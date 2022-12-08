Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Mother Hides Son Before Committing SuicideStill UnsolvedRockford, IL
12-year anniversary of the Caledonia, Illinois TornadoLimitless Production Group LLCCaledonia, IL
Fireworks cause a large grass fire and a young boy was run over by a trailer during a Holiday event in IllinoisLimitless Production Group LLCLoves Park, IL
Update in the officer-involved shooting in Rockton, IllinoisLimitless Production Group LLCRockton, IL
Woman starts family after giving up over-exercise and disordered eating: "Focus on nourishment, rest, and fun"Amy ChristieRockford, IL
Related
x1071.com
Missing 85-year-old woman found safe, Beloit police say
BELOIT, Wis. — An 85-year-old woman who had last been heard from Monday afternoon has been found safe, police in Beloit said. Helyn Everson had last been heard from around 12:45 p.m., police said in a Facebook post. She was supposed to pick up her daughter in South Beloit, Illinois, but never arrived.
x1071.com
Police seeking tips on shooting of bald eagle in Wisconsin
MILWAUKEE (AP/WISC) — Police in Wisconsin are seeking tips to help them solve the case of a bald eagle that was shot and injured in Milwaukee County. The adult male bird was found unable to fly Wednesday on private property in Franklin, a city about 15 miles southwest of Milwaukee. Eagles and their nests are federally protected under the Bald and Golden Eagle Protection Act and the Migratory Bird Treaty Act.
x1071.com
Man killed when vehicle rolls over him while clearing snow from windshield, Monona police say
MONONA, Wis. — A 73-year-old man died after his vehicle rolled over him while he was clearing snow off his windshield Friday afternoon, the Monona Police Department said Monday. In a news release, Monona Police Chief Brian Chaney said the man was removing snow from his vehicle while in...
x1071.com
Argyle Man Arrested For Restraining Order Violation
Deputies with the Lafayette County Sheriff’s department responded to a residence on Morgan Lane in Fayette Township Saturday around 8:30pm for a restraining order violation. As a result, 35 year old Douglas Rinden of Argyle was arrested for a Restraining Order/Injunction Violation and a Parole Violation. Rinden was taken to the Lafayette County Jail where he remains in custody.
x1071.com
Flex Lanes help reduce crashes, decrease travel time on Beltline
MADISON, Wis. – Early data from the Wisconsin Department of Transportation shows even as the number of people using the Beltine has risen, travel times are trending down. The latest numbers from WisDOT showed in October of 2022 drivers spent between 40 to 60% less time on the road than the same month in 2019.
x1071.com
Madison’s new ‘Complete Green Street’ plan approved
MADISON, Wis. — Fewer crashes on all Madison streets is just one of the many goals of the city’s new Complete Green Streets Guide, which the Plan Commission unanimously approved Monday night. “Hopefully this will be a kind of policy document that changes how we reconstruct streets,” said...
x1071.com
Madison LGBTQ+ bar hosts active shooter training
MADISON, Wis. — A local LGBTQ+ bar and nightclub opened its doors Saturday for an active shooter training. The training comes in the wake of a deadly mass shooting at Club Q, an LGBTQ+ nightclub in Colorado Springs, that left five people dead and 19 injured. Saturday’s two-hour training...
x1071.com
Watertown Winter Market aims to raise funds for family impacted by deadly fire
WATERTOWN, Wis. — A day after learning about a fire that killed three people in Watertown, some members of that community rallied to raise money for the victims. The coordinator of Saturday’s Watertown Winter Market Kassi Oxford said the community felt an immense loss. During the holiday season, she said it couldn’t be a better time to give back to the family who lost so much.
x1071.com
Reindeer rule at Sugar Creek Elementary School in Verona
VERONA, Wis. — Christmas Eve is just two weeks away and it the holiday season is in full swing in southern Wisconsin. The lights are up, the snow is on the ground and if you were in Verona on Saturday you may have even seen some reindeer. Sugar Creek...
x1071.com
Jingle Paws helps support Madison dog and cat rescue
MADISON, Wis. — Shelter From the Storm Animal Rescue held its Jingle Paws event Saturday night. The event featured plenty of activities for both two and four-legged attendees, including pictures with Santa Claus. Shelter From the Storm was formed in 2005, in response to an overwhelming amount of euthanasia at local shelters.
x1071.com
Tuba Christmas returns to Capitol Rotunda to ring in holidays
MADISON, Wis. — Tuba Christmas was back at the Capitol Saturday, with Christmas tunes filling the Rotunda. It wasn’t just tubas. Euphonium, sousaphone and baritone players also brought out their instruments for the 48th anniversary of the event, which is held in cities across the country. COPYRIGHT 2022...
x1071.com
Pitt ends road to repeat for Badgers
MADISON, Wis. — The road to repeat officially ended for the second-ranked Wisconsin volleyball team Saturday night as they fell in five sets to No. 6 Pittsburgh in the regional finals. The Badgers rallied from a seven-point deficit in the opening set to take an early lead over the...
x1071.com
Badgers linebacker Nick Herbig named third team AP All-American
MADISON, Wis. — The honors are piling up for Nick Herbig. The Badgers linebacker was named a third team AP All-American on Monday. Herbig was joined on the third team by Tennessee quarterback Hendon Hooker, Alabama cornerback Kool-Aid McKinstry and Cincinnati tackle Dontay Corleone. The Hawaiian was one of...
x1071.com
Badgers men’s hoops moves into AP Top 25 for first time this season
MADISON, Wis. — For the first time this season, the Badgers men’s basketball team is ranked in the AP Top 25. Wisconsin came in at No. 22 in this week’s poll, thanks in large part to a big win over Maryland. The Terrapins were No. 13 and undefeated when they visited the Kohl Center last week, but back-to-back losses to the Badgers and Tennessee have dropped them to No. 20.
Comments / 0