Herbert, short-handed defense lead Chargers past Fins 23-17

INGLEWOOD, Calif. (AP) — Brandon Staley knew it was going to take a complete game for his Los Angeles Chargers squad to have a chance at beating the Miami Dolphins. In front of a prime-time audience, the Bolts responded with one of their best games of the season. Justin...
LOS ANGELES, CA
WVNews

Bears get 2 rookie defensive starters back to face Eagles

LAKE FOREST, Ill. (AP) — The Chicago Bears would like to come out of their bye week the same way they came out of a mini-bye weekend following a Thursday night game earlier this season. It was the previous time the Bears won a game, 33-14 against New England...
CHICAGO, IL
WVNews

It's time for the skidding Giants to step up and get a win

EAST RUTHERFORD, N.J. (AP) — For most of the season, there has been talk about the New York Giants getting back to the playoffs for the first time since 2016. The postseason picture was bright when the franchise got off to a 6-1 start under rookie coach Brian Daboll. It's a lot dimmer now with the Giants going 1-4-1 in their last six games.
NEW YORK STATE
WVNews

F1: Williams team principal Capito leaves after 2 years

GROVE, England (AP) — Team principal Jost Capito and technical director François-Xavier Demaison are leaving Williams after it finished last in the Formula One constructors' championship. Capito led the team for two seasons after investment firm Dorilton Capital bought the team in 2020 from the Williams family.

