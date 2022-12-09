During his farewell speech, Councilman Paul Koretz had choice words for the protesters that disrupted Los Angeles City Council meetings. "I would just say lastly, to the disruptors and protesters who have done their best to make it difficult for us to do our work in the last two and half years, in their own words, I yield the rest of my time and (expletive) you," he said. Protesters have routinely disrupted council meetings since a recording of a racist conversation among L.A. City Councilmembers was released to the public. This most recent meeting was more of the same as Kevin de León, one of the councilmen involved, returned for the first time since the scandal began. Koretz joined the council in 2009 and represented the city's Fifth District for the past 13 years. Councilmember Katy Young Yaroslavsky will take over Koretz's seat after the outgoing councilman reached his term limit. Yaroslavsky's father, Zev, was a member of the L.A. County Board of Supervisors."My seat will be well occupied by Katy Young Yaroslavsky, who is a wonderful and very bright and capable and idea-filled incoming council member," said Koretz. "I've worked with her to try and make this transition goes as smoothly as possible."

LOS ANGELES, CA ・ 3 DAYS AGO