This Jewish woman's story of surviving the Holocaust by passing as Catholic and sheltering with Nazis is (rightly) hard to read
Hiding in Plain Sight tells the Holocaust story (and post-Holocaust life) of Mala Rywka Kizel – or Marilka Shlafer, as she became known later in life. But these are only two of the names by which she has been known. Mala, a Polish Orthodox Jewish woman, was born in 1926, in Warsaw. She was just 13 when the second world war began. She spent the beginning of the war in the Warsaw Ghetto, participating in smuggling ventures, before escaping and going into hiding, passing as a Catholic. She moved around, worked as a farmhand, was looked after by a committed...
Antisemitism isn't just ‘Jew-hatred' – it's anti-Jewish racism
Antisemitism has been in the news a lot lately. Hip-hop megastar Ye – formerly known as Kanye West – tweeted Oct. 8, 2022 that he would “go death con 3 On JEWISH PEOPLE,” and then made antisemitic comments during a series of interviews. Basketball star Kyrie Irving has been embroiled in scandal after promoting a film that accuses Jews of controlling the trans-Atlantic slave trade and worshiping the devil. And former U.S. President Donald Trump posted on his social media platform that Jews must “get their act together” and show more appreciation for Israel “before it is too late” –...
Cultural Appropriation and the Jews
While covering the World Cup tournament in Doha, Qatar an Egyptian television reporter was assaulted by an angry mob and forced to leave the games to avoid being lynched. The mob assaulted him because they mistook him for an Israeli reporter. Qatari officials were reportedly embarrassed by the incident. They...
Harvard #1 in Academic Antisemitism
Harvard prides itself on ranking first in all things. And now they do—on three measures of campus antisemitism. The AMCHA Initiative, which tracks campus antisemitism, recently issued a report covering the 2021-2022 school year. It quantifies threats to Jewish identity, explained as the redefinition, denigration and suppression of Jewish identity. Amcha’s study shows a coordinated attempt to redefine for Jews what it means to be Jewish and what acceptable Jewish expression entails.
“The Awakening of American Jews”
As the international community attempts to combat global Antisemitism, the Palestinian Authority is again showing why its population has become the most antisemitic in the world.. In the eyes of the PA, Jews – not Israelis and not just Zionists, but Jews – have taken control and have a strangle hold on American institutions and decision-making. In the eyes of the PA, it was hatred of the Jews and the desire to “get rid of them” that pushed Great Britain to issue the 1917 Balfour Declaration and pave the way for the creation of the State of Israel.
Freed Russian arms dealer Viktor Bout says he 'wholeheartedly' supports Ukraine war and would volunteer if he could
Freed Russian arms dealer Viktor Bout said on Saturday he "wholeheartedly" supports Moscow's so-called "military operation" in Ukraine and that if he had the opportunity and necessary skills, he would "certainly go as a volunteer."
Vladimir Putin sends nuclear threat after Ukraine reportedly gets the green light from the US to launch drone strikes in Russia following attacks on Ukrainian cities
Vladimir Putin's henchmen warned last night that the fighting in Ukraine could escalate into an 'all-out nuclear war' after America gave Ukraine the green light to launch drone strikes deep inside Russia. The Russian officials were responding to reports that the Pentagon had told Ukrainian president Volodymyr Zelensky that he...
Russia Complains of Ukraine Military's 'Aggressive Behavior'
Deputy Foreign Minister Sergey Vershinin blamed Kyiv for failed peace talks and lamented its "totally aggressive" military conduct.
America can no longer remain silent about its antisemitism problem
Tolerating antisemitism is not only categorically un-American but also poses a moral threat to U.S. democracy.
Antisemitism is on the rise, and it's not just about Ye
It's not just high-profile figures who have spouted anti-Semitic language recently. Attacks and harassment against Jewish people have been on the rise, according to researchers.
The deep roots of antisemitism’s resurgence in America
President Donald Trump’s weekend dinner with Kanye West and Nick Fuentes — two figures who have become the face of modern-day antisemitism in America — has shocked the political world. For Jews, the dinner was more than simply shocking: It was a reminder of an old and very ugly history of influential Americans mainstreaming antisemitism.
