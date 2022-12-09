Read full article on original website
Fox 59
Friday Night Fast Break Play of the Game nominee: Noblesville's Luke Almodovar
With time ticking down in the first half, Noblesville's Luke Almodovar gets some separation from his defender with a nice fake then unleashes the buzzer-beating triple in the Millers' 45-42 win over Carmel. Friday Night Fast Break Play of the Game nominee: …. With time ticking down in the first...
WTHI
Sullivan North Putnam
The Sullivan boys basketball team won at North Putnam 71-47. Luke Adams had 17 in the win.
Indiana high school basketball roundup: Central Indiana scores, stats (Dec. 9)
Central Indiana high school basketball scores and stats from Friday, Dec. 9 games. Scores and stats can be sent to hsresults@indystar.com. BOYS NOBLESVILLE 45, CARMEL 42 ...
Vote: Greater Cincinnati, Northern Kentucky high school athletes of the week, Dec. 12
Voting is open for the next Cincinnati.com Athletes of the Week ballot of the 2022-2023 high school sports year, presented by Mercy Health, for the week spanning Dec. 5-11. Enquirer/Cincinnati.com readers can vote for their favorite high school Athletes of the Week on their desktop, the Cincinnati.com mobile web or Cincinnati.com app once per hour. Deadline is 4...
North Shore plays for 4th state title in 5 years against familiar opponent in Duncanville
The Mustangs and Panthers face off again for the Class 6A Division I State Championship at the AT&T Stadium in Dallas for the fourth time in five years.
