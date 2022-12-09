Read full article on original website
Woman found dead at Poplar Bluff home, authorities investigating
POPLAR BLUFF, MO — Authorities are investigating after a woman was found dead at a home in Poplar Bluff, Missouri. The Poplar Bluff Police Department says the woman's identity is being withheld until her next-of-kin are notified. Her body was found at a home in the 600 block of West Victor Street.
Poplar Bluff police investigating death of woman found dead in backyard
POPLAR BLUFF, Mo. (KBSI) – The Poplar Bluff Police Department is investigating the death of a woman found dead at a home in the 600 block of West Victor Street. Police identify the woman as 51-year-old Shonda Martin of Poplar Bluff. She was found in the backyard of the home.
Work begins on Sikeston intersection
Expect changes coming to a busy intersection in Sikeston. Teen accused of arson, trying to 'assassinate' or shoot 2 of his relatives. A Lyon County, Ky. teen is accused of arson and trying to get people to shoot two of his relatives.
UPDATED: Suspect, victims identified in Butler County murders
POPLAR BLUFF, Mo. (KBSI) – Identifications have been made following Thursday’s double murder in Butler County. The Missouri State Highway Patrol has identified the shooter – who was shot and killed by Butler County officers Thursday afternoon – as 45-year-old Justin A. Morgan (son of Murphy).
Sikeston, MO man found guilty of first-degree murder in Jackson County, IL
JACKSON COUNTY, Ill. (KBSI) – A Sikeston, Missouri man was found guilty of first-degree murder Friday after a jury trial in Jackson County, Illinois. Olando T. Sheron, 27, was found guilty on Dec. 9 for the murder of Keon L. Cooper, 28, of Carbondale on Nov. 3, 2019. Sheron...
FOUND: Police search for missing man
KENNETT, Mo. (KAIT) - Andrew King has been located. The Kennett Police Department is asking for the community’s help in finding Andrew King. The department is investigating a missing person case of King. If anyone has information call 573-888-4622.
Suspect fatally shot, 2 found dead in Missouri home
POPLAR BLUFF, Mo. (AP) — Law enforcement officials say officers shot and killed a man after responding to reports of shots fired at a home in southeast Missouri. Two other people were later found dead inside the home. Butler County Sheriff Mark Dobbs said in a news release the officers responded Thursday afternoon to reports of several shots being fired in and around a home on a state highway east of Poplar Bluff. Dobbs said when officers arrived, they were confronted by an armed individual, and deputies fatally shot the man. Deputies then found two people dead inside the home, apparently from gunshot wounds. The sheriff said three Butler County deputies are on paid administrative leave. The Missouri State Highway Patrol will lead the investigation.
Family members killed in Thursday afternoon shooting
Law enforcement officials believe a man shot and killed his father and brother Thursday afternoon in rural Butler County before being shot and killed by responding deputies. Butler County sheriff’s department was called shortly after 2 p.m. Thursday to a report of shots fired in the 1700 block of Highway AA, according to a press release from Butler County Sheriff Mark Dobbs. Concerns were also raised by neighbors about the well-being of those in a residence in that block.
18-year-old makes court appearance; charged with murder in connection with shooting after Caruthersville H.S. football game
PEMISCOT COUNTY, Mo. (KFVS) - Prosecutors in Pemiscot County asked a judge for more time in a Heartland murder case. Zy’Quan Williams appeared in court on Thursday morning, December 8. He’s charged with first-degree murder in connection with a deadly shooting after a high school football game in Caruthersville...
Woman killed in one-vehicle crash
LAWRENCE COUNTY, Ark. (KAIT) - A Missouri woman died after police said she lost control of her vehicle on a Lawrence County highway and overturned. Arkansas State Police reported the crash happened at 1:08 a.m. Tuesday, Dec. 6, on U.S. Highway 63 north of Imboden. Melissa J. Taylor, 52, of...
Body found near highway, suspect arrested
MONETTE, Ark. (KAIT) - Sheriff’s detectives are investigating after a body was discovered beside a Craighead County highway. A driver discovered the victim’s body around 5:15 a.m. Tuesday, Dec. 6, near the intersection of Highway 18 and Craighead County 510 in Monette. According to Chief Deputy Justin Rolland,...
Man accused of shooting, killing two people in Qulin
BUTLER COUNTY, Mo. (KBSI) – A man faces murder and other charges after the shooting deaths of two women early Sunday morning in Qulin. Steven Timothy Scott faces two counts of murder first degree, four counts of armed criminal action, one count of abuse or neglect of a child, one count of endangering the welfare of a child creating substantial risk, one count of unlawful possession of a firearm, one count of unlawful use of a weapon.
Changes coming to busy Sikeston intersection
SIKESTON, Mo. (KFVS) - Changes are coming to a busy intersection in Sikeston. The Missouri Department of Transportation is starting the first phase of work at Highway 61 and Malone Avenue on Monday, December 12. That means right turn lanes will be closed to allow work on the new base...
One employee dies in accident at Missouri lead mine
One man dies in a mining accident in Viburnum. The Doe Run Company confirms that Hagen Barton, an employee of the company’s Casteel Mine, died Tuesday while working underground. His body was discovered along a haul road outside his vehicle and he was unresponsive. Both the Mine Safety and Health Administration and local authorities are investigating.
Doe Run Company Issues News Release on Miner Killed in Accident at Bixby Mine
(Bixby) The Viburnum area is mourning the death of one of their own today. Luke Turnbough says a miner lost his life Tuesday afternoon in a lead mine accident in Iron County.
Jackson Moose Lodge donates dozens of bikes for area kids
JACKSON, Mo. (KFVS) - An organization in Jackson, Mo., is doing their part in helping area children have a nice Christmas. The Jackson Moose Lodge 2702 loaded up dozens of bicycles to the Toys For Tots program to distribute to the kids in the area for the festive holiday. Jim...
