Life is Strange studio announces action RPG Banishers: Ghosts of New Eden
It releases on Steam in 2023.
Android Headlines
FromSoftware returns to mech combat in 2023 with Armored Core VI
The Game Awards 2022 was packed full of new game announcements and world premieres, including Armored Core VI: Fires of Rubicon. The game is being developed by FromSoftware and published by Bandai Namco, set for release sometime in 2023. Armored Core, in the most basic of explanations, is a game...
Polygon
Destiny 2 Spire of the Watcher dungeon guide and walkthrough
Destiny 2’s latest dungeon is also its most vertical, and it will see you climbing down, up, and then down again through a Warmind-inspired tower. Spire of the Watcher includes three lootable encounters — pretty standard for a dungeon — as well as a few puzzles throughout to teach you the mechanics. Best of all, the dungeon is packed with cowboy-themed loot, so you can walk into Lightfall dressed to the nines and ready to ensure that Emperor Calus has yee’d his last haw.
hypebeast.com
Atari Is Bringing Jeff Minter's 'Akka Arrh' Arcade Game Back
Atari has just released the official trailer for Akka Arrh, a modern remake of legendary game developer Jeff Minter’s unreleased 1982 arcade game. The original project was scrapped before its release due to feedback from game testers, who claimed the game was too hard to play. The new Akka Arrh, which will be executed by Minter’s software house, LLamasoft, will be honoring the prototype with its creative vision in a brand-new psychedelic wave-shooter game. Like the original, the remake will span 50 levels of pure arcade bliss in Jeff Minter’s signature humor and synthwave-esque aesthetics. Additionally, the game will also provide adjustability for light-sensitive players to tone down or disable the intensity of its trippy visuals.
ComicBook
Xbox Series X Loses Two Exclusive Games to PS5
Yesterday, an Xbox console exclusive came to PS5. Next week on December 6, another Xbox console exclusive will follow in its footsteps. The first of these two games is Sable from developer Shedworks and publisher Raw Fury. An open-world exploration released on September 23, 2021 via Xbox consoles and PC, Sable debuted with Metacritic scores ranging from 71 to 76, depending on the platform. It's unclear why the game hasn't come to PS4 given it's on Xbox One, but it's now available via PS5 for $24.99.
The Only Legend Of Zelda Enemy That Appears In Every Game
While "The Legend of Zelda" may not have the most well-known enemies in Nintendo lore — nothing could possibly beat Mario's Goombas and Koopas — that's not to say that the beloved action-adventure series doesn't have its fair share of mainstay foes. Even fans who have only played one or two titles in the series can likely identify a Moblin or an Octorok, thanks to how ubiquitous these enemies are throughout the series. Many of the enemies from Link's earliest adventures on the Nintendo Entertainment System still regularly appear in modern entries today, making them just as much of a part of the overall brand as the Master Sword or the Triforce.
Bayonetta Origins: Cereza and the Lost Demon Announced at The Game Awards 2022
Bayonetta Origins: Cereza and the Lost Demon was announced at The Game Awards 2022.
NME
Retro Studios reportedly pitched an ‘XCOM’-style ‘Metroid’ game
The Wii was nearly home to a tactical Metroid title inspired by Firaxis’ XCOM series. That’s according to a video from Did You Know Gaming (via VGC), which claims that Metroid Prime developer Retro Studios conceived of a Metroid Tactics title, which was pitched to the higher-ups at the studio.
Baldur's Gate 3 launches August 2023 with the return of two beloved party members
A new trailer teases the city of Baldur's Gate and some familiar faces
Polygon
Dune: Awakening survival game trailer evokes the same awe as Villeneuve’s movie
Dune: Awakening, an online multiplayer survival game developed by Funcom, had its big moment Thursday night at The Game Awards. A new trailer was revealed, showing off a tone and timbre very much akin to Dennis Villeneuve’s motion picture, Dune. Gameplay seems to be a mixture of Ark: Survival Evolved and Planetside, of all things, with intimate moments of desperation contrasting against huge, pitched battles in the sand.
