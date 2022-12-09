IMPACT Results – 12/8/22 (The Design and more);Josh Alexander talks re-signing with IMPACT over going to AEW

It was time for an awaited rematch at ROH Final Battle for the Pure Championship, as the Jericho Appreciation Society's Daniel Garcia was facing the man he took the Title from initially in Blackpool Combat Club's Wheeler Yuta. Each wrestler would have three rope breaks to use during the match, but because of Garcia's gameplay, Yuta would end up using all of his much earlier than anyone anticipated. Despite the odds and being down to no rope breaks, Yuta was able to hit Garcia with a flurry of offense after a cover, never letting him breathe and gain a foothold, and he was able to knock out Garcia and get the win, becoming the new ROH Pure Champion.

2 DAYS AGO