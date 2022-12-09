ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Athens, GA

WGAU

Gang unit secures another Athens indictment

A special gang prosecution unit run out of the state Attorney General’s Office has secured the indictment of another suspected gang member from Athens, the fifth so far: Kalip Sherman is 24 years old, from Athens. From the Georgia News Network…. Kalip Sherman, suspected of running with the Trey...
ATHENS, GA
accesswdun.com

Two people arrested following Appalachian Regional Drug Enforcement Office investigation

The Appalachian Regional Drug Enforcement Office arrested two people on Wednesday for drug trafficking and possession. ARDEO and the Franklin County Sheriff’s Office searched a Canon, Franklin County home and obtained marijuana, ecstasy and approximately 1.8 ounces of methamphetamine. Carolyn Nicole Vinson, 29 of Toccoa, was charged with trafficking...
FRANKLIN COUNTY, GA
FOX Carolina

Nine indicted in Oconee Co. ‘Operation Rocket Fuel’ drug bust

WALHALLA, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Oconee County Sheriff’s Office said nine suspects were indicted by a State Grand Jury in the second phase of the ongoing “Operation Rocket Fuel” drug trafficking conspiracy investigation. In May 20, the South Carolina Attorney General’s Office announced that 26 people...
OCONEE COUNTY, SC
WSPA 7News

4 charged after guns, drugs seized in Greenwood home

GREENWOOD COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – Four people were arrested Saturday morning in Greenwood County. The Greenwood Police Department said they responded to the area of Grendel Avenue in reference to a report of gunshots. Upon arrival, officers located a residence that had been hit. Officers knocked on the door to check for injuries and saw […]
GREENWOOD COUNTY, SC
accesswdun.com

Vehicle strikes, kills Hartwell woman Saturday on Ga. 8

A Hart County woman lost her life about 6 p.m. Saturday when she attempted to cross Ga. 8 near Norman Road in Hart County. Barbara Brenda Teasley, 54, of Hartwell died when she was struck and killed by a silver 2011 Ford Flex that was traveling westbound on Ga. 8, the Georgia State Patrol reported.
HART COUNTY, GA
The Georgia Sun

One woman dead in Gwinnett County homicide

The Scoop: The Gwinnett County Police Homicide Unit is investigating a homicide on Annistown Road and Centerville Highway. What We Know: At about 2:30 p.m. Friday officers at the Southside Precinct responded to a person shot call at a business. When officers arrived on scene, they located a woman dead from a gunshot wound inside a business.
GWINNETT COUNTY, GA
FOX Carolina

3 charged after reportedly stealing trucks, deputies say

WALHALLA, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Oconee County Sheriff’s Office said three men from Anderson County were recently charged for stealing two trucks from a business in November. On November 23, Deputies said they responded to Pioneer Rural Water District Office on Highway 24 after someone reported that two...
ANDERSON COUNTY, SC
accesswdun.com

Kentucky man to serve life for molesting children in Gainesville

A Kentucky man was convicted in Hall County court on Thursday for numerous child molestation charges. Ronnie Eugene Ring, 61, was living in Gainesville when the crimes occurred. He has been extradited from Bowling Green, Ky. back to Gainesville. According to District Attorney Lee Darragh, Ring began molesting two sisters...
GAINESVILLE, GA
11Alive

Too much trash: North Georgia landfill getting too full, too fast

MT AIRY, Ga. — How much garbage is too much? A northeast Georgia county is reckoning with that question as its landfill runs out of room much faster than projected. A decade ago, engineers estimated that the Habersham County landfill would fill the waste disposal needs of the populace until 2072 – 50 more years. But then, the county’s garbage hauls got bigger and bigger.
HABERSHAM COUNTY, GA

