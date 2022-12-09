ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Greenville County, SC

3d ago

Yes I was wanting to say the same thing! Is this a kid in nursery school writing this article? And to think their parents probably worked to put their tales through college just so they could function at this pathetic level!

Brian
3d ago

I especially liked the repetitive phrasing and obvious misspellings. No Pulitzer this year for him.

FOX Carolina

One person injured after ‘heavy fire’ in Taylors, chief says

TAYLORS, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Lake Cunningham Fire Department is responding to a house fire in Taylors. The fire chief said the heavy fire took place Monday morning at Hazel Street near Keller Road. It took two hours to get the fire under control, according to the chief. The...
TAYLORS, SC
WSPA 7News

Police warn residents about car break-ins in Greenville Co.

GREENVILLE COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – The Simpsonville Police Department warns residents in the area to be aware after three suspects were confronted about a car break-in. Officers said a victim confronted three suspects while they were breaking into cars and the suspects discharged a weapon toward the victim once confronted. No injuries were reported according […]
SIMPSONVILLE, SC
FOX Carolina

Officers warn of reportedly armed men breaking into cars in Simpsonville

SIMPSONVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Simpsonville Police Department said officers are investigating a group of three men who allegedly broke into cars around the Simpsonville area. According to officers, when one of the victims tried to confront the suspects, they began shooting at them. Thankfully, no injuries were reported...
SIMPSONVILLE, SC
FOX Carolina

House total loss following fire in Taylors

Ticket sales are starting for the 2023 Reedy Reels Film Festival. Ken Seay stops by Access Carolina to talk about the festival and a kickoff party happening December 12. VOD recording of FOX Carolina's The Morning News @ 8AM. FOX Carolina coat drive in full force. Updated: 3 hours ago.
TAYLORS, SC
WYFF4.com

One person killed in Pickens County crash, coroner says

PICKENS COUNTY, S.C. — One person was killed in a crash Monday morning in Pickens County, according to the coroner. The crash was reported about 9 a.m. on Highway 123 under the Highway 8 overpass. Video from the scene showed at least two vehicles involved. The coroner said one...
PICKENS COUNTY, SC
WYFF4.com

Coroner releases name of driver killed in Pickens County crash

An Upstate coroner released the name of a driver killed in an Upstate crash Monday morning. Steven Glenn Holscher, 54, of Simpsonville, died at the scene, Coroner Kandy Kelley said in a release. The crash was reported just before 8:45 a.m. on Highway 123 under the South 5th Street Bridge,...
PICKENS COUNTY, SC
wspa.com

Pedestrian dies in crash in Greenville Co.

The South Carolina Highway Patrol said the crash happened around 9:35 p.m. Saturday on Pelham Road near Boiling Springs Road. Pedestrian dies in crash in Greenville Co. The South Carolina Highway Patrol said the crash happened around 9:35 p.m. Saturday on Pelham Road near Boiling Springs Road. Mom, non-mobile daughter...
GREENVILLE COUNTY, SC
FOX Carolina

Officers discover drugs and guns while investigating shots fired

GREENWOOD, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Greenwood Police Department said officers recently found drugs and multiple guns while investigating reports that gunshots were fired near Grendel Avenue. Officers said when they arrived at the scene, they found a house that looked like it had bullet holes in it. According to...
GREENWOOD, SC

