Newtown, CT

Mid-Hudson News Network

Person reported to have jumped off Kingston-Rhinecliff Bridge

KINGSTON – A person was reported to have jumped from the Kingston-Rhinecliff Bridge early Sunday. The emergency call to first responders came in at 5:10 a.m. with EMS units being dispatched to the Hudson River shortly thereafter. No other information was immediately available.
KINGSTON, NY
theharlemvalleynews.net

Nursing home arrest

Livingston, New York – December 8, 2022, the New York State Police from the Livingston barracks arrested Lauren E. Emery, age 39, of Hudson, NY, and Alison Steedle, age 47, of Clinton, NY, on December 5th and 6th respectfully, for Forgery 2nd degree of Medical Prescriptions, a class D felony, Falsifying Business Records 1st, a class E felony, and Petit Larceny, a class A misdemeanor.
HUDSON, NY
97.7 & 97.3 The Wolf

3 Arrested in Hudson Valley After Stealing Mail, Residents Grateful

A Mahopac man, along with two people from Brooklyn have been caught stealing mail from residents' mailboxes. Police departments all across the Hudson Valley remind us a few times a year that criminals are still driving around the Hudson Valley stealing mail right out of mailboxes. When they share reminders they often times end the message with "if you see something, say something" hoping that residents will call them if they see something that doesn't feel right.
CARMEL HAMLET, NY
Mid-Hudson News Network

Fallsburg man charged with grand larceny in roofing scam

LIBERTY – State Police have arrested a 35-year-old Town of Fallsburg man on a charge of grand larceny. Troopers said that on October 23, Darick Degraw agreed to do a roofing job for a local homeowner for $16,782. He took a $7,000 down payment for materials, but allegedly never purchased them and did not return calls to the homeowner and did not return the money.
FALLSBURG, NY
Mid-Hudson News Network

BREAKING… Woman found dead in vehicle overturned in pond

GOSHEN – State Police are investigating a fatal accident in which a woman was found dead in an overturned vehicle in a retention pond off exit 124 of Route 17 in the Village of Goshen. A State Police Aviation unit spotted the vehicle around noon on Thursday. The investigation...
GOSHEN, NY
yonkerstimes.com

Bully Hard Gang Member Charged With Murder Of A Minor Victim In Poughkeepsie

Elijah Bermudez, a/k/a “Quiet,” Charged With The Murder of a Minor Victim in the Vicinity of Charles Street in Poughkeepsie on June 20, 2020. Damian Williams, the United States Attorney for the Southern District of New York, William Grady, the District Attorney for Dutchess County, and Michael J. Driscoll, the Assistant Director in Charge of the New York Office of the Federal Bureau of Investigation (“FBI”), announced the filing of a superseding Indictment charging ELIJAH BERMUDEZ, a/k/a “Quiet,” with murder in aid of racketeering, the use of a firearm resulting in death, racketeering conspiracy, and illegal possession of ammunition, for the June 20, 2020, murder of a minor victim in the vicinity of Charles Street in Poughkeepsie, New York, in furtherance of BERMUDEZ’s participation in the Bully Hard Hunna Blood (“Bully Hard”) racketeering conspiracy.
POUGHKEEPSIE, NY
WBRE

Father accused of stabbing son at Scranton home

SCRANTON, LACKAWANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Scranton police are investigating a stabbing incident that happened late Wednesday night. According to the Scranton Police Department, the incident happened around 10:00 p.m. at a home in the 1700 block of McDonough Avenue. Police tell Eyewitness News a man stabbed his son after the son assaulted his mother inside […]
SCRANTON, PA
WNBF News Radio 1290

Huge Heroin Bust on I81 in Susquehanna County

Pennsylvania State Police say an Ephrata. Pa. man is accused of having a huge amount of heroin in his vehicle during a traffic stop on Interstate 81 in Susquehanna County. Troopers pulled 32-year-old Alexander Moronta over shortly after 8:30 a.m. on December 1 on I-81 North in New Milford for window tint and registration violations on his black 2012 Nissan Infinity M37.
SUSQUEHANNA COUNTY, PA
theharlemvalleynews.net

Dutchess County District Attorney, William V. Grady, today announced a 1,330-count indictment charging a former bookkeeper with stealing almost $715,000.00

Dutchess County District Attorney, William V. Grady, today announced a 1,330-count indictment charging a former bookkeeper with stealing almost $715,000.00. Dutchess County District Attorney, William V. Grady, today announced a 1,330-count. indictment charging a former bookkeeper with stealing almost $715,000.00, over the past two and a. half years, from the...
DUTCHESS COUNTY, NY
WBRE

Luzerne County man charged with COVID relief fraud

SCRANTON, LACKAWANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — A federal jury has accused a Luzerne County man of fraudulently claiming over $100,000 in COVID relief funds. U.S. Attorney Gerard M. Karam said the indictment alleges Reynard Lewis, 29-year-old from Nanticoke, and his co-conspirators used stolen identities to open bank accounts and apply for lines of credit. Investigators say […]
LUZERNE COUNTY, PA
