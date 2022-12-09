ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
December Madness: Toledo upsets No. 14 Michigan in a game that could be remembered come March

By Kyle Rowland / The Blade
ANN ARBOR — In Toledo’s biggest challenge of the season, on the road against No. 14 Michigan, the Rockets rose to the occasion and came away with a program-defining 71-68 victory.

And it was no fluke.

Toledo led for nearly 36 minutes, had a double-digit lead for more than six minutes, and led by more than one possession from the 5:59 mark of the first quarter until Michigan cut it to three with 5:54 left in the game.

“We knew we were capable of it,” junior forward Nan Garcia said. “We just had to put it together. We worked together as a team and backed it up.”

That UT was able to win with a season-high 21 turnovers was all the more remarkable. The Wolverines (9-1) scored 24 point off turnovers, but Toledo’s offense was potent enough to overcome the miscues. The Rockets shot 50 percent from the field, went 7 of 15 from 3-point range, and made all 12 free throw attempts.

In the fourth quarter, Toledo was 7-of-13 shooting. No shot was bigger than Sammi Mikonowicz’s driving layup with 13.6 seconds left, reinstalling UT’s lead at 69-68.

The next time down the court, she corralled a loose ball following a missed 5-foot jumper by Leigha Brown. Mikonowicz, a Rossford graduate, made two free throws with 3.1 seconds on the clock, and Michigan’s desperation 3 didn’t touch the rim.

Two entire sections of Toledo fans erupted in thunderous cheers, Toledo’s players ran around the court, and then made their way into the stands to celebrate.

“I was definitely shaking a little,” said Mikonowicz, who had 11 points and seven rebounds. “I’m always nervous, but my team kept telling me, ‘You got this. This is you. You’re good.’ That’s the motivation you need. I felt like I needed to get it back because there were a few plays on the defensive end where I got beat. It was nice to get a little redemption.”

This was Toledo’s first win over a ranked team since it beat No. 20 Dayton in 2009. The Rockets snapped Michigan’s 21-game home win streak while winning their 14th straight road game.

The Wolverines have played in the past four NCAA tournaments, and advanced to the Elite Eight last season.

“We dug ourselves a hole that we weren’t able to recover from,” Michigan coach Kim Barnes Arico said.

The Rockets spotted Michigan a 4-0 lead and then controlled the rest of the first quarter, a dream start for the visitors from just down Route 23.

Toledo went on a 10-2 run that featured 4-of-5 shooting and three turnovers for the Wolverines. It drew a timeout from Barnes Arico but, apparently, it didn’t inspire her team because the Rockets continued their offensive assault, leading 19-8, 24-13, and 29-17.

Toledo led 42-31 at halftime, shooting better than 50 percent from the field and going 5 of 11 from 3-point range. Michigan was balanced in the first half, with nine players scoring. The problem was all the misses, as the Rockets limited UM to 12-of-34 shooting and 1 of 6 from 3.

“I was so proud of the way we started the game — you got to have a good start against a team like this — and our composure to hang in there and not get too excited about the lead,” Toledo coach Tricia Cullop said. “The communication between our kids was outstanding. They battled it out and found a way.”

The third quarter belonged to Michigan, which outscored Toledo 15-11. But it could’ve been worse for the Rockets, who played steady after UM pulled within 46-42. Garcia stole the ball as the Wolverines dribbled the ball upcourt and made a wide open 3. Wiard added a bucket on the next possession to put Toledo back in control with a 51-42 lead.

Michigan trailed 64-59 in the fourth quarter when its star, Emily Kiser, missed two free throws. The Wolverines, an 82.8 percent free-throw shooting team, were 15 of 21, more than 10 percentage points below their season average.

A 2:30 scoreless stretch for Toledo coincided with a 7-0 Michigan run, as the Wolverines took a 66-64 lead, their first since early in the first quarter.

But the usual storyline didn’t play out. The smaller school didn’t wilt and succumb to the moment. Instead, the Toledo fans bellowed “Defense!” and turned Crisler Arena into Savage Arena North, drowning out the home fans.

“Our fans were unbelievable, and that’s what was so rewarding,” Cullop said. “When we looked behind our bench, people were going nuts. That gave me chills. They’re unbelievable. We have one of the best fan bases in the country.”

Laila Phelia had a game-high 20 points for Michigan, which only shot 40.3 percent. UM was just 3 of 12 from 3.

“We had to have an ‘A’ effort to win a game like this,” Cullop said. “I think mental toughness was the difference.”

The Rockets had five players score in double figures, led by Sophia Wiard’s 15 points and three 3s. Garcia had 14 points and seven rebounds, Quinesha Lockett added 12 points, six rebounds, and four steals, and Khera Goss scored 11.

“I remember coming here trying to get recruited by them, and that’s in the back of your mind,” Wiard said of her homestate school. “Seeing all my family here was awesome.”

Toledo built an impressive nonconference schedule this season with the belief that it was an at-large NCAA tournament team. Losses to Duke and Penn State stalled UT’s progress. The Rockets were probably one solid nonconference win away from making the March Madness field a year ago.

“It answers a lot of questions for us,” Mikonowicz said. “We know what we can do. There’s no question about it. We can build off this.”

The Blade

The Blade

