a list of attendance numbers for last week’s WWE and AEW television shows. WWE Raw: Capital One Arena in Washington, DC – 8,077 tickets sold. AEW Dynamite/Rampage: H-E-B Center in Cedar Park, TX – 3,157 tickets sold. WWE SmackDown: PPG Paints Arena in Pittsburgh, PA...
wrestleview.com
Major News On Sasha Banks’ Status With WWE, Update On Her Appearance With NJPW
According to F4WOnline, as of right now, Sasha Banks has agreed to terms for multiple dates with New Japan Pro Wrestling. However, Banks returning to WWE could still be a possibility. It was also said that Banks’ contract with WWE is set to expire at the end of this year,...
wrestleview.com
ROH Final Battle Quick Results And Highlights- 12/10/22 (Six Title Matches)
Below are quick results with some highlights from Saturday’s Ring of Honor Final Battle pay-per-view. (Live from the College Park Center in Arlington, Texas). Rush and Dralistico defeated Blake Christian and AR Fox by pinfall. After the match, Rush and Dralistico gave a big beat down Christian and Fox...
wrestleview.com
Current lineup for AEW Dynamite “Winter Is Coming” special this Wednesday
Below is the current lineup for this Wednesday’s “Winter Is Coming” episode of AEW Dynamite, live on TBS beginning at 8:00 pm ET. -AEW World Championship and Dynamite Diamond ring winner takes all: MJF (c) vs. Ricky Starks. -AEW World Trios Championship best-of-seven series: Death Triangle vs....
wrestleview.com
VICE TV releases preview clip for Tuesday’s Vince McMahon documentary
VICE TV posted a preview clip to Twitter for “The 9 Lives of Vince McMahon” documentary, which is set to premiere this coming Tuesday, December 13 at 9:00 pm ET. VICE will also air replays at midnight ET and 3:00 am ET. The preview clip features Jim Cornette,...
wrestleview.com
NXT New Year’s Evil 2023 date announced
During Saturday night’s NXT Deadline, it was announced that NXT’s New Year’s Evil special will air live on the USA Network on Tuesday, January 10. A woman was teased for a return or to debut. There were no matches announced for the special.
wrestleview.com
Bayley and Sasha Banks reuniting for upcoming charity event
WWE Superstar Bayley took to Instagram to announce that she will be joined by Sasha Banks (under her real name of Mercedes Varnado), for an Instagram live stream charity event on Wednesday, December 14. Bayley noted that the special live event will be a benefit for the Family Giving Tree.
wrestleview.com
IMPACT Wrestling SPOILERS: Big title change and more
Below are spoilers from Friday night’s IMPACT television tapings held at the Charles Dodge Center in Pembroke Pines, Florida, courtesy of PWInsider. The Motor City Machine Guns defeated Heath Miller and Rhino to become the IMPACT Wrestling Tag Team Champions. This is be their third win as tag team champions.
wrestleview.com
WWE Holiday Tour Results – 12/10/22 (Wheeling WV and Saginaw, MI)
WWE held two Holiday Tour House Shows on Saturday. Below are the results, courtesy of Fightful. WWE Live Holiday Tour Results From The WesBanco Arena In Wheeling, WV (12/10) – WWE Undisputed Tag Team Championships: The Usos (Jey Uso & Jimmy Uso) (c) vs. Brawling Brutes (Butch & Ridge Holland) ended in a no contest.
wrestleview.com
IMPACT Wrestling SPOILERS: Matches taped to air on AXS TV
IMPACT Wrestling taped The road to January’s Hard to Kill on Friday night at The Charles Dodge Center in Pembroke Pines, Florida. Below are the results from Friday night’s tapings. -Shera defeated Jack Price. -Taylor Wilde defeated KiLynn King. -Eddie Edwards defeated Delirious. Former ROH World Champion Jonathan...
wrestleview.com
WWE Raw Preview: Double No. 1 Contenders Matches
*Live coverage of WWE Raw will begin tonight at 8:00 pm ET*. WWE Raw will air live tonight on the USA Network, and emanate from the Fiserv Forum in Milwaukee, WI. As of this report, WWE is advertising the following for tonight’s show:. -WWE United States Championship No. 1...
wrestleview.com
WWE SmackDown Draws Over 2 Million Viewers In Preliminary Ratings With Move Back To FOX
According to SpoilerTV, Friday night’s episode of WWE SmackDown on FOX, drew an average of 2.098 million viewers. Last week’s show that was on FS1 due to FOX’s live coverage of the PAC-10 championship, saw 902,000 viewers. In the key 18-49, SmackDown drew a 0.50 rating, making...
wrestleview.com
IMPACT Wrestling SPOILER: Former ROH World Champion appears
Former ROH World Champion Jonathan Gresham appeared during Friday night’s IMPACT Wrestling TV tapings, held at the Charles Dodge Center in Pembroke Pines, Florida. Gresham had defended the ROH World Championship on IMPACT TV after ROH went on hiatus. He had been part of the new ROH under AEW CEO and President Tony Khan. He dropped the title to Claudio Castagnoli at July ROH Death Before Dishonor PPV and then asked for his release, which was granted.
wrestleview.com
12/9 WWE SmackDown: Kurt Angle And Gable Steveson give Chad Gable and Otis a milk bath; Shotzi “Injured”; Next week’s show
Gable Steveson made an appearance on Friday’s WWE SmackDown. He hung out with WWE Hall of Famer as part of Angle’s birthday celebration during the show. In the closing segment of Friday night’s show, Steveson brought out a milk truck and helped Angle throw milk cans at Chad Gable & Otis, who were in then ring.
wrestleview.com
Shotzi shows off x-ray of broken hand, will be out for six weeks
WWE Superstar Shotzi took to Twitter to show off the x-ray from her broken hand. Shotzi had her hand smashed in a car door during an attack by Shayna Bazler and Ronda Rousey in the parking lot at Friday night’s SmackDown. Shotzi noted she will be out of action...
