Read full article on original website
Related
kslnewsradio.com
Following trend, Utah governor bans TikTok on state-owned devices
SALT LAKE CITY — Gov. Spencer Cox issued an order Monday morning banning the social media app TikTok from all Utah government-owned devices. Anyone who uses state-owned devices cannot download, use or open TikTok under the ban. In a press release about the order, Cox cited security concerns that...
kslnewsradio.com
UHP urging drivers to be prepared for winter conditions as storm hits Utah
SALT LAKE CITY — A winter storm is moving through Utah, and the Utah Highway Patrol is reminding people to be mindful while driving. The UHP said they are ready to deal with any weather situations that might show up during the day. Trooper Kelley Jensen said drivers can...
kslnewsradio.com
Pilot says Thursday’s DNR helicopter crash could have been worse
MONTICELLO, Utah — Thursday’s crash of a Division of Natural Resources helicopter in the La Sal Mountains could have been much worse, according to a person who led the rescue mission. “They were very fortunate that the helicopter kind of stayed where it was,” said Luke Bowman, chief...
kslnewsradio.com
Upcoming storm may make for a snowy Monday commute
SALT LAKE CITY — An upcoming storm is bringing rain and snow to the Wasatch Front starting Sunday night. Monday’s commute could be a snowy one. Valley rain and mountain snow are expected. By tomorrow morning the rain will turn to snow that will last on and off into Tuesday with multiple waves.
kslnewsradio.com
Chance for heart attack increases during holidays, here’s why
SALT LAKE CITY — There are a few days around the holidays when people are more prone to have a heart attack. They are Christmas Day, the day after Christmas, and New Year’s Day. And the American Heart Association says cardiovascular conditions increase in general after Thanksgiving and that their peak time is around the New Year.
Comments / 0