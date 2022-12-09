On Dec. 6, the Beverly Hills Unified School District (BHUSD) Board of Education meeting was packed for the second time with dozens of students, parents, and community members, all of whom had come to ask the board to bring back the high school wrestling coach, Ryan Faintich. As reported by the Courier in its Nov. 25 issue, Faintich was fired after 11 years when a video surfaced of him pushing a student. In the video, Faintich is seen in an altercation with a male student on campus and ultimately pushed the student several times. For almost two hours, the board heard passionate testimonies about the coach; many described him as a mentor, helping students succeed both on and off the mat. The first to speak during public comment was Faintich.

2 DAYS AGO