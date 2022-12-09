ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Beverly Hills, CA

Gina Raphael Honored for Work with WIZO

With over 800 social service projects, WIZO is the largest social services provider outside of Israeli government with a focus on helping women and children in Israel with day care centers, youth villages, senior centers shelters for battered women, girls and women’s leadership programs, programs for Ethiopian Youth and much more.
BEVERLY HILLS, CA
Ambulance Dedication at Chabad of Beverly Hills

A dedication ceremony took place on Dec. 4 for a Mobile Intensive Care Unit (MICU) ambulance destined for Israel’s national emergency medical service, Magen David Adom (MDA). Local realtor Rosalie Klein funded the ambulance to honor her late parents, Dvora and Mordechai, and her beloved husband, Morrie. A dedication...
BEVERLY HILLS, CA
David Yelton Receives Fred C. Cunningham Award

Named after the city’s longtime former Executive Director of Public Affairs, Fred C. Cunningham, the honor recognizes an employee who has a true vocation for serving the community and who has demonstrated expertise and commitment tempered with grace and humility. Mr. Yelton is the fourth honoree to receive the award, following Fred C. Cunningham, City Manager George Chavez and Beverly Hills Fire Chief Greg Barton.
BEVERLY HILLS, CA
Fired Coach Still a Topic at BHUSD Board of Ed. Meeting

On Dec. 6, the Beverly Hills Unified School District (BHUSD) Board of Education meeting was packed for the second time with dozens of students, parents, and community members, all of whom had come to ask the board to bring back the high school wrestling coach, Ryan Faintich. As reported by the Courier in its Nov. 25 issue, Faintich was fired after 11 years when a video surfaced of him pushing a student. In the video, Faintich is seen in an altercation with a male student on campus and ultimately pushed the student several times. For almost two hours, the board heard passionate testimonies about the coach; many described him as a mentor, helping students succeed both on and off the mat. The first to speak during public comment was Faintich.

