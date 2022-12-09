ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Polygon

Immortals of Aveum is a magic shooter from the minds behind Dead Space and Call of Duty

The Game Awards is full of world premieres but it’s rare that one of them looks quite so different as Immortals of Aveum does right off the bat. The game’s first trailer appeared during the show on Thursday night and revealed a sprawling fantasy battlefield with enough explosions, effects, and combat to make a Call of Duty game blush. But none of that necessarily answered what exactly this new game really is.
game-news24.com

Call of Duty: Warzone 2 players are tired and uninstalling the game

Call of Duty: Warzone 2 players get tired of the game, so they have to uninstall it. Warzone 2 is a very interesting sequel. Since the past and present, it has continued to be updated for years, without allowing you to create a new game. However, Warzone is plagued with various types of problems, thus Activision must build a new game with the ultimate aim of longevity. Even though that meant making big changes to the game, some of which have knocked out some players. Although the general concept of the game is different, it is playing very differently and, due to lack of a better term, is it more tactical and realistic? The TTK is fast, but the pacing of matches are very different, and a lot harder to win like loadouts and more.
dotesports.com

None of your Warzone 2 games have mattered, Activision confirms with combat record incoming

Stats are finally coming to the combat record feature in Warzone 2, but with one very specific and potentially upsetting revelation attached to it. Activision outlined everything coming to Warzone 2, Modern Warfare 2, and DMZ in the upcoming Season 01 Reloaded update that will drop on Dec. 14, and one line in today’s blog post about the patch is likely to upset many battle royale fans.
TechRadar

GTA Online update adds major graphics feature to PS5 and Xbox Series X

The December update for GTA Online will add ray tracing on Xbox Series X and PS5, as well as other quality-of-life improvements to the long-running multiplayer mode. More specifically, the GTA Online Winter Update 2022, which is slated to go live later this month according to the Rockstar Newswire post (opens in new tab), is adding ray-traced reflections which will be available from the Fidelity Mode graphics setting on both the PS5 and Xbox Series X. This means that your custom cars and motorcycles will look even more impressive cutting through the streets of Los Santos.
Polygon

Destiny 2’s latest Lightfall trailer shows off more of the mysterious Neomuna

At The Game Awards 2022, Bungie showed up with its latest trailer for Destiny 2: Lightfall, the long-running MMO’s next expansion. This is the second year in a row that a major Destiny 2 expansion trailer has debuted at the TGAs, with The Witch Queen trailer preceding it last year. The trailer comes just a few days after Bungie released its latest season, Season of the Seraph, which will conclude with Destiny 2: Lightfall’s release on Feb. 28, 2023.
Polygon

Armored Core 6 isn’t just a ‘Soulsborne’ mech game, creators say

Elden Ring and Sekiro: Shadows Die Twice developer FromSoftware is making a new Armored Core game, one that promises to be challenging and deliver visceral mech-based combat. But the creators behind Armored Core 6: Fires of Rubicon say their revival of the franchise isn’t simply a “Soulsborne” game in heavy metal clothing.
ComicBook

PlayStation Reportedly Casts Doubt on Xbox's Call of Duty Plans for Nintendo Consoles

PlayStation has reportedly cast some doubt on Xbox's ability to bring Call of Duty to Nintendo consoles such as the Nintendo Switch. Call of Duty is one of the biggest gaming franchises out there and it routinely rakes in billions of dollars every single year. It's massive and it has done that without the assistance of one of the major platforms: Nintendo. Call of Duty used to be featured prominently on Nintendo hardware with ports for the Nintendo DS, Wii, and Wii U. However, the last one was Call of Duty: Ghosts for Wii U in 2013. This entry also marked the franchise's transition to Xbox One and PS4, where the series started to get much bigger in scope and scale. Many have hoped to see the series on Nintendo Switch, but it hasn't happened.
Polygon

Mario Strikers: Battle League DLC shows us a cheeky little Birdo

Mario Strikers: Battle League is about to get a jolt of personality. The game will be getting new DLC on Tuesday that will bring two vivacious new characters: Birdo and Bowser Jr. The DLC will be free for current owners of Battle League to download and will also include additional content like new gear and a stadium themed off a futuristic city.
Polygon

Diablo 4 launches June 2023, Blizzard confirms

Diablo 4 launches June 6, Blizzard Entertainment confirmed during The Game Awards 2022 on Thursday. Those who pre-order the long-awaited sequel to 2012’s Diablo 3 will get early access to the game; Diablo 4 will launch on PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Windows PC, Xbox One, and Xbox Series X.
The Windows Club

Death Stranding keeps crashing or freezing on PC

Death Stranding is a big banner title with millions of gamers crazy about its magnificent plot and graphics. However, this does not make the game immune from having crashing and freezing issues. Don’t worry if you are in the same boat as we are going to discuss the reasons and solutions. So, if Death Stranding keeps crashing or freezing on your computer, check out the solution mentioned in this post to resolve the issue.

