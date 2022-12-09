Pitt's Calijah Kancey named 1st-team Walter Camp All-American

Pittsburgh defensive lineman Calijah Kancey plays against North Carolina on Oct. 29.

The honors keep coming for Pitt defensive tackle Calijah Kancey.

The most recent arrived Thursday night when Kancey was named a first team All-American by the Walter Camp Football Foundation. The announcement was made during ESPN’s live telecast of The Home Depot College Football Awards.

The Walter Camp All-America Team was selected by the nation’s 131 FBS head coaches and sports information directors. It is college football’s oldest All-America squad, dating to 1889.

Kancey is the third Pitt defensive player in the past three seasons named first-team Walter Camp All-American, joining ends Patrick Jones II and Rashad Weaver (2020), both of whom are in the NFL.

Previously, Kancey was named ACC Defensive Player of the Year and a first team All-American by CBS Sports and Pro Football Focus. He also earned College Football Network’s National Defensive Tackle of the Year award.

During the season, Kancey, a Miami native, was one of the nation’s dominant defensive players — regardless of position. He recorded 31 tackles, 14½ for a loss and 7½ sacks in 11 games. Facing double-team blocking schemes on a regular basis, he averaged 1.32 TFLs per game to rank 16th nationally and first among interior defenders.

Kancey is part of a Pitt defense that leads the nation in sacks (a 3.75 per-game average), ranks seventh against the run (95.5) and 19th in fewest total yards allowed (319.7).

The Walter Camp All-America squad is one of five used in the NCAA’s selection of an annual college football consensus All-America team. The other All-American teams, which will be released in the next several days, are Associated Press, American Football Coaches Association, Football Writers Association of America and Sporting News.