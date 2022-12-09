Michigan is looking to add depth to its tight end room after suffering two losses to the transfer portal. Multiple sources have confirmed that the Wolverines are set to host Indiana transfer AJ Barner this weekend. His visit comes with Erick All and Louis Hansen announcing that they have entered the portal and with the Wolverines expecting to lose Luke Schoonmaker at the end of the season.

ANN ARBOR, MI ・ 5 HOURS AGO