Longstanding Marshalls Location to Permanently CloseJoel EisenbergMinneapolis, MN
Marshalls Permanently Closes - Longstanding Minnesota Location ShuttersTy D.Minneapolis, MN
Santa's Holiday Hero Express Parade - West St Paul, MinnesotaLimitless Production Group LLCWest Saint Paul, MN
Accident with injuries involving Apple Valley Police OfficerLimitless Production Group LLCApple Valley, MN
The Minneapolis woman giving away millions to studentsAsh JurbergMinneapolis, MN
fox9.com
University of Minnesota names Keegan Cook new volleyball coach
MINNEAPOLIS - The University of Minnesota announced Monday morning that Keegan Cook has been named the next Gophers’ volleyball coach. Cook replaces Hugh McCutcheon, who won 277 matches in 11 seasons, led the Gophers to eight NCAA Sweet 16s and three Final 4s. The Gophers and Cook have agreed to a five-year contract, pending approval from the Board of Regents. McCutcheon announced back on October he would be stepping down as volleyball coach after the 2022 season and taking on a newly-created role as assistant athletic director and sport development coach.
fox9.com
Minnetonka junior hockey community supports teenage goalie from Ukraine
EXCELSIOR, Minn. (FOX 9) - Minnetonka’s junior hockey community is coming together to support a 15-year-old goalie who fled war-torn Ukraine earlier this year. When the war broke out in Ukraine, Max Cherevatenko’s family wanted him to get to a safe place. He already had a connection with the Hess family here in Minnesota. The Hesses and their hockey family have rolled out the welcome mat ever since.
fox9.com
Minnesota Vikings host Toys for Tots event
Members of the Minnesota Vikings stopped by the Scheels in Eden Prairie Monday to host a Toys for Tots event. FOX 9’s Rob Olson has the latest from the day-long event.
fox9.com
What to do in Minnesota: 5 things to do this weekend (Dec. 16-18)
MINNEAPOLIS (FOX 9) - Even with the cold weather, there are plenty of events in Minnesota to keep busy. Have an event you want to see featured? Email me at adelaide.vanpelt@fox.com. Miracle at the Met:. Radisson Blu Mall of America. December 16 from 5:30 p.m. to 9:00 p.m. Relive one...
fox9.com
Minnesota piano playing brothers return to the stage for holiday concert
For the first time in 12 years, the piano playing O'Neill brothers will come together again to perform a special holiday concert. To see the Minnesota Music Hall of Fame inductees perform on December 16 and 17 in Bloomington, visit https://pianobrothers.com/
fox9.com
Minnesota girl battling cancer gets special Christmas surprise
CRYSTAL, Minn. (FOX 9) - An early Christmas surprise came Sunday for a family that needs a little love. Ruby Streefland is battling cancer, so the organization called "Best Christmas Ever" stopped by to brighten their spirits. At a home in Crystal, the rescue rigs aren’t just racing toward a...
fox9.com
Community rallies to help Minnetonka firefighter injured on the job
MINNETONKA, Minn. (FOX 9) - For 14 years, Tim Tripp has been a well loved member of the Minnetonka Fire Department. Now he is in the fight of his life after a freak accident on the job. "I think this week has been a bit of a roller coaster for...
fox9.com
Driver killed, 3 passengers hurt in Minneapolis crash
MINNEAPOLIS (FOX 9) - A 41-year-old St. Paul man was killed and three others were seriously hurt in a rollover crash in Minneapolis early Monday morning. The Minnesota State Patrol's report says the 41-year-old man was driving a Chevy Suburban north on Interstate 35W at a high rate of speed when he lost control and rolled from the interstate onto Johnson Street.
fox9.com
1 driver dead, 1 seriously injured in Minneapolis crash
MINNEAPOLIS (FOX 9) - One driver was killed, and another suffered possible life-threatening injuries during a crash in north Minneapolis early Sunday morning, according to the Minneapolis Police Department. Officers responded to a crash at the intersection of 42nd Avenue North and Lyndale Avenue North and found two vehicles involved...
fox9.com
Argument over marijuana led to fatal shooting in Minneapolis apartment: Charges
MINNEAPOLIS (FOX 9) - An argument over marijuana left on a table led to the fatal shooting of a woman in Minneapolis on Thursday, according to court documents. On Dec. 8, Minneapolis Police officers were called to a reported shooting at an apartment complex on Banneker Avenue North in the Near North neighborhood. When officers arrived at the scene, they heard someone yelling for help and found a woman lying on the living room floor, unconscious and not breathing, according to the criminal complaint.
fox9.com
Wright County Attorney declines charges against deputies who shot man wielding knife in Otsego
OTSEGO, Minn. (FOX 9) - The Wright County Attorney won't bring charges against deputies in the death of Jordyn Hansen, the man shot by deputies in Otsego, who investigators say was armed with a knife and in the midst of a mental health emergency. In a letter released on Monday,...
fox9.com
Police: Driver smashes into several vehicles in McDonald's parking lot after robbery
MINNEAPOLIS (FOX 9) - The driver of a vehicle, which police suspect was used in a robbery earlier in the day, crashed into several vehicles in a McDonald's parking lot on Sunday afternoon and sparked a police search. A Minneapolis police officer, who was at the McDonald's at the time...
fox9.com
Pedestrian killed in hit-and-run, Maplewood Police seek driver
MAPLEWOOD, Minn. (FOX 9) - A pedestrian in Maplewood was killed during a hit-and-run Friday night, and police are asking for the public’s help finding the driver. The crash occurred around 10 p.m. on northbound McKnight Road near Margaret Street. Maplewood Police said the pedestrian was hit in the roadway, and the driver fled before officers arrived.
fox9.com
3,000 Acts of Kindness collects supplies to help people without a home
MINNEAPOLIS (FOX 9) - Christmas will come early for hundreds of un-housed individuals living in the Twin Cities, with the 11th annual 3,000 Acts of Kindness event Monday. Volunteers will hand out warm clothes, and toiletries, and even offer a variety of social services at the event, which will be held at the Minneapolis Convention Center from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.
fox9.com
Holiday lights and food bank fundraiser in Hugo neighborhood
For the third year, a Hugo neighborhood decorates their houses based on a holiday movie, with each featuring a QR code showing movie trivia and a way to donate to local food shelters. To learn more about the project, visit https://www.facebook.com/profile.php?id=100075792679457.
