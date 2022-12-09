Read full article on original website
Primary Care Centers of EKY host Christmas event in Hazard
HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - Primary Care Centers of Eastern Kentucky host Christmas on the Hill event for families in the community. The event is December 12th and December 14th from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. Tammy Hignite, Community Outreach Coordinator said, “We have a cookie kit that we’re going to...
Eastern Ky. hotel donates furniture to flood relief center
HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - You know the saying, what is old is new again. The Hampton Inn in Hazard donated its old furniture to the ARH Flood Relief Distribution Center. This gives the items new life for people rebuilding their own after July’s flooding. ”It’s overwhelming, and you know,...
Toy drive hosted for kids impacted by EKY flood
HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - Passport Health Plan by Molina Healthcare hosted a toy drive for families impacted by the late July flood. Members of the One Stop Health Center in Hazard staff said they wanted to continue assisting community members affected by the disaster any way they could. Tonnie Walters,...
Perry County homeowners show off Christmas decorations in holiday tour
HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - The Hazard/Perry County Women’s Club hosted its annual Tour of Homes Sunday. Four homes in the county were set up with all kinds of decorations for tourists to see. Each home had its own unique designs to raise Christmas spirit. Hazard/Perry County Women’s Club member...
Soda pop supports ‘Shop With a Cop’
PIKEVILLE, Ky. (WYMT) – Walmart and Pepsi are working with Kentucky State Police to provide a Merry Christmas to kids in the Post 9 area. The annual “Shop With a Cop” promotion raises money for area law enforcement agencies to use during their Christmas outreach events. For each two-liter of participating Pepsi products sold, $.10 is donated to the program.
WKYT viewers help bring some Christmas cheer to Kentucky kids
BREATHITT COUNTY, Ky. (WKYT) - A couple of weeks ago, we partnered with Mission of Hope to raise toys for their annual toy drive. Monday morning, some of those toys made their way to Breathitt County. The gymnasium at Highland Turner Elementary turned into Santa’s workshop. Students from all grade levels were in for a big surprise, thanks in part to the generosity of WKYT viewers.
‘Life has not moved since the flood.’ Knott Co. couple describes still being trapped at their home
PIPPA PASSES, Ky. (WYMT) - More than four months have passed since the bridge connecting Ian and Kasie Hall’s home to the highway was intact. Since the devastating day it collapsed, they have lived on an island. “We live in these four walls day after day. We wake up...
Volunteer fire department displays wreath to honor fallen Kentucky first responders
One volunteer fire department in Floyd County is honoring fallen responders with a custom wreath this holiday season.
‘Christmas in a Small Town’ wraps up in Hazard
HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - Hazard’s annual Christmas in a Small Town festivities concluded Saturday night with organizers saying Saturday’s event had the largest turnout yet. Christmas in a Small Town began in 2016, and event organizers said it has been rewarding to watch it grow every year since then.
Bell County man arrested in dirt bike theft case
BELL COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - One man is facing multiple charges following an arrest for his involvement in a dirt bike theft. Last week, deputies with the Bell County Sheriff’s Department got a tip on where the stolen bike might be. When the deputies arrived at the home on...
Closed for illness: Perry County starts Christmas break early
HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - Perry County Schools will be closed next week due to illness. The district was previously scheduled to begin its Christmas break on Dec. 19. Students will return to the classroom on Jan. 2.
Lack of EMTs causing concern in parts of Eastern Kentucky
PIKEVILLE, Ky. (WKYT) - Eastern Kentucky emergency officials are making a coordinated effort to keep their ambulances stocked full of qualified and trained emergency medical technicians. Dale Morton is the director of emergency transport services at Pikeville Medical Center. They’re the only level two trauma center in the state.
EKY church ends flood relief distribution to focus on helping people rebuild
KNOTT COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - The Hindman United Methodist Church has been a key contributor to flood relief since July, hosting giveaways and even housing recovery groups over the last four months. “As soon as we would get low on something, we would get a call and someone had another...
High flu numbers cause Perry County Schools to start Christmas break early
HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - Perry County Schools are closed all week this week due to illness. For many students it’s a chance to start their Christmas break early, but it’s also a reminder of just how bad flu season is this year. The CDC recently rated Kentucky at...
‘I will get my gun and use it on you:’ Escapee makes threats toward police
BELL COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - One Bell County man was arrested twice last week after he escaped setting off a wild sequence of events. On Thursday, deputies were called to the State Probation and Parole office building in Pineville to help transport a prisoner that officers had caught after he got away.
Eastern Kentuckians concerned as flood debris remains over four months later
WHITESBURG, Ky. (WYMT) - While the sound of water flowing through river banks might sound refreshing, the debris remaining four months after the July flood continues to cover up nature’s beauty. “They could have a crew on every creek in the county cleaning this place up. We got so...
Auto Theft Arrest in Sullivan County
A Bloomington man is facing auto theft charges after his arrest in Sullivan County. On Saturday morning at 2-am a Sullivan County Deputy made a traffic stop on State Road 54 near the city of Sullivan. Upon investigation the vehicle was discovered to have been reported stolen from Bloomington. A...
‘Adopt, don’t shop’: Animal shelters remind folks to adopt this holiday season
FLOYD COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - As Christmas rolls around each year, many families are adding new pets to their household, but it is important to adopt from local shelters rather than visiting a pet shop. “It’s very important that we adopt and don’t shop. You know, there are so many...
Clouds on the way ahead of a big front
HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - You look up average in the dictionary and you will see a day like today...we finally saw the return of some sunshine throughout the mountains. I hope you’ve enjoyed it because changes are on the way!. Tonight through Tomorrow Night. Clouds are on the way...
