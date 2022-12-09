ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ann Arbor, MI

utrockets.com

RayJ Dennis Named MAC Player of Week for Second Time This Season

TOLEDO, Ohio – Junior guard RayJ Dennis has been named Mid-American Conference Player of the Week for the second time this season after leading Toledo to victories over Northern Iowa and Canisius last week. Dennis' honor marks the third time a Rocket has received the conference's weekly award. A...
TOLEDO, OH
utrockets.com

Rockets Ground Flyers, 57-45, for Fifth Straight Win

TOLEDO, Ohio – The Toledo women's basketball team (8-2) won its fifth straight game on Sunday, a 57-45 victory over Dayton (0-10) at Savage Arena. The win snaps the Rockets' three-game losing streak against Dayton, which has made 15 straight postseason appearances and won an NCAA Tournament game last season.
DAYTON, OH

