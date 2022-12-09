ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Scarlet Nation

SOURCES: Michigan to host Indiana TE transfer AJ Barner this week

Michigan is looking to add depth to its tight end room after suffering two losses to the transfer portal. Multiple sources have confirmed that the Wolverines are set to host Indiana transfer AJ Barner this weekend. His visit comes with Erick All and Louis Hansen announcing that they have entered the portal and with the Wolverines expecting to lose Luke Schoonmaker at the end of the season.
Michigan named a finalist for Coastal Carolina transfer Josaiah Stewart

Michigan hasn't wasted any time getting involved in the transfer portal with the window open. Already securing one transfer in Arizona State offensive lineman LaDarius Henderson, the Wolverines are looking to add pieces on the defensive side, too. Coastal Carolina pass rusher Josaiah Stewart has included the Wolverines in his...
