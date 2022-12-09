ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Milwaukee, WI

Small WI Bar Filled With Thousands Of Vintage Christmas Ornaments

A bar in Wisconsin knows how to get into the Christmas spirit every year. When it comes to the type of bar I like to hang out at, it's definitely a small-town tavern-style joint. You know the kind with good burgers, cheap drinks, and an old-school jukebox. Nothing fancy, just fun. The place to find one is in the middle of nowhere in Wisconsin.
WISCONSIN STATE
wpr.org

Burlington council votes to keep, modify its nearly 200-year-old dam

Vote follows an advisory referendum with 60 percent support for modification. After years of discussions, debates, reports, studies and surveys, Burlington has finally decided to keep its nearly 200-year-old dam. In November, 60 percent of Burlington residents said they wanted to keep and modify the Echo Lake Dam through an...
BURLINGTON, WI
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Mitchell International Airport vehicle fire

MILWAUKEE - An investigation is underway following a single vehicle crash at Milwaukee Mitchell International Airport overnight. It happened at the main freeway entrance – also known as the "baggage drive." The vehicle briefly caught fire and the driver was injured. It is being investigated if substance use is...
MILWAUKEE, WI
CBS 58

WisDOT holds public hearing on 8-lane I-94 expansion after opposition to plan

WISCONSIN (CBS 58) -- The Wisconsin Department of Transportation is hearing from the public about their recommended eight-lane plan for the redevelopment of I-94 running east and west between 16th and 70th streets in Milwaukee. Monday marked the first of two public hearings this week. Wisconsin Department of Transportation officials...
MILWAUKEE, WI
washingtoncountyinsider.com

REAL ESTATE | New restaurant opening in Hartford, Wi

December 12, 2022 – Hartford, Wi – A pretty well-known restaurant dining space in Hartford, Wi will soon be home to the Soup Korner as it is expanding and opening a second spot. “We’re opening in the old George Webbs, 1481 E. Sumner Street in Hartford,” said Renee...
HARTFORD, WI
Greater Milwaukee Today

Canadian Pacific Holiday Train rolling in on Friday

WAUKESHA COUNTY — The Canadian Pacific Holiday Train will roll through southeast Wisconsin on Friday, featuring performers Alan Doyle and Kelly Prescott. Shows are free to attend. CP asks attendees to bring cash or nonperishable food donations if able. Local times and locations include: Wauwatosa — Arriving at the...
WISCONSIN STATE
eastcoasttraveller.com

Where To Find The Best Pizza in Wisconsin?

Located in the old Transfer Pharmacy building, this restaurant has an ambiance to match the food. The woodwork is still present, and the stained glass has been preserved. The menu features a variety of pizza options and gluten-free choices. Drinks include draft beer and tasty wine. The atmosphere is casual and comfortable. The Transfer Pizzeria Cafe is a popular restaurant renowned for its creative pizza combinations. It has been an excellent food source for Milwaukee residents since its opening in 2008. It is a family-friendly restaurant, and they welcome kids of all ages. They serve supper and AM meals; you can order take-out and delivery.
WISCONSIN STATE
WISN

Helicopter used to install new Associated Bank signs

MILWAUKEE — Three new bank signs are hanging high at the River Center in Milwaukee. Crews Sunday morning used a helicopter to install the Associated Bank signs. Associated Bank purchased the complex in 2016 and has been redeveloping the site ever since. The building is considered to be one...
MILWAUKEE, WI
Greater Milwaukee Today

Birthday parade to be held in Pewaukee girl’s honor

PEWAUKEE — A group of truck owners are joining together to hold an epic birthday parade for a little girl in Pewaukee. The Wisconsin Truck Takeover Enthusiasts are holding a 5th birthday parade party for Delaney Krings, who was diagnosed with terminal brain cancer. Delaney’s 5th birthday is Friday....
PEWAUKEE, WI
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Milwaukee County Zoo: Free entry during Frosty Free Week

MILWAUKEE - During the season of giving, the Milwaukee County Zoo offers a week of free daytime admission to guests as a way of giving back to the community. "Frosty Free Week" is a perfect time to visit the Zoo – a tranquil setting to enjoy nature and all the animals that call the Zoo home.
MILWAUKEE COUNTY, WI
washingtoncountyinsider.com

Rachel and Josh Hesprich family of Hartford, WI need your help

Washington Co., Wi – Neighbors across Washington County, Wi are being asked to step up to the plate and help one of their neighbors in need. The Rachel and Josh Hesprich family of Hartford, WI were hit with some difficult news this past November as Rachel was diagnosed with a brain tumor at age 35.
HARTFORD, WI
dailybadgerbulletin.com

Holiday Lights: 11 stops to make in Racine and Kenosha Counties

This time of year you can bask in the fun of the holiday season by visiting holiday lights on display near you. Across Southeastern Wisconsin, lights are twinkling, dazzling, and even dancing to Christmas carols. Whether you choose to forego seeing a show from the comfort of your car or...
RACINE COUNTY, WI
CBS 58

Milwaukee blogger shares family-friendly holiday recipes

MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) -- The holiday season is special enough no matter what part of the world it is, but celebrating the festive spirit while living in Wisconsin has certain advantages!. Alisa Sleep, editor of the Milwaukee Mom blog joined us on Monday, Dec. 12 to discuss a fun way...
MILWAUKEE, WI

