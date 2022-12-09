ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

ScreenCrush

‘The Daily Show’ Announces Guests Hosts to Replace Trevor Noah

Fans (and, according to media reports, many crew members and even executives within Comedy Central) were shocked when Trevor Noah suddenly announced his departure as host of The Daily Show on September 29. Noah has been at the helm of The Daily Show since 2015 and is just the third host in the series’ 26-year history on Comedy Central.
ETOnline.com

Chelsea Handler Is Returning to Late-Night as a Guest Co-Host on 'The Daily Show'

Chelsea Handler vowed to be back on late-night television, and she'll get to do exactly that after she and a slew of other comedians were tapped to guest co-host The Daily Show following Trevor Noah's departure. Handler, Al Franken, D.L. Hughley, Leslie Jones, John Leguizamo, Hasan Minhaj, Kal Penn, Sarah...
ETOnline.com

Chelsea Handler Says She's 'Absolutely' Considering a Late-Night Comeback (Exclusive)

Chelsea Handler is ready to make her late-night TV return! On Wednesday, ET spoke with the comedian during The Hollywood Reporter’s Women in Entertainment Gala, where she opened up about her upcoming guest-hosting slot on TheDaily Show following Trevor Noah’s exit. "I’m guest hosting TheDaily Show in the...
Variety

Will Smith Appears on ‘The Daily Show’ in First Late-Night Interview Since Oscars Slap: ‘That Is Not Who I Want to Be’

After a series of online statements and quiet public appearances over recent months, Will Smith took further steps back into the spotlight Monday evening, appearing for an interview on “The Daily Show With Trevor Noah.” Promoting his new historical drama “Emancipation,” Smith’s conversation with the late-night host naturally dug into his Oscars night controversy, in which he slapped Chris Rock onstage as the comedian was introducing the category of best documentary feature. “I have been away,” Will Smith said, drawing a laugh from the crowd when the topic of his absence from the public eye came up. “What have y’all been...
Rolling Stone

Sarah Silverman, Leslie Jones, Hasan Minhaj to Guest Host ‘Daily Show’ After Trevor Noah Leaves

The Daily Show will enter the post-Trevor Noah era with an array of guest hosts — including Sarah Silverman, Leslie Jones, former contributor Hasan Minhaj, and even Al Franken — who will help steward the show through much of next year.  Noah’s seven-year tenure at the head of the news comedy program will end on Thursday, Dec. 8, after which The Daily Show will take a few weeks off to retool. It’s set to return Jan. 17 with Jones taking a seat behind the desk first (according to Vulture). Though Comedy Central did share a big list of names, it’s...
