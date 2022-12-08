Read full article on original website
First black owned development in over 100 years in Shreveport LousianaPort city bloggingShreveport, LA
Mudbugs Continue Winning Streak at HomeUnder The Radar NWLAShreveport, LA
UTRNWLA Quarterfinals Results / Semi-Final PreviewUnder The Radar NWLALouisiana State
4 Great Steakhouses in LouisianaAlina AndrasLouisiana State
First Buc-ee’s in Louisiana? Not So Fast Beaver Lovers
A Dallas, Texas Neighborhood Woke Up to a Sign Claiming There Was a Buc-ee's Coming to Town. The sign quickly went viral which caused Buc-ee's to have to come out and let everyone know that there were no plans to open up a Buc-ee's in the Highland Park area. Remember, this was shocking to residents because Highland Park is THE place to live. Highland park is where many celebrities and pro athletes live. If you haven't seen the hilarious story click here.
Shocking Picture Of Massive Storm That Passed From ETX Into Shreveport
Texas and Louisiana experienced a day that is being described by national media as a "tornado outbreak". Though not everything has been confirmed, there have been plenty of reports of tornadoes from the DFW area through the Shreveport and Bossier areas. Radar indicated, radar confirmed, storm spotter confirmed, and so on. There are damage reports now, especially in the Keachi and Waskom areas.
How Cheap Is Gas Today in Shreveport Bossier?
As I was out an about over the weekend, there was a lot of talk about gas prices. And this time, it was not about how high the prices are. In fact, people were telling me where I could get great prices for gas. A few people told me about...
Street Lights Get Repaired on I-20 in Shreveport
I have some great news to report today. The street lights on I-20 in front of the Fairgrounds and Independence Stadium are now back on!!. As you know, I have been griping about this for years. For some reason, Shreveport can not seem to keep the lights on. Some insiders tell me we just don't have enough personnel to stay up to date on the lights. But shouldn't the main freeway in your city be a top priority? But maybe I'm crazy.
Tornado Watch for Shreveport Bossier Metro Area
New Tornado Warning for DeSoto Parish and Red River Parish until 6pm. This will impact the town of Mansfield. UPDATE: Tornado Warning has expired. Tornado Watch remains in effect until 10pm for much of northwest Louisiana. From the National Weather Service, a Tornado Warning has been issued for part of...
Country’s 1980’s Artists Of The Decade Announce Bossier Concert
When a group posts the record 21 number one singles in a row, most of which occurred in the 1980's, it was a cinch they would be named the Artist of the Decade by the Academy of Country Music in 1989. Unless you grew up in a foreign country, you...
How to Get a Ticket to Free Preview of New Shreveport Restaurant
Shreveport is getting a new hamburger spot. This place is called Hopdoddy Burger Bar. They are bringing specialty burgers to a whole new level in our area. Hopdoddy is set to open inside the former Grub Burger spot on East 70th Street on Tuesday, December 13. Grub Burger shut down last week so the Hopdoddy folks could get in and make all the needed changes.
Popular Shreveport Restaurant Is Making a Comeback
If you are a foodie and you are always looking to try the latest variety the food scene in Shreveport has to offer, you will love this news. Sabores Bar and Grill is back in business. This restaurant will feature Dominican and Caribbean specialties plus so much more. Sabores was...
Who Are the Top 3 Students in Shreveport Schools?
It's that time of year. We take a minute to honor some of our area's best and brightest students. You will often see things in the news and in social media about silly or even criminal things young people do these days. But we wanted to highlight some students for the great work they do every day.
The 11 Funniest TikToks About Shreveport, LA’s Pothole Problem
If you've spent any amount of time in Shreveport-Bossier City, Louisiana, then you know that a tire warranty isn't optional when buying a vehicle. The roads in Louisiana are notoriously bad. It all goes back to the late '80s and early '90s. Our roads were already bad, but then the feds started talking about withholding funds for roads if we didn't raise the legal drinking age to 21. So, Louisiana being Louisiana, raised the drinking age to 21 from 18 with all kinds of legal loopholes. While the citizens of Louisiana dealt with the increase in the legal drinking age, we never saw an improvement in our infrastructure. Shocker, we know!
