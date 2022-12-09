ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

The new home of ROH Weekly TV revealed, NJPW to be heavily involved

Tony Khan revealed during the Final Battle media scrum on Saturday that the new home of ROH’s weekly television show will be on the HonorClub streaming service. He also said that New Japan Pro Wrestling will be heavily involved in the project and has been in discussions with them.
Update on William Regal and his status with WWE

According to PWInsider, WWE sources have confirmed that William Regal has officially come to terms on his new position with the company. The report also notes that Regal will have a Vice President position in the company, and will start the first week in January. During last Wednesday’s ROH Final...
Attendance numbers for last weeks WWE and AEW TV shows

Below is a list of attendance numbers for last week’s WWE and AEW television shows. WWE Raw: Capital One Arena in Washington, DC – 8,077 tickets sold. AEW Dynamite/Rampage: H-E-B Center in Cedar Park, TX – 3,157 tickets sold. WWE SmackDown: PPG Paints Arena in Pittsburgh, PA...
VICE TV releases preview clip for Tuesday’s Vince McMahon documentary

VICE TV posted a preview clip to Twitter for “The 9 Lives of Vince McMahon” documentary, which is set to premiere this coming Tuesday, December 13 at 9:00 pm ET. VICE will also air replays at midnight ET and 3:00 am ET. The preview clip features Jim Cornette,...
NXT New Year’s Evil 2023 date announced

During Saturday night’s NXT Deadline, it was announced that NXT’s New Year’s Evil special will air live on the USA Network on Tuesday, January 10. A woman was teased for a return or to debut. There were no matches announced for the special.
Bayley and Sasha Banks reuniting for upcoming charity event

WWE Superstar Bayley took to Instagram to announce that she will be joined by Sasha Banks (under her real name of Mercedes Varnado), for an Instagram live stream charity event on Wednesday, December 14. Bayley noted that the special live event will be a benefit for the Family Giving Tree.
IMPACT Wrestling SPOILERS: Big title change and more

Below are spoilers from Friday night’s IMPACT television tapings held at the Charles Dodge Center in Pembroke Pines, Florida, courtesy of PWInsider. The Motor City Machine Guns defeated Heath Miller and Rhino to become the IMPACT Wrestling Tag Team Champions. This is be their third win as tag team champions.
WWE Holiday Tour Results – 12/10/22 (Wheeling WV and Saginaw, MI)

WWE held two Holiday Tour House Shows on Saturday. Below are the results, courtesy of Fightful. WWE Live Holiday Tour Results From The WesBanco Arena In Wheeling, WV (12/10) – WWE Undisputed Tag Team Championships: The Usos (Jey Uso & Jimmy Uso) (c) vs. Brawling Brutes (Butch & Ridge Holland) ended in a no contest.
IMPACT Wrestling SPOILERS: Matches taped to air on AXS TV

IMPACT Wrestling taped The road to January’s Hard to Kill on Friday night at The Charles Dodge Center in Pembroke Pines, Florida. Below are the results from Friday night’s tapings. -Shera defeated Jack Price. -Taylor Wilde defeated KiLynn King. -Eddie Edwards defeated Delirious. Former ROH World Champion Jonathan...
WWE Raw Preview: Double No. 1 Contenders Matches

*Live coverage of WWE Raw will begin tonight at 8:00 pm ET*. WWE Raw will air live tonight on the USA Network, and emanate from the Fiserv Forum in Milwaukee, WI. As of this report, WWE is advertising the following for tonight’s show:. -WWE United States Championship No. 1...
IMPACT Wrestling SPOILER: Former ROH World Champion appears

Former ROH World Champion Jonathan Gresham appeared during Friday night’s IMPACT Wrestling TV tapings, held at the Charles Dodge Center in Pembroke Pines, Florida. Gresham had defended the ROH World Championship on IMPACT TV after ROH went on hiatus. He had been part of the new ROH under AEW CEO and President Tony Khan. He dropped the title to Claudio Castagnoli at July ROH Death Before Dishonor PPV and then asked for his release, which was granted.
Shotzi shows off x-ray of broken hand, will be out for six weeks

WWE Superstar Shotzi took to Twitter to show off the x-ray from her broken hand. Shotzi had her hand smashed in a car door during an attack by Shayna Bazler and Ronda Rousey in the parking lot at Friday night’s SmackDown. Shotzi noted she will be out of action...

