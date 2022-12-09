IMPACT Results – 12/8/22 (The Design and more);Josh Alexander talks re-signing with IMPACT over going to AEW

Read full article on original website
Related
wrestlinginc.com
Shawn Michaels Addresses Ava Raine's Development In WWE NXT
Ava Raine made her "WWE NXT" TV debut recently, as she aligned herself with the faction known as Schism — a cult-like group led by Joe Gacy that also features Rip Fowler and Jagger Reid, the tag team formerly known as Grizzled Young Veterans. Raine has yet to compete in the ring in WWE, however, she has trained at the WWE Performance Center for a couple of years. On the media call ahead of "NXT" Deadline this Saturday, December 10, two-time WWE Hall of Famer Shawn Michaels discussed his thoughts on Raine's progression with her character onscreen.
Swerve Strickland Walks Out On Keith Lee During Tag Bout At ROH Final Battle 2022
Miscommunication was the key factor in the match between Swerve in our Glory and the tandem of Shane Taylor & JD Griffey at ROH Final Battle 2022. For several weeks now, Swerve Strickland and Keith Lee have had communication issues getting back to their time as AEW Tag Team Champions. At ROH Final Battle 2022, Swerve and Keith attempted to put their issues behind them when they faced the team of Shane Taylor and JD Griffey.
wrestlinginc.com
Dominick Mysterio Addresses Amount Of WWE Titles
The amount of titles a pro wrestling promotion has been a controversial and divisive topic over the past few years; AEW currently showcases over 15 titles on their weekly shows between their own titles, ROH ones, and others. Former "SmackDown" Tag Team Champion Dominik Mysterio revealed his thoughts on the number of titles in WWE at the current moment.
PWMania
ROH Final Battle Results – December 10, 2022
Mascara Dorada vs. Jeff Cobb (Zero Hour) Mascara Dorada tried to take down Jeff Cobb with a shoulder tackle, but Cobb was unphased. Dorada went for high flying moves on Cobb, sending him to the outside with a Mexican arm drag. Dorada went for the recipe again, but Cobb continued to catch it before slamming him onto the mat & apron throughout the mat.
wrestletalk.com
Bron Breakker Left Laid Out To Close NXT Deadline
Find out who attacked Bron Breakker to close NXT’s premium live event, NXT Deadline tonight (December 10). While many people expected Bron Breakker to retain his NXT Championship at NXT’s premium live event, Deadline, he was not expecting to have his celebration cut so dramatically short!. With Bron...
wrestletalk.com
WWE Star Posts X-Ray Of Broken Bone After Parking Lot Attack
After a WWE star was attacked in the parking lot ahead of WWE SmackDown, now they have shown their x-rays to prove the injury. After Ronda Rousey and Shayna Baszler attacked Shotzi in the parking lot ahead of SmackDown, now Shotzi has shared a photo of the injury. Taking to...
stillrealtous.com
WWE Superstar Reportedly Out Of Action For 6 To 14 Months
WWE has a number of Superstars who are currently sidelined due to injury, and Robert Roode has been out of action since June. It doesn’t look like fans will be seeing Roode anytime soon as he’s now recovering from an injury. The Wrestling Observer Newsletter reports that Robert...
stillrealtous.com
Released WWE Star Reveals Nixed Plans To Form New League Of Nations Stable
In 2015 the League of Nations was formed and the group featured Sheamus representing Ireland, King Barrett representing England, Rusev representing Bulgaria, and Alberto Del Rio representing Mexico. The group disbanded after a few months, but it sounds like the concept was brought up again a few years later. Former...
ringsidenews.com
Replacement For Braun Strowman At WWE Madison Square Garden Event Revealed
Braun Strowman’s release from the company last year clearly shocked fans, as he was a huge star back then. He eventually returned to the company earlier this year and fans were glad to see him back. He remains linked with Bray Wyatt in one way or the other. Now it seems Strowman will be replaced by Drew McIntyre in the upcoming MSG show.
wrestlinginc.com
Update On How Long Matt Riddle Will Be Off WWE TV
Matt Riddle is expected to be out of action for at least six weeks following Solo Sikoa's vicious attack on The Original Bro on the 12/5 episode of "WWE Raw." It was announced on the 12/9 "WWE SmackDown" that Riddle was rushed to the hospital after he "suffered significant trauma to his trachea, lost his voice, and had difficulty breathing" following Sikoa's attack.