Shreveport Hosting Huge Poker Tourney – How You Can Play
Hundreds of poker players from all across the region will be heading to Shreveport for a massive poker tournament that is being held at Bally's Casino over the next week and a half. I think this is the largest poker tournament ever held in Shreveport. How Many Tournaments Will Be...
Shreveport Police Involved in Hours-Long Standoff (UPDATE)
(UPDATE): Police were able to enter the home, only to find that there was nobody inside. Shreveport Police were called Sunday (12-11-22) evening to a home off of Pines Road and Border Lane in regard to a domestic issue. Upon arrival, Police were notified that an occupant in the home...
Shreveport Man Arrested for Abusing Girlfriend and Shooting Dog
A Shreveport man was arrested after he beat up his pregnant girlfriend and shot her dog to death. On Saturday, September 10, at 1:47 a.m. the Caddo Parish Sheriff’s Office was dispatched to the 10400 block of E. Kings Hwy. The victim reported her boyfriend and father of her child, Kevin McKeaver Jr., 21, as a suspect. During the incident, McKeaver shoved the pregnant victim in a bathroom cabinet, struck her in the face, and pulled hair from her head. McKeaver then went to a bedroom and grabbed a pistol before he left the residence. As he walked through the living room to leave, he shot the victim’s dog to death while it was locked in its kennel. McKeaver had left the residence before deputies arrived.
Great Dining Options for People Visiting Shreveport
We will have thousands of visitors in Shreveport and Bossier over the next few weeks. Many will be coming for the Radiance Technologies Independence Bowl. Others will be coming for a visit with relatives over the holidays. You will probably welcome family and friends with a home cooked meal with...
Controversial Adult Store Now Officially Open in West Shreveport
Despite a petition against it and even protests by residents, Hustler Hollywood has now opened in west Shreveport. Hustler Hollywood is known for selling sexually oriented products and can be seen clearly from I-20, the main thoroughfare in Shreveport, in between the exits for Pines Road and I-220/3132. Located at 6109 Financial Plaza, the new store is located where an IHOP used to sit and is also visible to students at nearby Huntington High School.
Shreveport’s Newest Dog Park Set to Fully Open Soon
The newest dog park in Shreveport broke-ground and began it's construction earlier this year in March. Crews have been working tirelessly to get the new dog park in Southern Hills in tip-top shape so your pups can have a nice, clean, and safe place to play. The area for small...
Christmas Comes Early for Bossier City Employees
Bossier City employees are enjoying a nice Christmas bonus as they head into one of the few shopping weekends left before Christmas. In an unrelated phone conversation with Mayor Tommy Chandler on Friday morning, he mentioned he was "handing out bonus checks to employees." Merry Christmas Bossier!. During the COVID-19...
7 More Louisiana Kids Have Disappeared Since November 1
It was only a few months ago in July of this year (2022) that 14 year old Savannah Rine, pictured below, disappeared and sparked a search for her by the Bossier City Police Department. It was at that time we took a deeper look into the vast number of kids...
Who Will Be Shreveport’s New Mayor?
Shreveport will have a new Mayor on December 31. In the election on Saturday, Republican Tom Arceneaux beat Democratic State Senator Greg Tarver to win the seat. Republican Tom Arceneaux got 20,800 votes or 56.41% to 16,074 votes for Tarver or 43.59%. That's a total of 36,874 total votes. In...
Have Karens Killed Christmas In Shreveport-Bossier?
For the past sixteen years, Owen Holman treated the rest of Shreveport/Bossier to an incredible Christmas light show. This year, no one will be able to drive by and witness the marvels of his lights with synchronized music as we celebrate the Christmas season. The effort first began in 2006, but after the complaints of neighbors, he and his family have decided to cancel this year's show.
