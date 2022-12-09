Read full article on original website
Related
Why Did Trevor Noah Leave 'The Daily Show'?
After seven years as host, Trevor Noah has officially left "The Daily Show."
‘The Daily Show’ Announces Guests Hosts to Replace Trevor Noah
Fans (and, according to media reports, many crew members and even executives within Comedy Central) were shocked when Trevor Noah suddenly announced his departure as host of The Daily Show on September 29. Noah has been at the helm of The Daily Show since 2015 and is just the third host in the series’ 26-year history on Comedy Central.
AOL Corp
Trevor Noah on his imminent departure from 'Daily Show': 'I wish someone had told me what a grind it was'
Trevor Noah is discussing his The Daily Show departure — and it turns out it was a huge surprise to many. "I'd rather people be sad than be happy, like, 'Good riddance, that d*** is out of the building,'" Noah told the Hollywood Reporter of his upcoming Dec. 8 exit from the Comedy Central show.
Trevor Noah on his final Daily Show: ‘If you truly want to learn about America, talk to Black women’
Trevor Noah said farewell to the Daily Show after seven years as host on Thursday evening by expressing gratitude both to viewers and to the Black women who shaped him. “I’m grateful to you. Every single one of you,” he told his studio audience. “I remember when we started the show, we couldn’t get enough people to fill an audience.”
HipHopDX.com
Ice-T Laughs Off Being ‘Canceled’ For Appearing On 'SNL' With Dave Chappelle
Ice-T is not taking accusations seriously that he will be canceled after making a cameo on SNL with Dave Chappelle. Appearing as a guest on Saturday Night Live (November 11) Ice-T faced criticism for sharing the stage with Chappelle, who’s been accused of trans and homophobia in recent years.
ETOnline.com
Chelsea Handler Is Returning to Late-Night as a Guest Co-Host on 'The Daily Show'
Chelsea Handler vowed to be back on late-night television, and she'll get to do exactly that after she and a slew of other comedians were tapped to guest co-host The Daily Show following Trevor Noah's departure. Handler, Al Franken, D.L. Hughley, Leslie Jones, John Leguizamo, Hasan Minhaj, Kal Penn, Sarah...
Trevor Noah Says Bye To 'Daily Show' In Teary-Eyed Tribute To Black Women
Noah replaced previous host Jon Stewart seven years ago.
ETOnline.com
Chelsea Handler Says She's 'Absolutely' Considering a Late-Night Comeback (Exclusive)
Chelsea Handler is ready to make her late-night TV return! On Wednesday, ET spoke with the comedian during The Hollywood Reporter’s Women in Entertainment Gala, where she opened up about her upcoming guest-hosting slot on TheDaily Show following Trevor Noah’s exit. "I’m guest hosting TheDaily Show in the...
Will Smith Appears on ‘The Daily Show’ in First Late-Night Interview Since Oscars Slap: ‘That Is Not Who I Want to Be’
After a series of online statements and quiet public appearances over recent months, Will Smith took further steps back into the spotlight Monday evening, appearing for an interview on “The Daily Show With Trevor Noah.” Promoting his new historical drama “Emancipation,” Smith’s conversation with the late-night host naturally dug into his Oscars night controversy, in which he slapped Chris Rock onstage as the comedian was introducing the category of best documentary feature. “I have been away,” Will Smith said, drawing a laugh from the crowd when the topic of his absence from the public eye came up. “What have y’all been...
Sarah Silverman, Leslie Jones, Hasan Minhaj to Guest Host ‘Daily Show’ After Trevor Noah Leaves
The Daily Show will enter the post-Trevor Noah era with an array of guest hosts — including Sarah Silverman, Leslie Jones, former contributor Hasan Minhaj, and even Al Franken — who will help steward the show through much of next year. Noah’s seven-year tenure at the head of the news comedy program will end on Thursday, Dec. 8, after which The Daily Show will take a few weeks off to retool. It’s set to return Jan. 17 with Jones taking a seat behind the desk first (according to Vulture). Though Comedy Central did share a big list of names, it’s...
nexttv.com
Disney Plus Moving Forward on 'Witch Mountain' Series
Disney Plus has greenlit a pilot for Witch Mountain, which it calls a reimagining of the film franchise. It follows a pair of teens that develop strange abilities and discover their sleepy suburb may not be as idyllic as it seems. Isabell Gravit and Levi Miller play the teens Tia...
nexttv.com
ABC News Premieres Three True-Crime Docuseries on Hulu Next Month
ABC News debuts three true-crime docuseries on Thursdays in January, streaming on Hulu. Death in the Dorms looks at college students whose lives were cut short by violent crime. Web of Death follows amateur online sleuths who use digital technology and social media to solve puzzling murder cases. Killing County looks at a shooting in the California heartland.
Comments / 0