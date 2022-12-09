ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Poplar Bluff, MO

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
wpsdlocal6.com

Woman found dead at Poplar Bluff home, authorities investigating

POPLAR BLUFF, MO — Authorities are investigating after a woman was found dead at a home in Poplar Bluff, Missouri. The Poplar Bluff Police Department says the woman's identity is being withheld until her next-of-kin are notified. Her body was found at a home in the 600 block of West Victor Street.
POPLAR BLUFF, MO
KOLR10 News

Missouri officers kill man suspected of killing brother, dad

POPLAR BLUFF, Mo. (AP) — A southeast Missouri man shot and killed by sheriff’s deputies is believed to have killed his father and brother before officers confronted him, law enforcement authorities said. Justin Morgan, 45, was shot by Butler County deputies Thursday at home just outside Poplar Bluff, the Missouri State Highway Patrol said. Deputies […]
POPLAR BLUFF, MO
KFVS12

Work begins on Sikeston intersection

Expect changes coming to a busy intersection in Sikeston. Teen accused of arson, trying to 'assassinate' or shoot 2 of his relatives. A Lyon County, Ky. teen is accused of arson and trying to get people to shoot two of his relatives. Man found guilty of first-degree murder in Jackson...
SIKESTON, MO
kbsi23.com

UPDATED: Suspect, victims identified in Butler County murders

POPLAR BLUFF, Mo. (KBSI) – Identifications have been made following Thursday’s double murder in Butler County. The Missouri State Highway Patrol has identified the shooter – who was shot and killed by Butler County officers Thursday afternoon – as 45-year-old Justin A. Morgan (son of Murphy).
KFVS12

Deadly officer involved shooting in Butler County

A shooter out of Butler County is due in court this upcoming Monday for a status hearing. SEMO Fans more than doubled the number of toys collected at the annual Happy Slapowitz Teddy Bear Toss this year. Four-car pileup. Updated: 6 hours ago. |. There was a four-car pileup tonight...
BUTLER COUNTY, MO
Kait 8

FOUND: Police search for missing man

KENNETT, Mo. (KAIT) - Andrew King has been located. The Kennett Police Department is asking for the community’s help in finding Andrew King. The department is investigating a missing person case of King. If anyone has information call 573-888-4622.
KENNETT, MO
abc17news.com

Suspect fatally shot, 2 found dead in Missouri home

POPLAR BLUFF, Mo. (AP) — Law enforcement officials say officers shot and killed a man after responding to reports of shots fired at a home in southeast Missouri. Two other people were later found dead inside the home. Butler County Sheriff Mark Dobbs said in a news release the officers responded Thursday afternoon to reports of several shots being fired in and around a home on a state highway east of Poplar Bluff. Dobbs said when officers arrived, they were confronted by an armed individual, and deputies fatally shot the man. Deputies then found two people dead inside the home, apparently from gunshot wounds. The sheriff said three Butler County deputies are on paid administrative leave. The Missouri State Highway Patrol will lead the investigation.
POPLAR BLUFF, MO
darnews.com

Family members killed in Thursday afternoon shooting

Law enforcement officials believe a man shot and killed his father and brother Thursday afternoon in rural Butler County before being shot and killed by responding deputies. Butler County sheriff’s department was called shortly after 2 p.m. Thursday to a report of shots fired in the 1700 block of Highway AA, according to a press release from Butler County Sheriff Mark Dobbs. Concerns were also raised by neighbors about the well-being of those in a residence in that block.
BUTLER COUNTY, MO
Kait 8

Woman killed in one-vehicle crash

LAWRENCE COUNTY, Ark. (KAIT) - A Missouri woman died after police said she lost control of her vehicle on a Lawrence County highway and overturned. Arkansas State Police reported the crash happened at 1:08 a.m. Tuesday, Dec. 6, on U.S. Highway 63 north of Imboden. Melissa J. Taylor, 52, of...
IMBODEN, AR
Kait 8

Body found near highway, suspect arrested

MONETTE, Ark. (KAIT) - Sheriff’s detectives are investigating after a body was discovered beside a Craighead County highway. A driver discovered the victim’s body around 5:15 a.m. Tuesday, Dec. 6, near the intersection of Highway 18 and Craighead County 510 in Monette. According to Chief Deputy Justin Rolland,...
MONETTE, AR
kbsi23.com

Man accused of shooting, killing two people in Qulin

BUTLER COUNTY, Mo. (KBSI) – A man faces murder and other charges after the shooting deaths of two women early Sunday morning in Qulin. Steven Timothy Scott faces two counts of murder first degree, four counts of armed criminal action, one count of abuse or neglect of a child, one count of endangering the welfare of a child creating substantial risk, one count of unlawful possession of a firearm, one count of unlawful use of a weapon.
QULIN, MO
KFVS12

Changes coming to busy Sikeston intersection

SIKESTON, Mo. (KFVS) - Changes are coming to a busy intersection in Sikeston. The Missouri Department of Transportation is starting the first phase of work at Highway 61 and Malone Avenue on Monday, December 12. That means right turn lanes will be closed to allow work on the new base...
SIKESTON, MO
kjluradio.com

One employee dies in accident at Missouri lead mine

One man dies in a mining accident in Viburnum. The Doe Run Company confirms that Hagen Barton, an employee of the company’s Casteel Mine, died Tuesday while working underground. His body was discovered along a haul road outside his vehicle and he was unresponsive. Both the Mine Safety and Health Administration and local authorities are investigating.
VIBURNUM, MO
KFVS12

Jackson Moose Lodge donates dozens of bikes for area kids

JACKSON, Mo. (KFVS) - An organization in Jackson, Mo., is doing their part in helping area children have a nice Christmas. The Jackson Moose Lodge 2702 loaded up dozens of bicycles to the Toys For Tots program to distribute to the kids in the area for the festive holiday. Jim...
JACKSON, MO