Minority faiths are bravely campaigning to reclaim the swastika from Hitler's Nazi legacy
Before it was corrupted by Hitler, the swastika was a sacred symbol of good fortune.
The book that changed me: Hannah Arendt's Eichmann in Jerusalem and the problem of terrifying moral complacency
Hannah Arendt published Eichmann in Jerusalem: A Report on the Banality of Evil in 1963. Over the next two decades alone, it would be republished some 30 times, first in the United States and then Britain, as debate swirled around both its arguments and its author. A Jewish refugee displaced from Nazi Germany, first to France and then the US, Arendt was among the 20th century’s greatest political philosophers. She had travelled to Israel in 1962 to cover the trial of Adolf Eichmann for The New Yorker, which first serialised her reports. Eichmann, kidnapped two years earlier from Argentina by Mossad agents,...
Play Your Part! – News From The Torah [audio]
Please join us for a discussion of the stand off between the forces of Eisav and Yaakov – then and now. Plus, if you would like to play your part in helping us help our Jewish brothers and sisters from Russia and Ukraine please reach out to me at leah@IsraelNewsTalkRadio.com.
Emhoff: 'I'm in pain right now' over rising antisemitism
WASHINGTON (AP) — Doug Emhoff, the husband of Vice President Kamala Harris, said Wednesday that he is “in pain right now” over rising antisemitism in the United States but will keep speaking out against it and other forms of bigotry and hate for “as long as I have this microphone.” “There is an epidemic of hate facing our country. We’re seeing a rapid rise in antisemitic rhetoric and acts,” said Emhoff, who is Jewish. “Let me be clear: Words matter. People are no longer saying the quiet parts out loud. They are literally screaming them.” He said such attitudes are dangerous and must not be accepted. “We cannot normalize this. We all have an obligation to condemn these vile acts,” Emhoff said. “We must all, all of us, not stay silent.”
Twitter reinstates neo-Nazi publisher who targeted Whitefish Jewish community
The federal justice system can’t seem to find him, but Elon Musk has. Twitter has reinstated prominent neo-Nazi website publisher Andrew Anglin to Twitter, and the Daily Stormer publisher who has evaded a federal court order in Montana after he was found guilty of violating the civil rights of a Montana Jewish family has been […] The post Twitter reinstates neo-Nazi publisher who targeted Whitefish Jewish community appeared first on Daily Montanan.
University Consortium on Afro-Latin American Studies announced
The Afro-Latin American Research Institute at the Hutchins Center is partnering with five institutions to establish the University Consortium on Afro-Latin American Studies after receiving a $1.7 million grant from the Ford Foundation. The consortium, which will be led by Professor Alejandro de la Fuente, was announced at the commencement of the ALARI Second Continental Conference on Afro-Latin American Studies on Wednesday.
Auschwitz survivor living in New Jersey speaks out against rise in antisemitism
VOORHEES, N.J. (CBS) - Of the first group of Jewish people who were transported to the Auschwitz concentration camps, only two members are still alive, and one of them lives in Voorhees. Regina Schwartzova-Pretter, 97, still has her concentration camp number tattooed on her left arm."I just try to do the best I could for myself," Schwartzova-Pretter said. "When the time is bad, the crying don't help." Schwartzova-Pretter grew up in what was then part of Czechoslovakia. "My family was a nice family. We had a nice home," she said. "But then when the war start, we got destroyed." As her...
Madeleine Kunin: The specter of antisemitism still elicits a small tremor
“Brush that anxiety way,” I tell myself. “You must condemn antisemitism wherever and whenever it appears.” Read the story on VTDigger here: Madeleine Kunin: The specter of antisemitism still elicits a small tremor.
Pikovsky family behind Holocaust documentary honoured at French ceremony
Holocaust survivors and local officials gathered in the Paris suburb of Boulogne-Billancourt on Tuesday to pay homage to the Pikovsky family, whose story was uncovered in an award-winning documentary by FRANCE 24 journalist Stéphanie Trouillard. In 2010, a collection of wartime letters and photographs was discovered in an old...
