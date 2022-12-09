ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Whitesburg, KY

Comments / 0

Related
wymt.com

Primary Care Centers of EKY host Christmas event in Hazard

HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - Primary Care Centers of Eastern Kentucky host Christmas on the Hill event for families in the community. The event is December 12th and December 14th from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. Tammy Hignite, Community Outreach Coordinator said, “We have a cookie kit that we’re going to...
HAZARD, KY
wymt.com

Eastern Ky. hotel donates furniture to flood relief center

HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - You know the saying, what is old is new again. The Hampton Inn in Hazard donated its old furniture to the ARH Flood Relief Distribution Center. This gives the items new life for people rebuilding their own after July’s flooding. ”It’s overwhelming, and you know,...
HAZARD, KY
wymt.com

Toy drive hosted for kids impacted by EKY flood

HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - Passport Health Plan by Molina Healthcare hosted a toy drive for families impacted by the late July flood. Members of the One Stop Health Center in Hazard staff said they wanted to continue assisting community members affected by the disaster any way they could. Tonnie Walters,...
HAZARD, KY
wymt.com

Soda pop supports ‘Shop With a Cop’

PIKEVILLE, Ky. (WYMT) – Walmart and Pepsi are working with Kentucky State Police to provide a Merry Christmas to kids in the Post 9 area. The annual “Shop With a Cop” promotion raises money for area law enforcement agencies to use during their Christmas outreach events. For each two-liter of participating Pepsi products sold, $.10 is donated to the program.
PIKEVILLE, KY
wymt.com

WKYT viewers help bring some Christmas cheer to Kentucky kids

BREATHITT COUNTY, Ky. (WKYT) - A couple of weeks ago, we partnered with Mission of Hope to raise toys for their annual toy drive. Monday morning, some of those toys made their way to Breathitt County. The gymnasium at Highland Turner Elementary turned into Santa’s workshop. Students from all grade levels were in for a big surprise, thanks in part to the generosity of WKYT viewers.
BREATHITT COUNTY, KY
wymt.com

‘Christmas in a Small Town’ wraps up in Hazard

HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - Hazard’s annual Christmas in a Small Town festivities concluded Saturday night with organizers saying Saturday’s event had the largest turnout yet. Christmas in a Small Town began in 2016, and event organizers said it has been rewarding to watch it grow every year since then.
HAZARD, KY
wymt.com

Bell County man arrested in dirt bike theft case

BELL COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - One man is facing multiple charges following an arrest for his involvement in a dirt bike theft. Last week, deputies with the Bell County Sheriff’s Department got a tip on where the stolen bike might be. When the deputies arrived at the home on...
BELL COUNTY, KY
wymt.com

Lack of EMTs causing concern in parts of Eastern Kentucky

PIKEVILLE, Ky. (WKYT) - Eastern Kentucky emergency officials are making a coordinated effort to keep their ambulances stocked full of qualified and trained emergency medical technicians. Dale Morton is the director of emergency transport services at Pikeville Medical Center. They’re the only level two trauma center in the state.
PIKEVILLE, KY
vincennespbs.org

Auto Theft Arrest in Sullivan County

A Bloomington man is facing auto theft charges after his arrest in Sullivan County. On Saturday morning at 2-am a Sullivan County Deputy made a traffic stop on State Road 54 near the city of Sullivan. Upon investigation the vehicle was discovered to have been reported stolen from Bloomington. A...
SULLIVAN COUNTY, TN
wymt.com

Clouds on the way ahead of a big front

HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - You look up average in the dictionary and you will see a day like today...we finally saw the return of some sunshine throughout the mountains. I hope you’ve enjoyed it because changes are on the way!. Tonight through Tomorrow Night. Clouds are on the way...

Comments / 0

Community Policy