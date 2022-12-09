ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Saginaw, MI

MLive.com

Saginaw High plays Notre Dame Prep in Louis O'Neal High School Classic at SVSU

Saginaw High lays Notre Dame Prep at Louis O’Neal High School Classic. Saginaw’s Javarie Holiday (25) takes a layup shot during a varsity boys basketball game between Saginaw High and Notre Dame Prep at SVSU Louis O’Neal High School Classic in Saginaw on Saturday, Dec. 10, 2022. Saginaw won with a final score of 74-51.Get Photo.
SAGINAW, MI
MLive.com

Freeland plays Arthur Hill at Louis O’Neal High School Classic

Freeland plays Arthur Hill at Louis O’Neal High School Classic. Arthur Hills’ Dequavion Terry (3) and Mazzie Edison (1) cheer on their teammate Lyna Brooks Jr. (20) as he dunks the ball during a varsity boys basketball game between Freeland and Arthur Hill at the SVSU Louis O’Neal High School Classic in Saginaw on Saturday, Dec. 10, 2022. Get Photo.
FREELAND, MI
MLive.com

3-star OL Johnathan Slack decommits from Michigan State

As the early signing period approaches, Michigan State’s next recruiting class continues to shrink. Johnathan Slack, a 2023 three-star offensive lineman from Detroit Martin Luther King Jr. High School who committed to the Spartans in February, announced Sunday night via Twitter he decommitted from Michigan State. Slack is listed...
EAST LANSING, MI
MLive.com

Michigan State lands commitment from TE transfer Ademola Faleye

Michigan State just landed its first offseason addition from the portal. Ademola Faleye, a tight end transfer from Norfolk State, announced his commitment to the Spartans via Twitter on Monday afternoon. He entered the portal in November with two seasons of eligibility remaining and was in East Lansing for an official visit last weekend. Norfolk State is an FCS program in Virginia.
EAST LANSING, MI
MLive.com

Michigan State WR Germie Bernard enters transfer portal

Michigan State is apparently losing one of its top young talents. Germie Bernard, a true freshman wide receiver, entered the transfer portal on Monday, a program spokesman confirmed. Bernard, 6-foot-0 and 200 pounds, had seven catches for 128 yards and two touchdowns while appearing in all 12 games with one...
EAST LANSING, MI
MLive.com

3-star CB Colton Hood decommits from Michigan State

Michigan State’s next recruiting class just decreased by one. Colton Hood, a 2023 three-star cornerback from Georgia, announced his decommitment from the Spartans via Twitter on Saturday night. At 6-foot-0 and 170 pounds, Hood is listed as the No. 60 cornerback and No. 606 player overall in the 2023...
EAST LANSING, MI
MLive.com

Father-son matchup highlights Michigan State’s game vs. Brown

EAST LANSING – Doug Wojcik has written hundreds of scouting reports during his decades as a college basketball coach. But he’s never written any quite like the one he compiled this week. The Michigan State assistant was tasked with scouting Brown, the Spartans’ opponent on Saturday (4:30 p.m.,...
EAST LANSING, MI
MLive.com

Fenton wins against Flushing in boys varsity basketball

Fenton wins against Flushing in boys varsity basketball. Flushing’s Carson Ward (10) makes a shot on the net during a varsity boys basketball game between Flushing and Fenton at Flushing High School in Flushing on Friday, Dec. 9, 2022. Fenton won with a final score of 52-47.Get Photo. 2...
FENTON, MI
The Grand Rapids Press

In Michigan’s Thumb, wind farm tax clawback would bankrupt schools

TUSCOLA COUNTY, MI — The sword of Damocles hanging over Unionville-Sebewing Area Schools has Consumers Energy written all over it. The rural district of about 680 students in Tuscola County is facing down a financial abyss thanks to the state’s largest energy provider, which is attempting to claw back nearly $1.2 million in disputed tax revenues levied on wind power turbines.
TUSCOLA COUNTY, MI
WNEM

Mid-Michigan cookie shop opening second location

BAY CITY, Mich. (WNEM) - A cookie shop is taking off in mid-Michigan. Aviator Cookie Company is opening its second location on Saturday. Commercial airline pilot Chris Welch opened the original storefront on Main Street in Midland when the pandemic grounded his day job, and it’s been a success.
BAY CITY, MI

