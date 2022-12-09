Read full article on original website
World's first Chinese-made passenger aircraft takes to the skies
The world's first COMAC C919 aircraft was delivered on Friday to its first-ever customer, China Eastern Airlines (CEA), reported Aviation Source News. This is a milestone in China's aviation industry, as it marks the first large Chinese-made passenger aircraft to ever be built in accordance with international airworthiness standards and owning independent intellectual property rights. It lines up in direct competition with Airbus SE's Airbus A320 and Boeing Co's Boeing 737 aircraft.
The US's experimental 'lightning carriers' are 'much more capable' than China's current carriers, US admiral says
An amphibious assault ship loaded with more than a dozen F-35Bs "just is a very versatile instrument," the head of the US Navy's 7th Fleet said.
China claims ‘world’s first’ kerosene-powered engine could propel jets nine times the speed of sound
Chinese researchers claim to have created the "world's first" hypersonic detonation wave engine, which can propel a plane at Mach 9, nine times the speed of sound, using inexpensive jet fuel. The oblique detonation engine underwent a number of successful ground tests at Beijing's JF-12 hypersonic shock tunnel, the South...
US outlines four scenarios for Chinese attack on Taiwan
This article was originally published by Radio Free Asia and is reprinted with permission. Over the past year, China’s People’s Liberation Army (PLA) “increased provocative and destabilizing actions in and around the Taiwan Strait” as it pursued Taiwan unification, according to a new report. The U.S....
China's military has been spending a lot more time working on how to forcefully capture an island, Pentagon says
A new US military report says PLA island-seizure training is becoming more realistic and has focused on fighting at night and in rough weather.
South Korea scrambles its jets after planes from Russia and China enter air defense zone
South Korea scrambled its fighter jets on Wednesday after several warplanes from both China and Russia entered its air defense zone.
Virologist Who Funded Wuhan Lab Brazenly Posts Video In Thailand Cave With 2.5 Million Bats After COVID-19 Theories
Virologist Dr. Peter Daszak has come under fire for posting videos of himself and his research team in a Thailand-based cave with 2.5 million bats following widespread controversy over his ties to the Wuhan lab at the center of COVID-19 theories.RadarOnline.com has discovered his brazen postings online sparked fury after a Vanity Fair expose claimed that his charity, EcoHealth Alliance, provided funding for the Wuhan Institute of Virology's Gain-of-function research.In the heart of the bat cave - deafening noise as the bats swirl around. It’s the sheer beauty of nature & at the same time it seems like the “reactor...
Planemakers like Airbus and Embraer are envisioning a future where the airliner looks radically different — take a look at the futuristic concepts
Airlines like United and Delta have invested millions into futuristic aircraft as the industry battles rising fuel prices and sustainability concerns
US-China defense race: World’s first sixth-generation aircraft B-21 nuclear bomber debuts
Northrop Grumman Corp (NOC.N) and the U.S. Air Force have finally rolled out the world's first sixth-generation aircraft after over three decades, amid a tight arms race with China. The B-21 "Raider," a long-range nuclear bomber, was unveiled on Friday, at the company's facility in Palmdale, California, according to a...
The Last 747 Ever Built Has Rolled Off Boeing’s Production Line (Updated)
Photo by Stephen Brashear/Getty ImagesAfter well over a half century of production, Boeing has built its final example of the iconic 747 Jumbo Jet.
Airbus to Strap Hydrogen Fuel Cell Engine to Massive Superjumbo Jet
Airbus has announced that it's strapping an experimental hydrogen fuel cell engine to a modified A380 superjumbo jet, an exciting new foray into the concept of powering commercial passenger aircraft with hydrogen alone. The company says it's planning to start test flights in 2026 and launch a fully operational first...
Business Aircraft Flight Activity in MENA Peaked after Pandemic
During a presentation on Tuesday at MEBAA 2022, WingX managing director Richard Koe updated attendees on business jet traffic growth since November 2019, highlighting factors that have affected activity in the Middle East and North Africa (MENA) region. “The pandemic created a record new peak in flight activity,” he said....
UK to develop next-generation fighter jets with Italy and Japan
Britain will work to develop next-generation fighter jets with Italy and Japan, Rishi Sunak has announced. The prime minister said the defence partnership will ensure the UK and allies are “outpacing and outmanoeuvring those who seek to do us harm”. Downing Street aims for the jets, called Tempest...
Today's D Brief: US, UK boost weapons production; Marines have no 'woke' problems, Berger says; 6th-gen jet for UK, Italy, Japan; And a bit more.
United States lawmakers are preparing to spend another nearly $3 billion to accelerate munitions production for artillery, missiles, and rockets. That’s according to the $858 billion defense policy bill that passed the House of Representatives on Thursday evening in a 350-80 vote. That bill now heads to the Senate, which is expected to approve the text sometime next week.
The V-2 Rocket: Rise Of The Space Race And Cold War Missiles
Public DomainOriginally a terrifying Nazi vengeance weapon, the V-2 made the many missile and rocket projects in the post-war period possible.
Germany to arm Ukraine with 5th generation tank-like drones to battle Russia
Robotics and autonomous systems developer Milrem Robotics and the German defense company Krauss-Maffei Wegmann (KMW) have signed a contract to deliver 14 THeMIS fifth-generation unmanned ground vehicles (UGV) to Ukraine, according to a press release by Milrem published on Tuesday. The effort is being funded by the German Ministry of...
Germany to decide mid-December on purchase of F-35 fighter jet
BERLIN, Dec 6 (Reuters) - The German parliament will decide in mid-December about the 10 billion euro ($10.50 billion) purchase of the F-35 fighter jet produced by U.S. defence giant Lockheed Martin (LMT.N), Defence Minister Christine Lambrecht said on Tuesday.
Gulf Region Buys Into Advanced Air Mobility Vision
Ambitious, future-obsessed Dubai is just the sort of place you might expect to be an early adopter of so-called advanced air mobility (AAM), including new hybrid- and all-electric eVTOL and eSTOL aircraft used for air taxi services, cargo deliveries, emergency medical support, and other public-service applications. After some early flight demonstrations a few years ago by eVTOL pioneers Volocopter and EHang, the trail appeared to go cold, until June when helicopter and business jet operator Falcon Aviation announced plans to launch eVTOL air-taxi services from the luxury resort Atlantis the Palm in 2026.
British return of Indian Ocean islands threatens key US Navy base
WASHINGTON — The United Kingdom is on the cusp of returning one of its last colonies to its native inhabitants, but national security experts say the move could have dire consequences for the US, which leases a Navy base from the Brits on one of the islands. The Chagos Archipelago is made up of about 60 islands located about 1,500 miles south of India, a position that offers the base on the island of Diego Garcia a strategic advantage due to its proximity to the Middle East and South Asia. “This is an important story with strategic implications,” RAND Corporation senior international...
US moving to increase military presence in Australia as China continues to flex influence in Indo-Pacific
The United States and Australia have agreed to increase their military relationship in response to China's continued provocations in the Indo-Pacific region.
