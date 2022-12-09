Read full article on original website
Small WI Bar Filled With Thousands Of Vintage Christmas Ornaments
A bar in Wisconsin knows how to get into the Christmas spirit every year. When it comes to the type of bar I like to hang out at, it's definitely a small-town tavern-style joint. You know the kind with good burgers, cheap drinks, and an old-school jukebox. Nothing fancy, just fun. The place to find one is in the middle of nowhere in Wisconsin.
wpr.org
Burlington council votes to keep, modify its nearly 200-year-old dam
Vote follows an advisory referendum with 60 percent support for modification. After years of discussions, debates, reports, studies and surveys, Burlington has finally decided to keep its nearly 200-year-old dam. In November, 60 percent of Burlington residents said they wanted to keep and modify the Echo Lake Dam through an...
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Mitchell International Airport vehicle fire
MILWAUKEE - An investigation is underway following a single vehicle crash at Milwaukee Mitchell International Airport overnight. It happened at the main freeway entrance – also known as the "baggage drive." The vehicle briefly caught fire and the driver was injured. It is being investigated if substance use is...
CBS 58
WisDOT holds public hearing on 8-lane I-94 expansion after opposition to plan
WISCONSIN (CBS 58) -- The Wisconsin Department of Transportation is hearing from the public about their recommended eight-lane plan for the redevelopment of I-94 running east and west between 16th and 70th streets in Milwaukee. Monday marked the first of two public hearings this week. Wisconsin Department of Transportation officials...
washingtoncountyinsider.com
REAL ESTATE | New restaurant opening in Hartford, Wi
December 12, 2022 – Hartford, Wi – A pretty well-known restaurant dining space in Hartford, Wi will soon be home to the Soup Korner as it is expanding and opening a second spot. “We’re opening in the old George Webbs, 1481 E. Sumner Street in Hartford,” said Renee...
CBS 58
City of Sheboygan sees zero burglaries in November, first time in decades
SHEBOYGAN, Wis. (CBS 58) -- Monday, Dec. 12, the Sheboygan Police Department celebrated a public safety milestone for the month of November. Sheboygan went an entire month without a single reported burglary in November. This is the first time for at least several decades that the city has not experienced...
Greater Milwaukee Today
Canadian Pacific Holiday Train rolling in on Friday
WAUKESHA COUNTY — The Canadian Pacific Holiday Train will roll through southeast Wisconsin on Friday, featuring performers Alan Doyle and Kelly Prescott. Shows are free to attend. CP asks attendees to bring cash or nonperishable food donations if able. Local times and locations include: Wauwatosa — Arriving at the...
Nasty crash shuts down WIS 32 in Racine County
A crash closed all lanes on WIS 32 between Tabor Road and Harvest Lane in Racine County Monday morning.
eastcoasttraveller.com
Where To Find The Best Pizza in Wisconsin?
Located in the old Transfer Pharmacy building, this restaurant has an ambiance to match the food. The woodwork is still present, and the stained glass has been preserved. The menu features a variety of pizza options and gluten-free choices. Drinks include draft beer and tasty wine. The atmosphere is casual and comfortable. The Transfer Pizzeria Cafe is a popular restaurant renowned for its creative pizza combinations. It has been an excellent food source for Milwaukee residents since its opening in 2008. It is a family-friendly restaurant, and they welcome kids of all ages. They serve supper and AM meals; you can order take-out and delivery.
Southwest offering nonstop flights from Milwaukee to Sarasota
Southwest Airlines will be offering non-stop flights from Milwaukee to the vacation stop of Sarasota, Florida this spring.
WISN
Helicopter used to install new Associated Bank signs
MILWAUKEE — Three new bank signs are hanging high at the River Center in Milwaukee. Crews Sunday morning used a helicopter to install the Associated Bank signs. Associated Bank purchased the complex in 2016 and has been redeveloping the site ever since. The building is considered to be one...
Greater Milwaukee Today
Birthday parade to be held in Pewaukee girl’s honor
PEWAUKEE — A group of truck owners are joining together to hold an epic birthday parade for a little girl in Pewaukee. The Wisconsin Truck Takeover Enthusiasts are holding a 5th birthday parade party for Delaney Krings, who was diagnosed with terminal brain cancer. Delaney’s 5th birthday is Friday....
spectrumnews1.com
Cedarburg rewinds to bygone era as Free Blockbuster comes to town
CEDARBURG, Wis. — People in Cedarburg, Wis. have reason to party like it’s 1999. Residents and visitors can once again “run to Blockbuster” to pick out a movie, just in a different way than they did in the 1980s through mid 2000s. In the age of...
Texas Roadhouse in Waukesha catches fire
Diners at a Texas Roadhouse in Waukesha got more than they bargained for Sunday night after a fire broke out at the restaurant.
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Milwaukee County Zoo: Free entry during Frosty Free Week
MILWAUKEE - During the season of giving, the Milwaukee County Zoo offers a week of free daytime admission to guests as a way of giving back to the community. "Frosty Free Week" is a perfect time to visit the Zoo – a tranquil setting to enjoy nature and all the animals that call the Zoo home.
washingtoncountyinsider.com
Rachel and Josh Hesprich family of Hartford, WI need your help
Washington Co., Wi – Neighbors across Washington County, Wi are being asked to step up to the plate and help one of their neighbors in need. The Rachel and Josh Hesprich family of Hartford, WI were hit with some difficult news this past November as Rachel was diagnosed with a brain tumor at age 35.
dailybadgerbulletin.com
Holiday Lights: 11 stops to make in Racine and Kenosha Counties
This time of year you can bask in the fun of the holiday season by visiting holiday lights on display near you. Across Southeastern Wisconsin, lights are twinkling, dazzling, and even dancing to Christmas carols. Whether you choose to forego seeing a show from the comfort of your car or...
Can small-town solutions for reckless driving work in Milwaukee?
While reckless driving is most apparent in the City of Milwaukee, it’s a problem that stretches to all corners of the state.
CBS 58
Milwaukee blogger shares family-friendly holiday recipes
MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) -- The holiday season is special enough no matter what part of the world it is, but celebrating the festive spirit while living in Wisconsin has certain advantages!. Alisa Sleep, editor of the Milwaukee Mom blog joined us on Monday, Dec. 12 to discuss a fun way...
CBS 58
Madison woman killed as passenger in overnight high-speed crash on 91st St.
MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) -- Milwaukee Police are investigating a fatal single vehicle crash that happened on Saturday, Dec. 10, 2022, at approximately 3:06 a.m. on 91st St. between Bradley and Dean roads. According to officials, the vehicle was traveling northbound on 91st St. at a high rate of speed when...
