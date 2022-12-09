Read full article on original website
Former Saginaw mayor's unusual will contained unusual and spiteful clauseAuthor Ed AndersonSaginaw, MI
Popular discount grocery store chain holds grand opening for new location in MichiganKristen WaltersMichigan State
Driver got paid $1,000 by Michigan City to settle tire marking caseMuhammad Junaid MustafaBay City, MI
Visit the World's Largest Christmas Shop in MichiganTravel MavenFrankenmuth, MI
Bay City roundup: OT thriller is fitting way to present coach with 100th win
BAY CITY, MI – A look at the high school sports scene in the Bay City area for Dec. 10, 2022. Area coaches are asked to submit results, highlights and comments the night of each event by emailing lthomps2@mlive.com. GIRLS BKB: OSCODA 71, CEDARVILLE 63 (OT) It was a...
Bay City roundup: Multi-faceted attack is too hot to stop in victory
BAY CITY, MI – A look at the high school sports scene in the Bay City area for Dec. 9, 2022. Area coaches are asked to submit results, highlights and comments the night of each event by emailing lthomps2@mlive.com. BOYS BKB: ESSEXVILLE GARBER 70, SWAN VALLEY 64. There were...
Flint-area basketball highlights: Carman-Ainsworth, Genesee Christian win at SVSU
FLINT – Carman-Ainsworth boys basketball coach Jay Witham was concerned about his team’s early season schedule. With a lineup that included Lansing Waverly, Goodrich, Warren DeLaSalle and Clarkston, Witham was worried that his team could very well start the season with a string of losses as they dealt with growing pains.
Saginaw High plays Notre Dame Prep in Louis O'Neal High School Classic at SVSU
Saginaw High lays Notre Dame Prep at Louis O’Neal High School Classic. Saginaw’s Javarie Holiday (25) takes a layup shot during a varsity boys basketball game between Saginaw High and Notre Dame Prep at SVSU Louis O’Neal High School Classic in Saginaw on Saturday, Dec. 10, 2022. Saginaw won with a final score of 74-51.Get Photo.
Freeland plays Arthur Hill at Louis O’Neal High School Classic
Freeland plays Arthur Hill at Louis O’Neal High School Classic. Arthur Hills’ Dequavion Terry (3) and Mazzie Edison (1) cheer on their teammate Lyna Brooks Jr. (20) as he dunks the ball during a varsity boys basketball game between Freeland and Arthur Hill at the SVSU Louis O’Neal High School Classic in Saginaw on Saturday, Dec. 10, 2022. Get Photo.
3-star OL Johnathan Slack decommits from Michigan State
As the early signing period approaches, Michigan State’s next recruiting class continues to shrink. Johnathan Slack, a 2023 three-star offensive lineman from Detroit Martin Luther King Jr. High School who committed to the Spartans in February, announced Sunday night via Twitter he decommitted from Michigan State. Slack is listed...
Saginaw basketball highlights: Hemlock celebrates double-OT win
Hemlock entered the season with a young team. Now it’s a young and more confident team. If you purchase a product or register for an account through one of the links on our site, we may receive compensation.
Flint Kearsley hires new head football coach
FLINT – Jeremy Ferman is the new football coach at Kearsley High School. Ferman replaces Chad Hagstrom, who was named the Hornets interim coach when Kearsley parted ways with coach Shawn Fitzgerald last season.
UM-MSU hockey series ends with full line brawl in Ann Arbor
While the rivalry between Michigan State and Michigan has always burned hot, the temperature has been turned up even more of late due to the post-game events inside the Michigan Stadium tunnel following the Oct. 29 football game between the rivals. This past weekend, the in-state rivals met on ice...
Michigan State lands commitment from TE transfer Ademola Faleye
Michigan State just landed its first offseason addition from the portal. Ademola Faleye, a tight end transfer from Norfolk State, announced his commitment to the Spartans via Twitter on Monday afternoon. He entered the portal in November with two seasons of eligibility remaining and was in East Lansing for an official visit last weekend. Norfolk State is an FCS program in Virginia.
Should Michigan State consider adding transfer portal quarterback?
The transfer portal officially opened on December 5th. Since then, over 1,100 players have submitted their names into college football’s free agency vortex – record numbers that were unthinkable until last year. Now, the portal is a necessity for almost every college program, and players want to find...
Michigan State WR Germie Bernard enters transfer portal
Michigan State is apparently losing one of its top young talents. Germie Bernard, a true freshman wide receiver, entered the transfer portal on Monday, a program spokesman confirmed. Bernard, 6-foot-0 and 200 pounds, had seven catches for 128 yards and two touchdowns while appearing in all 12 games with one...
3-star CB Colton Hood decommits from Michigan State
Michigan State’s next recruiting class just decreased by one. Colton Hood, a 2023 three-star cornerback from Georgia, announced his decommitment from the Spartans via Twitter on Saturday night. At 6-foot-0 and 170 pounds, Hood is listed as the No. 60 cornerback and No. 606 player overall in the 2023...
Father-son matchup highlights Michigan State’s game vs. Brown
EAST LANSING – Doug Wojcik has written hundreds of scouting reports during his decades as a college basketball coach. But he’s never written any quite like the one he compiled this week. The Michigan State assistant was tasked with scouting Brown, the Spartans’ opponent on Saturday (4:30 p.m.,...
Overheard in the Michigan State locker room: Joey Hauser’s ‘emotional moment’ hitting 1,000 points
EAST LANSING – A fan base that’s often been tough on Michigan State forward Joey Hauser was chanting his name on Saturday. The Spartans senior scored his 1,000th career point as part of a 22-point effort in Michigan State’s Saturday win over Brown at the Breslin Center.
How to watch Michigan State vs. Brown (12/10/2022): TV channel, tipoff time, live stream
After playing major-conference competition in eight of its last night games, Michigan State can at last ease back into a few games against the likes of the mid-majors. That starts on Saturday against Brown in a matchup that features a family connection. · Watch the Michigan State Spartans on FuboTV...
Fenton wins against Flushing in boys varsity basketball
Fenton wins against Flushing in boys varsity basketball. Flushing’s Carson Ward (10) makes a shot on the net during a varsity boys basketball game between Flushing and Fenton at Flushing High School in Flushing on Friday, Dec. 9, 2022. Fenton won with a final score of 52-47.Get Photo. 2...
In Michigan’s Thumb, wind farm tax clawback would bankrupt schools
TUSCOLA COUNTY, MI — The sword of Damocles hanging over Unionville-Sebewing Area Schools has Consumers Energy written all over it. The rural district of about 680 students in Tuscola County is facing down a financial abyss thanks to the state’s largest energy provider, which is attempting to claw back nearly $1.2 million in disputed tax revenues levied on wind power turbines.
Curious: What’s The New Business At I-475 & Bristol Road, Burton?
Whenever there's new construction around Genesee County, we get curious and impatient. Driving from Burton through Flint on Bristol Road and I-475 a small building is popping up, but the construction disruption seems way too intense for new property, IMO. What's located at I-475 and Bristol Road in Burton and...
Mid-Michigan cookie shop opening second location
BAY CITY, Mich. (WNEM) - A cookie shop is taking off in mid-Michigan. Aviator Cookie Company is opening its second location on Saturday. Commercial airline pilot Chris Welch opened the original storefront on Main Street in Midland when the pandemic grounded his day job, and it’s been a success.
