Shreveport, LA

News Radio 710 KEEL

First Buc-ee’s in Louisiana? Not So Fast Beaver Lovers

A Dallas, Texas Neighborhood Woke Up to a Sign Claiming There Was a Buc-ee's Coming to Town. The sign quickly went viral which caused Buc-ee's to have to come out and let everyone know that there were no plans to open up a Buc-ee's in the Highland Park area. Remember, this was shocking to residents because Highland Park is THE place to live. Highland park is where many celebrities and pro athletes live. If you haven't seen the hilarious story click here.
DALLAS, TX
News Radio 710 KEEL

Shocking Picture Of Massive Storm That Passed From ETX Into Shreveport

Texas and Louisiana experienced a day that is being described by national media as a "tornado outbreak". Though not everything has been confirmed, there have been plenty of reports of tornadoes from the DFW area through the Shreveport and Bossier areas. Radar indicated, radar confirmed, storm spotter confirmed, and so on. There are damage reports now, especially in the Keachi and Waskom areas.
SHREVEPORT, LA
News Radio 710 KEEL

Street Lights Get Repaired on I-20 in Shreveport

I have some great news to report today. The street lights on I-20 in front of the Fairgrounds and Independence Stadium are now back on!!. As you know, I have been griping about this for years. For some reason, Shreveport can not seem to keep the lights on. Some insiders tell me we just don't have enough personnel to stay up to date on the lights. But shouldn't the main freeway in your city be a top priority? But maybe I'm crazy.
SHREVEPORT, LA
News Radio 710 KEEL

Tornado Watch for Shreveport Bossier Metro Area

New Tornado Warning for DeSoto Parish and Red River Parish until 6pm. This will impact the town of Mansfield. UPDATE: Tornado Warning has expired. Tornado Watch remains in effect until 10pm for much of northwest Louisiana. From the National Weather Service, a Tornado Warning has been issued for part of...
SHREVEPORT, LA
News Radio 710 KEEL

How to Get a Ticket to Free Preview of New Shreveport Restaurant

Shreveport is getting a new hamburger spot. This place is called Hopdoddy Burger Bar. They are bringing specialty burgers to a whole new level in our area. Hopdoddy is set to open inside the former Grub Burger spot on East 70th Street on Tuesday, December 13. Grub Burger shut down last week so the Hopdoddy folks could get in and make all the needed changes.
SHREVEPORT, LA
News Radio 710 KEEL

The 11 Funniest TikToks About Shreveport, LA’s Pothole Problem

If you've spent any amount of time in Shreveport-Bossier City, Louisiana, then you know that a tire warranty isn't optional when buying a vehicle. The roads in Louisiana are notoriously bad. It all goes back to the late '80s and early '90s. Our roads were already bad, but then the feds started talking about withholding funds for roads if we didn't raise the legal drinking age to 21. So, Louisiana being Louisiana, raised the drinking age to 21 from 18 with all kinds of legal loopholes. While the citizens of Louisiana dealt with the increase in the legal drinking age, we never saw an improvement in our infrastructure. Shocker, we know!
SHREVEPORT, LA
KEEL Radio

Shreveport Man Arrested for Abusing Girlfriend and Shooting Dog

A Shreveport man was arrested after he beat up his pregnant girlfriend and shot her dog to death. On Saturday, September 10, at 1:47 a.m. the Caddo Parish Sheriff’s Office was dispatched to the 10400 block of E. Kings Hwy. The victim reported her boyfriend and father of her child, Kevin McKeaver Jr., 21, as a suspect. During the incident, McKeaver shoved the pregnant victim in a bathroom cabinet, struck her in the face, and pulled hair from her head. McKeaver then went to a bedroom and grabbed a pistol before he left the residence. As he walked through the living room to leave, he shot the victim’s dog to death while it was locked in its kennel. McKeaver had left the residence before deputies arrived.
SHREVEPORT, LA
News Radio 710 KEEL

Controversial Adult Store Now Officially Open in West Shreveport

Despite a petition against it and even protests by residents, Hustler Hollywood has now opened in west Shreveport. Hustler Hollywood is known for selling sexually oriented products and can be seen clearly from I-20, the main thoroughfare in Shreveport, in between the exits for Pines Road and I-220/3132. Located at 6109 Financial Plaza, the new store is located where an IHOP used to sit and is also visible to students at nearby Huntington High School.
SHREVEPORT, LA
News Radio 710 KEEL

Christmas Comes Early for Bossier City Employees

Bossier City employees are enjoying a nice Christmas bonus as they head into one of the few shopping weekends left before Christmas. In an unrelated phone conversation with Mayor Tommy Chandler on Friday morning, he mentioned he was "handing out bonus checks to employees." Merry Christmas Bossier!. During the COVID-19...
BOSSIER CITY, LA
News Radio 710 KEEL

Who Will Be Shreveport’s New Mayor?

Shreveport will have a new Mayor on December 31. In the election on Saturday, Republican Tom Arceneaux beat Democratic State Senator Greg Tarver to win the seat. Republican Tom Arceneaux got 20,800 votes or 56.41% to 16,074 votes for Tarver or 43.59%. That's a total of 36,874 total votes. In...
SHREVEPORT, LA
News Radio 710 KEEL

Have Karens Killed Christmas In Shreveport-Bossier?

For the past sixteen years, Owen Holman treated the rest of Shreveport/Bossier to an incredible Christmas light show. This year, no one will be able to drive by and witness the marvels of his lights with synchronized music as we celebrate the Christmas season. The effort first began in 2006, but after the complaints of neighbors, he and his family have decided to cancel this year's show.
SHREVEPORT, LA
Shreveport, LA