TechRadar
After 10 years, FromSoftware finally reveals long-awaited sci-fi sequel
Before Elden Ring, before Sekiro, before Bloodborne, before Dark Souls, even before Demon's Souls, developer FromSoftware was known for a different series entirely: Armored Core. If you've not heard of it, it may be because it's been ten years since the last game was released. After a long, long, long...
Engadget
'Season: A letter to the future' is a solo cycling adventure coming to PC and PlayStation January 31st
The next game from Scavengers Studio is something completely different. Scavengers is the Montreal-based indie team behind Darwin Project, the online survival game that was a low-key and short-lived cult hit in 2020. Darwin Project offered a twist on battle royale gameplay, dropping a small group of players onto a shrinking map, and arming them each with just an axe and a bow. It was all about crafting, looting and surviving the elements, while also hunting the other players and watching your own back. Darwin Project went live as a free early access game in 2018, it launched in January 2020, and it was essentially shut down by November that year.
Polygon
Where to find the collectibles in Destiny 2’s Spire of the Watcher
Spire of the Watcher is the new dungeon released during Destiny 2’s Season of the Seraph, though it is a separate purchase from the season. It takes place inside an old Warmind facility that has recently come back online. The collectibles for this dungeon are Devilish recordings, messages left by Eramis providing words of warning about the traveler and possible events to come.
Wayfinder is a new online action RPG from the dev behind Darksiders and Battle Chasers
A closed playtest is coming on December 13
Cult of Mac
Squishy physics makes JellyCar Worlds like no other driving game
It’s a car made of jelly! It’s JellyCar Worlds, which challenges players to drive a squishy vehicle through a variety of convoluted levels. The game, which hit Apple Arcade on Friday, marks the return of a classic game from the original creator. JellyCar Worlds provides a silly driving...
hypebeast.com
Check Out the New ‘Tekken 8’ Story and Gameplay Trailer
Japanese video game developer, Bandai Namco, has released a new trailer for Tekken 8. The reveal trailer for the renowned fighting game surfaced this past September – teasing Kazuya Mishima’s return via a battle between him and his son, Jin Kazama. Whereas the reveal trailer got fans excited just with the announcement alone, the new trailer offers a closer look at the story and gameplay of the forthcoming title.
IGN
Surreal Platformer, After Us, Announced at The Game Awards
Private Division has announced a new game from Piccolo Studio at The Game Awards titled After Us. After Us is set on a post-human Earth where players take on the role of Gaia, the Spirit of Life. Gaia must give Earth a second chance in this environmental platformer. Salvage the souls of extinct animals and revive them after learning about their final fate.
Armored Core 6 officially announced as FromSoftware's next game
Well I'll be damned, Armored Core VI is finally happening. FromSoftware's long-dormant series is finally making its return, as confirmed during The Game Awards this evening. Armored Core VI: Fires Of Rubicon will release at some point in 2023, although we don't have an exact release date yet. We also don't have much of a steer on what the game will actually look like, although a stunning CG trailer sets the tone nicely. You can take a look at that below.
Engadget
Ghostbusters: Rise of the Ghost Lord' trailer shows off co-op VR gameplay
The Ghostbusters virtual reality game teased earlier this year now has a full trailer. Ghostbusters: Rise of the Ghost Lord comes to Meta Quest 2 and PlayStation VR2 in 2023. The trailer shows four Quest 2 users donning their headsets to battle dark forces descending on San Francisco. The in-engine (pre-alpha) footage follows the players using an arsenal of PKE Meters, Proton Packs and traps to hunt down and ensnare a slippery phantom. Just as the players close their trap and breathe a sigh of relief, a gigantic, skull-faced specter we can only assume is the titular Ghost Lord emerges over the rooftop. It’s exactly the gameplay you’d expect from ghost-busting in VR.
Polygon
Atari revives rare, lost game once described as too difficult for wide release
Jeff Minter, the reclusive developer of trippy, surreal arcade games like Tempest 2000, Space Giraffe, and Polybius, has announced his next project: a “hypnotic new wave shooter” (surprise!) called Akka Arrh, coming in early 2023 to Atari VCS, Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 4 and 5, Windows PC, and Xbox Series X.
