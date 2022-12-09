Read full article on original website
Freed Russian arms dealer Viktor Bout says he 'wholeheartedly' supports Ukraine war and would volunteer if he could
Freed Russian arms dealer Viktor Bout said on Saturday he "wholeheartedly" supports Moscow's so-called "military operation" in Ukraine and that if he had the opportunity and necessary skills, he would "certainly go as a volunteer."
How the White House negotiated for Brittney Griner's release
WNBA player Brittney Griner was released from a Russian detention center early Thursday in a prisoner swap for Russian arms dealer Viktor Bout, CBS News reports. Griner was detained in the country for nine months after being arrested at a Moscow airport on drug charges. She later pleaded guilty and was sentenced to nine years in a Russian prison. Sources familiar with the deal say President Biden approved the exchange agreement negotiated with Moscow sometime within the last week, per CBS. To secure Griner's release, Biden agreed to release Bout, nicknamed the "Merchant of Death," who was serving a 25-year sentence in the...
Brittney Griner Lands in U.S. After Russian Prison Release: 'Welcome Home BG!'
Griner landed at Joint Base San Antonio-Lackland in Texas around 6:00 a.m. Friday following her release from Russian custody in a prisoner exchange for a convicted arms dealer Brittney Griner is back on U.S. soil. Shortly after the WNBA star, 32, was released from Russian custody in a prisoner exchange for a convicted arms dealer, after spending nearly ten months under arrest, Griner touched down at Joint Base San Antonio-Lackland in Texas around 6:00 a.m. Friday, reported NBC News. Images show Griner walking down the steps of a private jet shortly after it arrived wearing...
Brittney Griner is back in the US and dunking again after almost 10 months detained in Russia
Fresh off her elated return to the US after months in Russian custody, two-time Olympic gold medalist Brittney Griner is back on a basketball court.
Trump says he turned down deal to release Paul Whelan
Former President Trump on Sunday said he turned down a deal to release former U.S. Marine Paul Whelan, who’s been detained by Moscow since 2018, in exchange for Russian arms dealer Viktor Bout during his time in the White House. “I turned down a deal with Russia for a one on one swap of the…
Vladimir Putin sends nuclear threat after Ukraine reportedly gets the green light from the US to launch drone strikes in Russia following attacks on Ukrainian cities
Vladimir Putin's henchmen warned last night that the fighting in Ukraine could escalate into an 'all-out nuclear war' after America gave Ukraine the green light to launch drone strikes deep inside Russia. The Russian officials were responding to reports that the Pentagon had told Ukrainian president Volodymyr Zelensky that he...
allthatsinteresting.com
Who Were The Worst U.S. Presidents In History — And What Made Them So Bad?
From Herbert Hoover's mishandling of the Great Depression to George W. Bush's unpopular war in Iraq, go inside the stories of some of America's worst-ranking presidents. Ever since George Washington first took the oath of office in 1789, scores of men have followed in his footsteps. But not all of America’s presidents have left their terms with a glowing reputation. A number of these leaders have been harshly judged by history for their scandals, political decisions, inaction in the face of crises, and even for dying too quickly. And some have even been called the worst presidents in American history.
Lawmakers to hold FTX hearing despite former CEO arrest
NEW YORK (AP) — The House Financial Services Committee plans to hold a hearing into the collapse of crypto exchange FTX on Tuesday, but its star witness will be missing. Sam Bankman-Fried was scheduled to testify in front of the House Financial Services Committee, along with the company’s current CEO, John Ray III. However Bankman-Fried was arrested in the Bahamas late Monday, and U.S. authorities said they plan to unseal charges against him on Tuesday. FTX filed for bankruptcy on Nov. 11, when the firm ran out of money after the cryptocurrency equivalent of a bank run. The collapse of crypto’s second-largest exchange has garnered worldwide attention, and Bankman-Fried is now facing charges by U.S. authorities and likely Bahamian authorities as well. Rep. Maxine Waters, D-Calif. and chairwoman of the financial services committee, said while she understands that Bankman-Fried must be held accountable, she is “disappointed” that the arrest happened before he got to testify.
Former New Mexico governor plays role in Brittney Griner’s release
“We're getting an American icon back, a basketball player, a wrongfully detained woman. Yeah, she made a mistake, but the good thing is that we were able,” said Richardson.
them.us
Brittney Griner Is Finally Free
Brittney Griner is coming home. Almost ten months after her detention in Russia began, Brittney Griner has been freed, NBC News reports. Griner was released in a prisoner swap for convicted Russian arms dealer Viktor Bout, President Joe Biden announced on Thursday morning. "She is safe, she is on a...
Rep. Guy Reschenthaler upset prisoner swap didn't include Butler native Marc Fogel
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) -- A teacher from Oakmont who's been detained in Russia for more than a year remains in custody.This summer, Butler native Marc Fogel was sentenced to 14 years in a maximum security prison after he was caught with 17 grams of medical marijuana for a spine condition. On Thursday morning, President Biden's administration announced the United States and Russia had agreed to a one-for-one prisoner swap, exchanging arms dealer Viktor Bout for WNBA star Brittney Griner. Earlier this week, Secretary of State Antony Blinken said the United States was actively engaged with Russia over a possible prisoner swap...
Judge formally dismisses Trump's case over Mar-a-Lago search
Washington — A federal judge in Florida has officially dismissed former President Donald Trump's lawsuit over the FBI's seizure of records from his Palm Beach resort, marking the end to the months-long court fight after the outside review of documents came to a close last week.U.S. District Judge Aileen Cannon, who presided over the dispute, issued an order Monday tossing out the case after a federal appeals court in Atlanta found she erred when she appointed an outside arbiter, or special master, to review the roughly 13,000 records retrieved by the FBI when it executed a search warrant at Mar-a-Lago on Aug....
MSNBC
Friday’s Mini-Report, 12.9.22
Today’s edition of quick hits. * An investigation worth watching: “The FBI is analyzing shell casings found near power facilities in North Carolina and South Carolina, a law enforcement memo revealed Friday, after North Carolina gunfire led to nearly 96 hours of darkness in one county.”. * The...
Former FTX CEO Sam Bankman-Fried arrested in the Bahamas
NEW YORK (AP) — The former CEO of failed cryptocurrency firm FTX, Sam Bankman-Fried, has been arrested in the Bahamas at the request of the U.S. government, U.S. and Bahamian authorities said Monday. The arrest was made Monday after the U.S. filed criminal charges that are expected to be unsealed Tuesday, according to U.S. Attorney Damian Williams. Bankman-Fried had been under criminal investigation by U.S. and Bahamian authorities following the collapse last month of FTX. The firm filed for bankruptcy on Nov. 11, when it ran out of money after the cryptocurrency equivalent of a bank run. “We expect to move to unseal the indictment in the morning and will have more to say at that time,” Williams said. Bahamian Attorney General Ryan Pinder said the Bahamas would “promptly” extradite Bankman-Fried to the U.S. once the indictment is unsealed and U.S. authorities make a formal request. FTX is headquartered in the Bahamas and, since its failure, Bankman-Fried has remained in his Bahamian luxury compound in Nassau.
