Neurosurgeon Sentenced to Federal Prison Following IRS InvestigationTaxBuzzLong Beach, CA
4 Great Steakhouses in CaliforniaAlina AndrasCalifornia State
Numerous Thunderstorms Expected Across Southern California Metro Zones for MondaySouthern California Weather ForceLos Angeles, CA
After A Videotaped Incident, A La City Council Member Is Embroiled In New ControversyJoseph GodwinLos Angeles, CA
49-Year-Old 'RHOBH' Star Diana Jenkins is PregnantAMY KAPLANBeverly Hills, CA
hotelnewsresource.com
New Transfer Tax on All Real Property Sales Over $5 Million in the City of Los Angeles - By Jim Butler
Last month Los Angeles voters approved Measure ULA, imposing a new tax on all real property sales or transfers over $5 million. This will affect all parties involved in a real property transaction, and it is important to understand the implications of the measure before negotiating on a new project. My colleague David Tabibian, partner in JMBM’s Real Estate Department and Global Hospitality Group, explains the initiative and its potential impact below.
KTLA.com
Outgoing Mayor Garcetti says farewell to Los Angeles
Eric Garcetti, the outgoing mayor of Los Angeles, released a statement Sunday to formally say goodbye to the Los Angeles community that he has served for the last eight years. “Three thousand four hundred forty-eight days ago, I began a journey that is now coming to an end. Every single day since then, I’ve had the unbelievable honor of getting up and going to work as your mayor. My gratitude for that is without end,” Garcetti wrote in his farewell address.
spectrumnews1.com
Developer Shopoff discusses big plans for Westminster mall transformation
WESTMINSTER, Calif. — Bill Shopoff has big plans for the Westminster mall. Shopoff, the president and CEO of Irvine-based Shopoff Realty and Investments, is one of four owners looking to transform the 1.3 million square foot aging mall into a regional destination. "We want to create a place where...
beverlyhillscourier.com
Gina Raphael Honored for Work with WIZO
With over 800 social service projects, WIZO is the largest social services provider outside of Israeli government with a focus on helping women and children in Israel with day care centers, youth villages, senior centers shelters for battered women, girls and women’s leadership programs, programs for Ethiopian Youth and much more.
californiaglobe.com
Control vs. Science: California Govt. Medical Tyrants Agitating for Mask Mandates
It appears some politicians and members of the media are trying to foist another Covid winter on America, the Globe reported November 28th. “In California the pandemic never really ended. California Gov. Gavin Newsom still clings to his autocratic emergency powers under his March 4, 2020 Covid State of Emergency order, so why not perpetrate another crisis?”
Councilman Paul Koretz delivers his final goodbye in shocking fashion
During his farewell speech, Councilman Paul Koretz had choice words for the protesters that disrupted Los Angeles City Council meetings. "I would just say lastly, to the disruptors and protesters who have done their best to make it difficult for us to do our work in the last two and half years, in their own words, I yield the rest of my time and (expletive) you," he said. Protesters have routinely disrupted council meetings since a recording of a racist conversation among L.A. City Councilmembers was released to the public. This most recent meeting was more of the same as Kevin de León, one of the councilmen involved, returned for the first time since the scandal began. Koretz joined the council in 2009 and represented the city's Fifth District for the past 13 years. Councilmember Katy Young Yaroslavsky will take over Koretz's seat after the outgoing councilman reached his term limit. Yaroslavsky's father, Zev, was a member of the L.A. County Board of Supervisors."My seat will be well occupied by Katy Young Yaroslavsky, who is a wonderful and very bright and capable and idea-filled incoming council member," said Koretz. "I've worked with her to try and make this transition goes as smoothly as possible."
McKittrick: Southern California Facing Devastating Water Shortage? Not Everywhere.
The rapidly growing Los Angeles population threatens to deny the irrigation water California farmlands are dependent on and has reduced the Colorado River Aqueduct to historically low levels. There is plenty of blame to go around as city planners and politicians battle for the supply of water to meet the ever-growing population’s demand.
knock-la.com
Councilmember Kevin de León Attacks Activist
Councilmember Kevin de León attacked activist Jason Reedy on Friday night, as captured on video, at a taxpayer-funded holiday event in Lincoln Heights. Video first posted by Roots Action and J-Town Action and Solidarity on December 9 contained a brief, edited clip of the incident, but new video posted by the organizations provides even more damning evidence against the disgraced councilmember and former state senator.
4 Great Burger Places in California
If you live in California and you like trying new restaurants from time to time, here is a list of four amazing burger places in California that are known for serving absolutely delicious food, every day of the week.
Irwindale maker of popular Sriracha hot sauce settles labor lawsuit
A former employee of an Irwindale company that produces the well-known Sriracha hot sauce has settled the lawsuit she filed against the firm on behalf of herself and other current and former workers in which she alleged they were not paid for all hours worked, the plaintiff’s attorney told a judge Friday.
KQED
Guaranteed Income Program for Pregnant Black People Expands to 4 California Counties
A first-in-the-nation experiment to give cash to pregnant Black people in San Francisco is expanding to four counties in California after receiving $6.5 million in city and state funding. Since June 2021, the Abundant Birth Project has given $1,000 per month to nearly 150 Black residents during a portion of...
travelyouman.com
Where To Park Seal Beach (Without Paying)
The little beach town, which is the northernmost beach town in Orange County and is tucked between Huntington Beach and Long Beach, is home to lovely beaches, coastal parks, preserves, wildlife refuges, historic markers, and a variety of restaurants, cafés, and bars. For some sun-filled fun, go to Seal Beach, walk along the municipal pier, and take in the breathtaking sunsets, or have a picnic at Eisenhower Park.
KEYT
Why this predominantly White county in Southern California is declaring racism a public health crisis
Andrew Do was afraid to play sports his last two years of high school. “I didn’t want to walk home alone after practices and be harassed, and beat up, and strangled,” he said in an interview with CNN. After law school, while out running for exercise, he said...
A New Wing Concept May Come to Washington Boulevard
What Now Los Angeles recently obtained intel suggesting the emergence of an eatery called Mr. Honey Wings
Skal Pizza Coming to Newport Beach
Skal is the work of chef/owner Helene Henderson of Malibu Farm
4 California Cities Named Among 'Worst Cities To Drive In' Across America
24/7 Wall St. listed the worst cities to drive in across the country.
British Sandwich and Coffee Chain to Come to SoCal
Pret A Manger will soon land in Los Angeles
4 Great Steakhouses in California
If you live in California and you love going out with your loved ones from time to time, here is a list of four amazing steakhouses in California that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious food, every day of the week.
Fox40
Two California restaurants considered the ‘most popular,’ according to Linktree
Two Californian restaurants were listed on Linktree’s most popular restaurant list for 2022. The link-in-bio creator, which has over 30 million users, unveiled its first-ever “Link-Back 2022” list, which recaps the year’s most popular trends and most used website links. Mexican restaurants Salazar and Toca Madera,...