tjrwrestling.net
WWE Legend Recalls Being High During Match Against The Rock & Steve Austin
A WWE Hall of Famer has discussed being high during a match that also featured wrestling icons The Rock and Stone Cold Steve Austin. In October 1999, the New Age Outlaws, Road Dogg and Badd Ass Billy Gunn, closed an episode of Raw as they took on the WWE dream team of Stone Cold Steve Austin and The Rock. Incredibly it was the Outlaws who came out on top in the bout, defeating the two icons.
wrestleview.com
Update on William Regal and his status with WWE
According to PWInsider, WWE sources have confirmed that William Regal has officially come to terms on his new position with the company. The report also notes that Regal will have a Vice President position in the company, and will start the first week in January. During last Wednesday’s ROH Final...
WWE NXT: Deadline (12/10/2022) Results: Breakker vs Crews, Two Iron Survivor Challenges, New Day.
NXT Deadline (12/10/2022). - NXT Championship Match: Bron Breakker (c) vs. Apollo Crews. - Men's Iron Survivor Challenge: Carmelo Hayes (w/ Trick Williams) vs. Grayson Waller vs. Axiom vs. Joe Gacy (w/ Ava Raine, Rip Fowler & Jagger Reid) vs. JD McDonagh. - Women's Iron Survivor Challenge: Roxanne Perez vs....
bodyslam.net
Spoiler: New Champions Crowned At IMPACT Wrestling Tapings
IMPACT Wrestling taped some episodes of IMPACT in Pembroke Pines, FL on December 9. During the show, there was a title change. Do not read any further if you don’t want to be spoiled. You’ve been warned. The spoiler comes courtesy of PWInsider. At the IMPACT Tapings, Alex...
tjrwrestling.net
Big E Reacts To The New Day’s NXT Tag Team Title Win
It is indeed a new day because there are new NXT WWE Tag Team Champions and Big E is really happy about it. When The New Day’s Kofi Kingston & Xavier Woods showed up on the December 6th edition of NXT TV to challenge Pretty Deadly to an NXT Tag Team Title match, it came as a complete shock. As WWE fans of this era are quickly learning, it seems as though anybody can show on any brand at any time because that’s exactly what The New Day did.
411mania.com
WWE Live Results From West Virgina: Gunther Defends IC Title, More
WWE held a live event in Wheeling, West Virginia on Saturday night, with Gunther battling Shinsuke Nakamura and more. You can see the full results from the show below, per PWInsider:. * WWE Tag Team Championship Match: The Usos (Jey Uso & Jimmy Uso) (c) vs. Brawling Brutes (Butch &...
stillrealtous.com
Sasha Banks Reportedly Not Returning To WWE
Sasha Banks walked out of Raw back in May and since then there’s been a lot of talk about Sasha’s status. It seems that Banks, real name Mercedes Varnado is making moves as it was recently reported that she’s expected to be at NJPW Wrestle Kingdom 17.
ComicBook
Wheeler Yuta Defies the Odds and Becomes New ROH Pure Champion at Final Battle
It was time for an awaited rematch at ROH Final Battle for the Pure Championship, as the Jericho Appreciation Society's Daniel Garcia was facing the man he took the Title from initially in Blackpool Combat Club's Wheeler Yuta. Each wrestler would have three rope breaks to use during the match, but because of Garcia's gameplay, Yuta would end up using all of his much earlier than anyone anticipated. Despite the odds and being down to no rope breaks, Yuta was able to hit Garcia with a flurry of offense after a cover, never letting him breathe and gain a foothold, and he was able to knock out Garcia and get the win, becoming the new ROH Pure Champion.
wrestleview.com
Attendance numbers for last weeks WWE and AEW TV shows
Below is a list of attendance numbers for last week’s WWE and AEW television shows. WWE Raw: Capital One Arena in Washington, DC – 8,077 tickets sold. AEW Dynamite/Rampage: H-E-B Center in Cedar Park, TX – 3,157 tickets sold. WWE SmackDown: PPG Paints Arena in Pittsburgh, PA...
tjrwrestling.net
Kofi Kingston Sets Impressive New Record
At NXT Deadline, Kofi Kingston made history when he broke a longstanding WWE record. The New Day duo of Kofi Kingston and Xavier Woods made their surprise return to NXT on December 6th, attacking the Tag Team Champions Pretty Deadly and challenging them to a title match. The bout took...
Comments / 0