Texts: Gov. Reeves Talked to Brett Favre About Using State Funds For Volleyball Facilities

Welfare money should only be used for welfare. Until these men go hungry or have to do without, they will never understand the suffering of the less fortunate. This makes me sick!
Knew that as a Lt. Gov.Tate Reeves had to know and/or be involved in the mix to misuse/steal money from the poorest in the state. Did you all think you could get away with this horrible, massive amount of millions from the poor, because nobody would know/nobody would care?? These millions were for the programs to help poor people in Mississippi, but instead a volleyball court was built. All involved should be ashamed of what you’ve done!!! Thank goodness for Shad White!!
So will they be held accountable is the question?All the tough talk on crime and prison when they are the real criminals.I always said follow the money. They all probably were hoping that this would just blow away and there would be no consequences
