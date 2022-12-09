Read full article on original website
Crash Team Rumble is a new 4v4 online multiplayer game coming in 2023
Crash Team Rumble sees 4v4 teams pitted against each other in the pursuit of Wumpa fruit
Polygon
Immortals of Aveum is a magic shooter from the minds behind Dead Space and Call of Duty
The Game Awards is full of world premieres but it’s rare that one of them looks quite so different as Immortals of Aveum does right off the bat. The game’s first trailer appeared during the show on Thursday night and revealed a sprawling fantasy battlefield with enough explosions, effects, and combat to make a Call of Duty game blush. But none of that necessarily answered what exactly this new game really is.
game-news24.com
Call of Duty: Warzone 2 players are tired and uninstalling the game
Call of Duty: Warzone 2 players get tired of the game, so they have to uninstall it. Warzone 2 is a very interesting sequel. Since the past and present, it has continued to be updated for years, without allowing you to create a new game. However, Warzone is plagued with various types of problems, thus Activision must build a new game with the ultimate aim of longevity. Even though that meant making big changes to the game, some of which have knocked out some players. Although the general concept of the game is different, it is playing very differently and, due to lack of a better term, is it more tactical and realistic? The TTK is fast, but the pacing of matches are very different, and a lot harder to win like loadouts and more.
dotesports.com
None of your Warzone 2 games have mattered, Activision confirms with combat record incoming
Stats are finally coming to the combat record feature in Warzone 2, but with one very specific and potentially upsetting revelation attached to it. Activision outlined everything coming to Warzone 2, Modern Warfare 2, and DMZ in the upcoming Season 01 Reloaded update that will drop on Dec. 14, and one line in today’s blog post about the patch is likely to upset many battle royale fans.
Star Wars Jedi: Survivor release date confirmed in first gameplay trailer
We finally know when we'll be seeing Cal and BD-1 again
Xbox will join PlayStation in raising the price of games in 2023
MICROSOFT has announced it will raise the price of first-party Xbox games to the same price as those for Sony’s PlayStation. PlayStation kicked off the trend of selling games for £70 ($70) compared to £60 ($60) in 2020 with the Final Fantasy 7 Remake. While Sony can...
TechRadar
GTA Online update adds major graphics feature to PS5 and Xbox Series X
The December update for GTA Online will add ray tracing on Xbox Series X and PS5, as well as other quality-of-life improvements to the long-running multiplayer mode. More specifically, the GTA Online Winter Update 2022, which is slated to go live later this month according to the Rockstar Newswire post (opens in new tab), is adding ray-traced reflections which will be available from the Fidelity Mode graphics setting on both the PS5 and Xbox Series X. This means that your custom cars and motorcycles will look even more impressive cutting through the streets of Los Santos.
Surprise new Halo Infinite December Update adds Custom Games Browser, several cross-core coatings
343 Industries has surprised Halo Infinite players with a new December Update that adds the Custom Games Browser, makes several armor coatings cross-core, gives away all armor cores for free, and more. Here's what you need to know.
DLC-sized Skyrim mod adds fully voiced 'Bioware-style' companions, over 9,000 lines of dialogue
They all have their own loyalty quests, and some romance quests too.
Polygon
Destiny 2’s latest Lightfall trailer shows off more of the mysterious Neomuna
At The Game Awards 2022, Bungie showed up with its latest trailer for Destiny 2: Lightfall, the long-running MMO’s next expansion. This is the second year in a row that a major Destiny 2 expansion trailer has debuted at the TGAs, with The Witch Queen trailer preceding it last year. The trailer comes just a few days after Bungie released its latest season, Season of the Seraph, which will conclude with Destiny 2: Lightfall’s release on Feb. 28, 2023.
Polygon
Armored Core 6 isn’t just a ‘Soulsborne’ mech game, creators say
Elden Ring and Sekiro: Shadows Die Twice developer FromSoftware is making a new Armored Core game, one that promises to be challenging and deliver visceral mech-based combat. But the creators behind Armored Core 6: Fires of Rubicon say their revival of the franchise isn’t simply a “Soulsborne” game in heavy metal clothing.
Destiny 2: Lightfall Expansion Gets New Gameplay Trailer
A new trailer just dropped for "Destiny 2: Lightfall," the latest expansion for Bungie's popular and long-running MMO shooter coming March 1, 2023.
CD Projekt warns of layoffs as The Witcher: Monster Slayer is being closed in 2023
Developer Spokko is also being closed, and there will be layoffs.
Horizon Forbidden West DLC skipping PS4 due to developer's "grand vision"
The technical ambitions of Burning Shores mean it's a PS5 exclusive
HHW Gaming: Yesterday’s Price, Will Not Be Today’s Price For New Xbox First-Party Games In 2023
Xbox is giving gamers another reason to subscribe to Xbox Game Pass. The post HHW Gaming: Yesterday’s Price, Will Not Be Today’s Price For New Xbox First-Party Games In 2023 appeared first on The Latest Hip-Hop News, Music and Media | Hip-Hop Wired.
ComicBook
PlayStation Reportedly Casts Doubt on Xbox's Call of Duty Plans for Nintendo Consoles
PlayStation has reportedly cast some doubt on Xbox's ability to bring Call of Duty to Nintendo consoles such as the Nintendo Switch. Call of Duty is one of the biggest gaming franchises out there and it routinely rakes in billions of dollars every single year. It's massive and it has done that without the assistance of one of the major platforms: Nintendo. Call of Duty used to be featured prominently on Nintendo hardware with ports for the Nintendo DS, Wii, and Wii U. However, the last one was Call of Duty: Ghosts for Wii U in 2013. This entry also marked the franchise's transition to Xbox One and PS4, where the series started to get much bigger in scope and scale. Many have hoped to see the series on Nintendo Switch, but it hasn't happened.
Polygon
Mario Strikers: Battle League DLC shows us a cheeky little Birdo
Mario Strikers: Battle League is about to get a jolt of personality. The game will be getting new DLC on Tuesday that will bring two vivacious new characters: Birdo and Bowser Jr. The DLC will be free for current owners of Battle League to download and will also include additional content like new gear and a stadium themed off a futuristic city.
IGN
Destiny 2 and Assassin’s Creed Launch Cosmetics as Part of New Crossover; Bungie releases a new trailer for Season 19
Two of the biggest AAA titles will be exchanging cosmetics, as part of a new crossover. The two titles in question are Ubisoft's Assassin's Creed Valhalla and Bungie's Destiny 2, with the developers unveiling new items to both titles. The cross-over event comes right after Valhalla received its final post-launch...
Polygon
Diablo 4 launches June 2023, Blizzard confirms
Diablo 4 launches June 6, Blizzard Entertainment confirmed during The Game Awards 2022 on Thursday. Those who pre-order the long-awaited sequel to 2012’s Diablo 3 will get early access to the game; Diablo 4 will launch on PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Windows PC, Xbox One, and Xbox Series X.
The Windows Club
Death Stranding keeps crashing or freezing on PC
Death Stranding is a big banner title with millions of gamers crazy about its magnificent plot and graphics. However, this does not make the game immune from having crashing and freezing issues. Don’t worry if you are in the same boat as we are going to discuss the reasons and solutions. So, if Death Stranding keeps crashing or freezing on your computer, check out the solution mentioned in this post to resolve the issue.
