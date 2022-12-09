Read full article on original website
Outgoing Mayor Garcetti says farewell to Los Angeles
Eric Garcetti, the outgoing mayor of Los Angeles, released a statement Sunday to formally say goodbye to the Los Angeles community that he has served for the last eight years. “Three thousand four hundred forty-eight days ago, I began a journey that is now coming to an end. Every single day since then, I’ve had the unbelievable honor of getting up and going to work as your mayor. My gratitude for that is without end,” Garcetti wrote in his farewell address.
Karen Bass sworn in as Los Angeles mayor
Mayor-elect Karen Bass was sworn into office Sunday at the Microsoft Theater in downtown Los Angeles. by Vice President Kamala Harris. With the ceremony, Bass became the first woman to be inaugurated as mayor, and the second African American to hold the position. The ceremony was originally supposed to be...
L.A. Times reveals its 101 best L.A. restaurants
The Los Angeles Times has released its 101 best restaurants in L.A. list. Daniel Hernandez, an L.A. Times food editor, joined us live along with three restaurants that made the cut to discuss this honor and their menu. Visit latimes.com/food to see the complete list of restaurants. For more information...
Rain-soaked SoCal leads to difficult conditions
Consistent rain made for difficult conditions across the Southland on Sunday, leading to at least two water rescues, a toppled tree and potential mud and debris flows. Residents in a flood-prone Sun Valley neighborhood said they have to stay inside on rainy, windy nights because of the debris that builds up outside their homes.
Pickle and The Phoenix to host sober New Year’s Eve party in West Hollywood
The Phoenix Organization has teamed up with the City of West Hollywood to host a New Year’s Eve party especially for sober individuals. Event host and drag queen Pickle stopped by with The Phoenix marketing manager Andy Short to discuss the event, the organization’s work supporting a sober active lifestyle, and how to keep your wig dry in the rain. To RSVP for the Dec. 31 free event, visit ThePhoenix.org.
Who knew: Gorilla Pies in Valley Village
For more information on Gorilla Pies visit their website or follow them on Instagram. This segment aired on LA Unscripted on Dec. 9, 2022.
Olivia in LA: flying with WindSports Hang Gliding
For more information on WindSports Hang Gliding visit their website or follow them on Instagram. This segment aired on LA Unscripted on Dec. 9, 2022.
Storm continues to bring rain, wind to Los Angeles and beyond
This week’s rainstorm has brought gusty winds and measurable rainfall across Southern California. As of Sunday morning, several coastal cities received slightly less than an inch of precipitation, while the mountains and hills of Ventura and Los Angeles county received as much as seven inches. White Ledge Peak in...
Firefighters battle 4-alarm blaze in Long Beach
Crews with the Long Beach Fire Department responded to a four-alarm blaze Sunday morning at a vacant strip mall that was undergoing renovations. The fire, according to the department, occurred near the intersection of Anaheim Street and Olive Avenue. Video tweeted by LBFD showed crews in defensive positions due to...
Orange County firefighters rescue man from Santa Ana River
A man was rescued by firefighters from the Orange County Fire Authority and the Anaheim Fire Department after he got trapped in the swollen Santa Ana River Sunday morning. Firefighters responded to the river near Garden Grove Boulevard to rescue the man, who was trapped by heavy and fast moving water.
Tail Town Cat Café hosts Cats of Festivus competition
Cats have grievances just like the rest of us and one Pasadena cat café is ready to rank them. The Tail Town Cats of Festivus is a competition that lets fans vote for their favorite feline complaints through Dec. 22 and then livestream the Dec. 23 Festivus Day celebration that includes announcement of the winner, feats of strength, and more. Event organizer Gwendolyn Mathers introduces three of the cat contestants: Olive, Arcadia and Anthony. Vote and learn more at tailtowncats.com.
How to keep pets safe during the holidays
Best Friends Animal Society’s Ariel Dengrove shares tips for keeping pets safe from potential hazards during the holidays. Best Friends is hosting a nationwide adoption event the weekend of Dec. 10-11 including 650 animal shelters and rescue groups across the country and close to 30 in the L.A. area. Visit bestfriends.org/adoptlocal for groups near you.
Woman rescued from flooded drainage pipe in Ontario
A woman was rescued by firefighters in Ontario Sunday after she got stuck in a flooded drainage pipe. The Ontario Fire Department responded around 7 a.m. to the Cucamonga drainage wash near Airport Drive after receiving a report of a trapped person. With the assistance of local police, they were...
Large palm tree topples onto car in Long Beach
A fallen palm tree fell into the road and partially crushed a car that was parked below it. The palm tree was found Sunday just before 9 a.m. on the 300 block of Cherry Avenue in Long Beach. It’s unclear when the palm tree broke and fell, but it likely...
Authorities seek public’s help locating 33-year-old missing man
Authorities with the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department are asking for the public’s help in locating a missing 33-year-old man. Michael Gene Cadena was last seen on Dec. 7, 2022, at around 11:45 p.m., in the 700 block of South Sadler Avenue in Los Angeles, according to a department bulletin.
Scattered showers, mountain snow expected through Monday in Los Angeles and beyond
Scattered showers along with snow in the mountain regions are expected throughout Southern California into Monday, according to the National Weather Service. A colder air mass coming into the region could also bring the possibility of isolated thunderstorms. However, dry and cool conditions are predicted by Monday night, lasting through Thursday.
Forget the mall! Custom make holiday gifts at craft shop “My Creative Outlet” in the Valley
This holiday season, skip the stress of the mall with crafted gifts at valley craft shop My Creative Outlet. 5 Live popped in to the Chatsworth store to check out custom crafted wares and take a few classes with some talented local creators. 21758 Devonshire St, Chatsworth, CA 91311.
