Utah State

kslnewsradio.com

Following trend, Utah governor bans TikTok on state-owned devices

SALT LAKE CITY — Gov. Spencer Cox issued an order Monday morning banning the social media app TikTok from all Utah government-owned devices. Anyone who uses state-owned devices cannot download, use or open TikTok under the ban. In a press release about the order, Cox cited security concerns that...
Pilot says Thursday’s DNR helicopter crash could have been worse

MONTICELLO, Utah — Thursday’s crash of a Division of Natural Resources helicopter in the La Sal Mountains could have been much worse, according to a person who led the rescue mission. “They were very fortunate that the helicopter kind of stayed where it was,” said Luke Bowman, chief...
Upcoming storm may make for a snowy Monday commute

SALT LAKE CITY — An upcoming storm is bringing rain and snow to the Wasatch Front starting Sunday night. Monday’s commute could be a snowy one. Valley rain and mountain snow are expected. By tomorrow morning the rain will turn to snow that will last on and off into Tuesday with multiple waves.
Chance for heart attack increases during holidays, here’s why

SALT LAKE CITY — There are a few days around the holidays when people are more prone to have a heart attack. They are Christmas Day, the day after Christmas, and New Year’s Day. And the American Heart Association says cardiovascular conditions increase in general after Thanksgiving and that their peak time is around the New Year.
