ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Beverly Hills, CA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
hotelnewsresource.com

New Transfer Tax on All Real Property Sales Over $5 Million in the City of Los Angeles - By Jim Butler

Last month Los Angeles voters approved Measure ULA, imposing a new tax on all real property sales or transfers over $5 million. This will affect all parties involved in a real property transaction, and it is important to understand the implications of the measure before negotiating on a new project. My colleague David Tabibian, partner in JMBM’s Real Estate Department and Global Hospitality Group, explains the initiative and its potential impact below.
LOS ANGELES, CA
KTLA.com

Outgoing Mayor Garcetti says farewell to Los Angeles

Eric Garcetti, the outgoing mayor of Los Angeles, released a statement Sunday to formally say goodbye to the Los Angeles community that he has served for the last eight years. “Three thousand four hundred forty-eight days ago, I began a journey that is now coming to an end. Every single day since then, I’ve had the unbelievable honor of getting up and going to work as your mayor. My gratitude for that is without end,” Garcetti wrote in his farewell address.
LOS ANGELES, CA
beverlyhillscourier.com

Gina Raphael Honored for Work with WIZO

With over 800 social service projects, WIZO is the largest social services provider outside of Israeli government with a focus on helping women and children in Israel with day care centers, youth villages, senior centers shelters for battered women, girls and women’s leadership programs, programs for Ethiopian Youth and much more.
BEVERLY HILLS, CA
californiaglobe.com

Control vs. Science: California Govt. Medical Tyrants Agitating for Mask Mandates

It appears some politicians and members of the media are trying to foist another Covid winter on America, the Globe reported November 28th. “In California the pandemic never really ended. California Gov. Gavin Newsom still clings to his autocratic emergency powers under his March 4, 2020 Covid State of Emergency order, so why not perpetrate another crisis?”
CBS LA

Councilman Paul Koretz delivers his final goodbye in shocking fashion

During his farewell speech, Councilman Paul Koretz had choice words for the protesters that disrupted Los Angeles City Council meetings. "I would just say lastly, to the disruptors and protesters who have done their best to make it difficult for us to do our work in the last two and half years, in their own words, I yield the rest of my time and (expletive) you," he said. Protesters have routinely disrupted council meetings since a recording of a racist conversation among L.A. City Councilmembers was released to the public. This most recent meeting was more of the same as Kevin de León, one of the councilmen involved, returned for the first time since the scandal began. Koretz joined the council in 2009 and represented the city's Fifth District for the past 13 years. Councilmember Katy Young Yaroslavsky will take over Koretz's seat after the outgoing councilman reached his term limit. Yaroslavsky's father, Zev, was a member of the L.A. County Board of Supervisors."My seat will be well occupied by Katy Young Yaroslavsky, who is a wonderful and very bright and capable and idea-filled incoming council member," said Koretz. "I've worked with her to try and make this transition goes as smoothly as possible."
LOS ANGELES, CA
knock-la.com

Councilmember Kevin de León Attacks Activist

Councilmember Kevin de León attacked activist Jason Reedy on Friday night, as captured on video, at a taxpayer-funded holiday event in Lincoln Heights. Video first posted by Roots Action and J-Town Action and Solidarity on December 9 contained a brief, edited clip of the incident, but new video posted by the organizations provides even more damning evidence against the disgraced councilmember and former state senator.
travelyouman.com

Where To Park Seal Beach (Without Paying)

The little beach town, which is the northernmost beach town in Orange County and is tucked between Huntington Beach and Long Beach, is home to lovely beaches, coastal parks, preserves, wildlife refuges, historic markers, and a variety of restaurants, cafés, and bars. For some sun-filled fun, go to Seal Beach, walk along the municipal pier, and take in the breathtaking sunsets, or have a picnic at Eisenhower Park.
SEAL BEACH, CA
Alina Andras

4 Great Steakhouses in California

If you live in California and you love going out with your loved ones from time to time, here is a list of four amazing steakhouses in California that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious food, every day of the week.
CALIFORNIA STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy