Gang unit secures another Athens indictment
A special gang prosecution unit run out of the state Attorney General’s Office has secured the indictment of another suspected gang member from Athens, the fifth so far: Kalip Sherman is 24 years old, from Athens. From the Georgia News Network…. Kalip Sherman, suspected of running with the Trey...
Red and Black
Athens and UGA police blotter: Woman loses $2,000 in apartment scam, students climb onto Snelling roof and more
AirPods and Nike shoes were stolen from a man’s truck parked on Barnett Shoals Road between Dec. 1 and 3, according to a report from the Athens-Clarke County Police Department. The man was visiting his girlfriend for the weekend from Franklin, North Carolina, the report said. He left his...
Man chased down, shot to death along Candler Road in DeKalb County, police say
DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. — Police in DeKalb County say a man was chased down and shot multiple times on Sunday morning. Just after 8 a.m., officers responded to the 2400 block of Candler Road in reference to a person shot not far from a CVS store and the Hidden Valley apartment complex.
accesswdun.com
Two people arrested following Appalachian Regional Drug Enforcement Office investigation
The Appalachian Regional Drug Enforcement Office arrested two people on Wednesday for drug trafficking and possession. ARDEO and the Franklin County Sheriff’s Office searched a Canon, Franklin County home and obtained marijuana, ecstasy and approximately 1.8 ounces of methamphetamine. Carolyn Nicole Vinson, 29 of Toccoa, was charged with trafficking...
Masked man shoots woman to death at Gwinnett County car dealership, police say
GWINNETT COUNTY, Ga. — Gwinnett County police said a woman was shot to death Friday afternoon inside a used car dealership along a busy road. The shooting happened at the Royal Court Motors dealership at the intersection of Centerville Highway and Annistown Road in Centerville around 4 p.m. Police...
WYFF4.com
Shooting investigation underway after man flags down person in middle of highway, deputies say
EASLEY, S.C. — A shooting investigation has started in Easley, according to deputies with the Pickens County Sheriff's Office. Deputies say that a man walked into the roadway of Calhoun Memorial Highway and flagged down a person passing by stating that he was shot. Authorities arrived to the scene...
FOX Carolina
Nine indicted in Oconee Co. ‘Operation Rocket Fuel’ drug bust
WALHALLA, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Oconee County Sheriff’s Office said nine suspects were indicted by a State Grand Jury in the second phase of the ongoing “Operation Rocket Fuel” drug trafficking conspiracy investigation. In May 20, the South Carolina Attorney General’s Office announced that 26 people...
4 charged after guns, drugs seized in Greenwood home
GREENWOOD COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – Four people were arrested Saturday morning in Greenwood County. The Greenwood Police Department said they responded to the area of Grendel Avenue in reference to a report of gunshots. Upon arrival, officers located a residence that had been hit. Officers knocked on the door to check for injuries and saw […]
fox5atlanta.com
Divorce attorney shot and killed; law firm set on fire
A Gwinnett County man was arrested and charged with murdering his wife's divorce attorney, and setting that law office on fire. Lawrenceville police apprehended the suspect near the crime scene.
accesswdun.com
Vehicle strikes, kills Hartwell woman Saturday on Ga. 8
A Hart County woman lost her life about 6 p.m. Saturday when she attempted to cross Ga. 8 near Norman Road in Hart County. Barbara Brenda Teasley, 54, of Hartwell died when she was struck and killed by a silver 2011 Ford Flex that was traveling westbound on Ga. 8, the Georgia State Patrol reported.
One woman dead in Gwinnett County homicide
The Scoop: The Gwinnett County Police Homicide Unit is investigating a homicide on Annistown Road and Centerville Highway. What We Know: At about 2:30 p.m. Friday officers at the Southside Precinct responded to a person shot call at a business. When officers arrived on scene, they located a woman dead from a gunshot wound inside a business.
Georgia man sentenced for trafficking drugs out of his Alpharetta home within reach of his children
ALPHARETTA — Giovani Orozco Ramirez has been sentenced for drug trafficking activities that put large quantities of methamphetamine, heroin, cocaine, and firearms within reach of his young children. “The defendant, besides dealing deadly illegal drugs, showed a reckless disregard for his children’s safety by keeping these drugs and loaded...
FOX Carolina
3 charged after reportedly stealing trucks, deputies say
WALHALLA, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Oconee County Sheriff’s Office said three men from Anderson County were recently charged for stealing two trucks from a business in November. On November 23, Deputies said they responded to Pioneer Rural Water District Office on Highway 24 after someone reported that two...
Man shot at after trying to stop shoplifters in Anderson Co.
Deputies said a man was shot at while pumping gas Friday morning in Anderson County.
DeKalb County medical examiner asks public for help identifying 2017 cold case victim
DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. — The DeKalb County Medical Examiner asked the public Tuesday for help to identify an individual who was shot and killed in 2017. Officials said on July 24, 2017, the unidentified person was shot at a home on Beachwood Forest Drive in Lithonia. [DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV...
accesswdun.com
Kentucky man to serve life for molesting children in Gainesville
A Kentucky man was convicted in Hall County court on Thursday for numerous child molestation charges. Ronnie Eugene Ring, 61, was living in Gainesville when the crimes occurred. He has been extradited from Bowling Green, Ky. back to Gainesville. According to District Attorney Lee Darragh, Ring began molesting two sisters...
This Is the Snowiest Town in Georgia
Dahlonegais the county seat of Lumpkin County, Georgia, in the United States. Dahlonega is located at the north end of Georgia highway 400, the freeway which connects Dahlonega to Atlanta.
Pastor Jamal Bryant shares plans for his church to launch a cannabis business to increase membership
Pastor Jamal BryantPhoto byMarcus Ingram/Getty Images. Pastor Jamal Bryant of the New Birth Missionary Baptist Church in DeKalb County, Georgia, near Lithonia. Bryant's plan is to get more members into his megachurch. He is launching a business to teach Black men to grow and sell weed.
Photos of person suspected of killing teen at candlelight vigil released
ATLANTA, Ga. — DeKalb police have released images of the person suspected of killing a 17-year-old boy at a candlelight vigil on Nov. 27. The victim was attending a candlelight vigil for another murder victim at the Highlands of East Atlanta apartment complex on Flat Shoals Road when he was killed by gunfire.
Too much trash: North Georgia landfill getting too full, too fast
MT AIRY, Ga. — How much garbage is too much? A northeast Georgia county is reckoning with that question as its landfill runs out of room much faster than projected. A decade ago, engineers estimated that the Habersham County landfill would fill the waste disposal needs of the populace until 2072 – 50 more years. But then, the county’s garbage hauls got bigger and bigger.
