Body of Missing Woman Found in Goshen New York, Submerged in Car
The sad discovery happened in Orange County on Thursday, December 8th. Earlier this week we told you about a woman from Orange County that went missing on November 30th, friends and family shared pictures and information about 45-year-old Nicole Brown, who was last heard from around 6:30 p.m. on Wednesday.
Newtown man missing since 2013 found dead in New York, was living under alias
Robert Hoagland vanished from Newtown back in 2013 when he failed to pick up a family member at the airport and did not show up for work.
Mid-Hudson News Network
Person reported to have jumped off Kingston-Rhinecliff Bridge
KINGSTON – A person was reported to have jumped from the Kingston-Rhinecliff Bridge early Sunday. The emergency call to first responders came in at 5:10 a.m. with EMS units being dispatched to the Hudson River shortly thereafter. No other information was immediately available.
theharlemvalleynews.net
Nursing home arrest
Livingston, New York – December 8, 2022, the New York State Police from the Livingston barracks arrested Lauren E. Emery, age 39, of Hudson, NY, and Alison Steedle, age 47, of Clinton, NY, on December 5th and 6th respectfully, for Forgery 2nd degree of Medical Prescriptions, a class D felony, Falsifying Business Records 1st, a class E felony, and Petit Larceny, a class A misdemeanor.
Hudson Valley Man Charged With Bringing Drugs Into Prison During Visit: Police
A Hudson Valley man is charged with trying to sneak illegal substances into a prison during a visit, police said. On Monday, Oct. 31, 32-year-old Rockland County resident Joseph Garguilo III of Clarkstown brought a controlled substance into the Putnam County Correctional Facility in Carmel dur…
Teen accused of causing damage to home
Saugerties police arrested Olivia Realmuto, 18 on Wednesday, December 7. Realmuto was allegedly involved in causing damage to a home during a domestic dispute.
NBC New York
Walmart Theft Busted After NY Women Use Child to Steal Thousands in Merchandise: Police
Two women allegedly responsible for stealing a few thousand dollars worth of merchandise from a Walmart in New York had a child at the center of their operation, according to police. The two adult suspects, both from Yonkers, were arrested last month after hitting up the Mohegan Lake Walmart off...
3 Arrested in Hudson Valley After Stealing Mail, Residents Grateful
A Mahopac man, along with two people from Brooklyn have been caught stealing mail from residents' mailboxes. Police departments all across the Hudson Valley remind us a few times a year that criminals are still driving around the Hudson Valley stealing mail right out of mailboxes. When they share reminders they often times end the message with "if you see something, say something" hoping that residents will call them if they see something that doesn't feel right.
NJ man, teen arrested after tackling woman in park, stealing purse, cellphone
A New Jersey man and teenage boy were arrested Wednesday after allegedly assaulting and robbing a woman at park, authorities said.
Mid-Hudson News Network
Fallsburg man charged with grand larceny in roofing scam
LIBERTY – State Police have arrested a 35-year-old Town of Fallsburg man on a charge of grand larceny. Troopers said that on October 23, Darick Degraw agreed to do a roofing job for a local homeowner for $16,782. He took a $7,000 down payment for materials, but allegedly never purchased them and did not return calls to the homeowner and did not return the money.
Mid-Hudson News Network
BREAKING… Woman found dead in vehicle overturned in pond
GOSHEN – State Police are investigating a fatal accident in which a woman was found dead in an overturned vehicle in a retention pond off exit 124 of Route 17 in the Village of Goshen. A State Police Aviation unit spotted the vehicle around noon on Thursday. The investigation...
yonkerstimes.com
Bully Hard Gang Member Charged With Murder Of A Minor Victim In Poughkeepsie
Elijah Bermudez, a/k/a “Quiet,” Charged With The Murder of a Minor Victim in the Vicinity of Charles Street in Poughkeepsie on June 20, 2020. Damian Williams, the United States Attorney for the Southern District of New York, William Grady, the District Attorney for Dutchess County, and Michael J. Driscoll, the Assistant Director in Charge of the New York Office of the Federal Bureau of Investigation (“FBI”), announced the filing of a superseding Indictment charging ELIJAH BERMUDEZ, a/k/a “Quiet,” with murder in aid of racketeering, the use of a firearm resulting in death, racketeering conspiracy, and illegal possession of ammunition, for the June 20, 2020, murder of a minor victim in the vicinity of Charles Street in Poughkeepsie, New York, in furtherance of BERMUDEZ’s participation in the Bully Hard Hunna Blood (“Bully Hard”) racketeering conspiracy.
Father accused of stabbing son at Scranton home
SCRANTON, LACKAWANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Scranton police are investigating a stabbing incident that happened late Wednesday night. According to the Scranton Police Department, the incident happened around 10:00 p.m. at a home in the 1700 block of McDonough Avenue. Police tell Eyewitness News a man stabbed his son after the son assaulted his mother inside […]
Huge Heroin Bust on I81 in Susquehanna County
Pennsylvania State Police say an Ephrata. Pa. man is accused of having a huge amount of heroin in his vehicle during a traffic stop on Interstate 81 in Susquehanna County. Troopers pulled 32-year-old Alexander Moronta over shortly after 8:30 a.m. on December 1 on I-81 North in New Milford for window tint and registration violations on his black 2012 Nissan Infinity M37.
Mystery solved – What caused the ground to shake in NJ on Monday
The mystery of what caused the ground to shake in South Jersey on Monday has been solved. Military aircraft were flying about three miles off the Atlantic Coast, and the U.S. Navy is confirming some of those aircraft were traveling at super-sonic speeds. Sonic booms can be created when an...
Authorities identify 3rd casualty in blaze that killed 2 Lehigh Valley firefighters
A third person found dead outside a burning home where two Lehigh Valley firefighters died Wednesday has been identified as a resident of the home, authorities said Thursday afternoon. Christopher Kammerdiener, no age given, was found to the rear of the home in the 1000 block of Clamtown Road in...
theharlemvalleynews.net
Dutchess County District Attorney, William V. Grady, today announced a 1,330-count indictment charging a former bookkeeper with stealing almost $715,000.00
Dutchess County District Attorney, William V. Grady, today announced a 1,330-count indictment charging a former bookkeeper with stealing almost $715,000.00. Dutchess County District Attorney, William V. Grady, today announced a 1,330-count. indictment charging a former bookkeeper with stealing almost $715,000.00, over the past two and a. half years, from the...
Bookkeeper Accused Of Stealing Nearly $715K From Hudson Valley Business
A former bookkeeper at a business in the Hudson Valley has been accused of stealing almost $715,000 over the past two and a half years.Dutchess County District Attorney, William V. Grady announced on Wednesday, Dec. 7 a 1,330-count indictment charging the ex-employee at the Fish…
Names released of Lehigh Valley firefighters killed battling house blaze
Authorities have identified two Lehigh Valley firefighters killed Wednesday while they helped battle a three-alarm house blaze in Schuylkill County. Marvin Gruber, 59, and Assistant Fire Chief Zachary Paris, 36, both members of the New Tripoli Fire Company Station 17 in Lehigh County, died in the blaze in West Penn Township, Pennsylvania State Police said.
Luzerne County man charged with COVID relief fraud
SCRANTON, LACKAWANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — A federal jury has accused a Luzerne County man of fraudulently claiming over $100,000 in COVID relief funds. U.S. Attorney Gerard M. Karam said the indictment alleges Reynard Lewis, 29-year-old from Nanticoke, and his co-conspirators used stolen identities to open bank accounts and apply for lines of credit. Investigators say […]
