Small WI Bar Filled With Thousands Of Vintage Christmas Ornaments
A bar in Wisconsin knows how to get into the Christmas spirit every year. When it comes to the type of bar I like to hang out at, it's definitely a small-town tavern-style joint. You know the kind with good burgers, cheap drinks, and an old-school jukebox. Nothing fancy, just fun. The place to find one is in the middle of nowhere in Wisconsin.
Channel 3000
Three decades after an alcohol-induced abyss, Madison musician Michael Massey pens a clear-eyed memoir
A chance conversation backstage at the Dane County Coliseum on the night of Nov. 16, 1977, suddenly made everything seem possible for the Madison rock band Chaser and Michael Massey, its front man and lead singer. It also opened a trapdoor which eventually swallowed Massey, taking him to a dark...
fox47.com
Watertown Winter Market aims to raise funds for family impacted by deadly fire
WATERTOWN, Wis. — A day after learning about a fire that killed three people in Watertown, some members of that community rallied to raise money for the victims. The coordinator of Saturday’s Watertown Winter Market Kassi Oxford said the community felt an immense loss. During the holiday season, she said it couldn’t be a better time to give back to the family who lost so much.
nbc15.com
Two new high-profile projects announced in Madison
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Riley Construction announced Tuesday two new high-profile projects in Madison. Madison Industrial Campus at 6002 Femrite Drive and Tradesman Commerce Park at 5525 Tradesman Drive are new efforts to expand Riley Construction’s footprint in Dane County. Madison Industrial Campus is a 169,000 square-foot industrial building...
eastcoasttraveller.com
Where To Find The Best Pizza in Wisconsin?
Located in the old Transfer Pharmacy building, this restaurant has an ambiance to match the food. The woodwork is still present, and the stained glass has been preserved. The menu features a variety of pizza options and gluten-free choices. Drinks include draft beer and tasty wine. The atmosphere is casual and comfortable. The Transfer Pizzeria Cafe is a popular restaurant renowned for its creative pizza combinations. It has been an excellent food source for Milwaukee residents since its opening in 2008. It is a family-friendly restaurant, and they welcome kids of all ages. They serve supper and AM meals; you can order take-out and delivery.
nbc15.com
Christopher Miller’s family searches for the missing Madison man on foot
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - The family of missing Madison man Christopher Miller canvased Janesville and Beloit while looking for the 27-year-old father, son and brother who went missing three weeks ago. Miller’s mother Tammy James and brother Rushawn James said the toughest part is not knowing where Miller is located....
Daily Cardinal
Divide by design: Gender exclusion at the Nicholas Recreation Center
The term “woman” is used in this article to refer to all woman-identifying persons. Slamming weights. Inappropriate looks. A chorus of obnoxious grunting, no matter how much weight is on the bar. That’s what University of Wisconsin-Madison senior Georgia Hancock deals with whenever she lifts in the basement...
fox47.com
Madison LGBTQ+ bar hosts active shooter training
MADISON, Wis. — A local LGBTQ+ bar and nightclub opened its doors Saturday for an active shooter training. The training comes in the wake of a deadly mass shooting at Club Q, an LGBTQ+ nightclub in Colorado Springs, that left five people dead and 19 injured. Saturday’s two-hour training...
captimes.com
A vision for Voit: 1,500 homes and green space on Madison's east side
The future of 65 acres of Voit Farm on Madison’s east side could include a pedestrian/bike path connecting nearby green spaces, streets that lay flush with the curb, a dog park, a community garden and some 1,500 to 1,700 units of housing. At a neighborhood meeting on Thursday night,...
nbc15.com
District: 3 found dead in Watertown house fire were all students
Our Share Your Holidays campaign would not be possible without a countless number of dedicated volunteers. That includes a mother-son duo in Baraboo. They are helping their community all while building a stronger bond together. A strong flu season causing medication supply problems for local pharmacies. The flu season is...
nbc15.com
Former Badger Jake Hescock dies of cardiac arrest
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Former Wisconsin tight end Jake Hescock passed away on Sunday, according to a family member. In a Facebook post Hescock’s cousin, Lisa Walz Mlynarczyk, said that Hescock went for a jog in Boston on Tuesday, December 6 and collapsed. Mlynarczyk said he was given CPR and had been on life support at the hospital.
washingtoncountyinsider.com
Rachel and Josh Hesprich family of Hartford, WI need your help
Washington Co., Wi – Neighbors across Washington County, Wi are being asked to step up to the plate and help one of their neighbors in need. The Rachel and Josh Hesprich family of Hartford, WI were hit with some difficult news this past November as Rachel was diagnosed with a brain tumor at age 35.
nbc15.com
Family shares the pain of waiting as search continues for Christopher Miller
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - The family of a Madison man continues to ask questions and search for answers as Christopher Miller remains missing for another week. “It’s been a lot; it’s been very, very challenging,” said Miller’s fiance, Mallory Duerst. Saturday will mark four weeks since...
wpr.org
What an Amtrak station in Madison would mean for passenger rail in Wisconsin
Amtrak is considering expanding passenger rail in Wisconsin with a new station in Madison. We explore what the project could mean for transportation in the state.
nbc15.com
Search continues for Madison man last seen three weeks ago
We learned it was a community request after the mass shooting in Colorado Springs. Less than 36 hours after three people were found dead following a house fire in Watertown, the community had already started rallying together. Loved ones continue search for Chris Miller. Updated: 8 hours ago. More than...
4-year-old with brain cancer celebrating final birthday with worldwide birthday cards
A Wisconsin 4-year-old whose prognosis of just a few weeks is being shown support from all over the world for her birthday, and you can send her a card too.
nbc15.com
Snowy roads cause Madison parent to question why school wasn’t canceled
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - A Madison mother wondered why Madison Metropolitan School District didn’t cancel school after saying her child endured a tumultuous bus ride during the heavy snowfall on Friday. Spring Harbor Middle School parent Jennifer Talbot said Friday’s weather conditions caused her son’s bus to be 40...
At peak, roughly 20 Metro buses stuck on snowy Madison roads Friday
MADISON, Wis. — Public transportation riders had to deal with their share of delays Friday as Madison’s Metro Transit reported 20 buses stuck on area roads at one point due to the snow. “And that doesn’t even count the one stuck in traffic, just traffic jams,” said Metro Transit marketing and customer service manager Jessy Stammer. According to Stammer, most...
news8000.com
UW Health says there’s an increase in treatment for diet-related pain
MADISON, Wis. – The holiday season is an excuse to gather around the table with plenty of food to go around. But as the holiday season goes on, UW Health doctors are beginning to see an increase in diet-related treatments. Doctors say it is essential to be mindful of...
Wisconsin adds Davion Thomas of Racine (Wis.) as a preferred walk-on
The Wisconsin Badgers land a walk-on commitment from wide receiver Davion Thomas of Saint Catherine's High School.
