Arlington, TX

Music Icon Janet Jackson Announces 2023 Texas Tour Dates

Ms. Jackson is back and coming to a Texas city near you in 2023!. Huge concert news as the five-time GRAMMY®️ Award-winning Rock and Roll Hall of Fame®️ Inductee, Janet Jackson, has announced her highly anticipated return to the road after four years with her ninth concert tour, “Together Again.”
HOUSTON, TX
Texas’ Most Expensive Home Took A Huge Hit With A $7 Million Price Reduction

If you're looking for an affordable home at a bargain price because the interest rates are so dang high, this house probably isn't for you. It'll be one that you can quickly take off your consideration list. Now I don't want to discourage you from looking at it though. While the majority of us will NEVER be able to afford any property like this, it's always fun to peek into homes like this and dream!
DALLAS, TX
Comedian Kountry Wayne Coming To Texas For Three Big Shows

Kountry Wayne (a.k.a. Wayne Colley) announces his HELP IS ON THE WAY Comedy Tour, produced by Live Nation. You've seen him all over social media with his hilarious videos but have you ever seen viral sensation Kountry Wayne do stand-up? His stand-up show is absolutely HILARIOUS and he's bringing it to Texas in 2023.
DALLAS, TX
This “Ultimate Party House” In Texas Is For Sale

On the outside, it looks like a normal home but go inside and you'll see what basically looks like a "funhouse" with everything you need to have a great time. Well, you'll have that inside this wild home in Fort Worth that's perfect for parties. The listing says "Think Fort...
FORT WORTH, TX
Tyler, TX
