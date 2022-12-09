Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
2023 NBA Mock Draft Projections 1.0FlurrySportsDetroit, MI
David Hahn, the radioactive boy scout who built a nuclear reactor in his mother's shed when he was 17Sara BDetroit, MI
Deceased Mother Prime Suspect In Her Son's DisappearanceStill UnsolvedLivonia, MI
In 1994, a mom said she lost her 4-year-old son at the mall but witnesses saw her alone. What happened to D'Wan Sims?Fatim HemrajLivonia, MI
4 Great Burger Places in MichiganAlina AndrasMichigan State
Related
Boldy has goal, assist to lift Wild to 2-1 win over Oilers
Matt Boldy had a goal and an assist, Freddy Gaudreau also scored, and the Minnesota Wild beat the Edmonton Oilers 2-1
Malkin's late goal lifts Penguins past Stars 2-1
Evgeni Malkin pounced on a loose puck and fired it into the net with 34 seconds remaining to lift the Pittsburgh Penguins by the Dallas Stars 2-1
Schenn scores in OT, Blues send Preds to 3rd straight loss
Brayden Schenn scored at 2:25 of overtime to lead the St. Louis Blues to a 1-0 win over the Nashville Predators
Idaho8.com
Golden Knights leading scorer Jack Eichel placed on IR
LAS VEGAS (AP) — The Vegas Golden Knights say leading scorer Jack Eichel was placed on injured reserve because of a lower-body injury. The designation means Eichel must miss at least seven days dating back to when he couldn’t physically play. Eichel has missed three of the past four games. He played in Friday’s 2-1 overtime victory over the Philadelphia Flyers. He was out of the lineup in Sunday’s 3-1 loss to the Boston Bruins. Eichel leads the Knights with 13 goals and 29 points.
Idaho8.com
Bears get 2 rookie defensive starters back to face Eagles
LAKE FOREST, Ill. (AP) — The Chicago Bears will have defensive backs Kyler Gordon and Jaquan Brisker back in the starting lineup for the first time since Nov. 20 following concussions as they try to break a six-game losing streak when they face the Philadelphia Eagles. The Bears will need as many players healthy heading into their final four games against the Eagles, Buffalo Bills, Detroit Lions and Minnesota Vikings. They’ve made progress addressing problems on defense and at pass blocking but quarterback Justin Fields still needs to prove he can win a game at the end after six straight failed attempts to win or tie on their final possessions.
Idaho8.com
Butler’s late flurry helps Heat put away Pacers 87-82
INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Bam Adebayo had 22 points and 17 rebounds, and Jimmy Butler scored seven straight points in the closing minutes to help the Miami Heat hold off the Indiana Pacers 87-82. The Heat had lost three of their previous four. Butler finished with 20 points. Buddy Hield led the Pacers with 19 points in a rough-and-tumble game in which baskets came at a premium. Butler finally cranked it up late, helping the Heat turn a 77-73 contest into an 84-75 edge. Indiana never got closer than four again.
Idaho8.com
AP source: Pistons’ Cunningham to have season-ending surgery
Detroit guard Cade Cunningham is planning to have season-ending surgery to repair his left shin, a person with knowledge of the situation said. The No. 1 pick in the 2021 draft is expected to be ready for the start of training camp next season, said the person, who spoke to The Associated Press on condition of anonymity because neither Cunningham nor the team announced the plans for surgery publicly. ESPN first reported that Cunningham would be having the season-ending procedure.
Idaho8.com
Cardinals’ Murray hurts knee vs. Patriots, carted off field
GLENDALE, Ariz. (AP) — Cardinals quarterback Kyler Murray was carted off the field during the team’s first offensive drive after a knee injury Monday night in Arizona’s game against the New England Patriots. The fourth-year quarterback was flushed out of the pocket on the third play of the game and ran to his right. He tried to juke past a Patriots defender, but instead fell to the grass in obvious pain. The Cardinals confirmed the knee injury and said the quarterback would not return.
Idaho8.com
Ridder Time: Falcons bench Mariota in favor of rookie QB
FLOWERY BRANCH, Ga. (AP) — The Atlanta Falcons are turning to Desmond Ridder at quarterback. Coach Arthur Smith confirmed that Marcus Mariota has been benched in favor of the untested rookie from Cincinnati. The move comes with the Falcons still in contention for a playoff berth despite a 5-8 record and four losses in their past five games. Atlanta made the switch to Ridder to bolster an offense that is averaging just 17.6 points a game during its recent skid. The third-round pick led Cincinnati to a College Football Playoff berth a season ago but has yet to take a snap in a regular-season game.
Comments / 0