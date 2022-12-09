ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Nashville, TN

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
fox17.com

13 Tennessee inmates to receive Lipscomb University degrees

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Thirteen Tennessee inmates will receive degrees from Lipscomb University during a graduation ceremony. The state Department of Correction says the graduation for the Lipscomb Initiative for Education will take place Thursday at the Debra K. Johnson Rehabilitation Center. Two women will graduate with associate’s degrees...
TENNESSEE STATE
fox17.com

Missing La Vergne man with disability, health issues found

UPDATE: Cook has been found safe in Murfreesboro. A La Vergne man has gone missing, and a Silver Alert has been issued in response. Gregory Cook, 66, who is under a conservatorship, has not been seen since walking away on Thursday, according to the La Vergne Police Department. He reportedly has a severe mental disability and health issues that requires lifesaving medication, which he is without.
LA VERGNE, TN
fox17.com

Clarksville gang members convicted of murders, shootings

CLARKSVILLE, Tenn. (WZTV) — After more than a decade of shootings, murders, and assaults, the final six members of the "Gangster Disciples" operating out of Clarksville have been convicted in court, say the U.S. Attorney's office. Their sentencings are the conclusion of a multi-year investigation, which resulted in federal...
CLARKSVILLE, TN
fox17.com

Vendors, organizers hoped for larger turnout at Nashville Handmade Market

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WZTV) -- Vendors from across the nation set up shop in downtown Nashville this weekend. While some small business vendors left happy, others not so much. More than 250 vendors coming from the south east region for the Nashville Handmade Market inside Music City Center. The event hosted...
NASHVILLE, TN
fox17.com

Authorities seeking information about Bald eagle likely shot in Wisconsin

WASHINGTON (TND) — A Bald eagle that was likely shot is being treated in Wisconsin for multiple injuries, according to wildlife officials. The Wisconsin Humane Society Wildlife Rehabilitation Center said the eagle “suffered a fracture of the humerus bone in his wing, as well as a substantial wound at the fracture site, leaving him debilitated on the ground.”
FRANKLIN, TN
fox17.com

Grammy-nominated Walker Hayes coming to Nashville

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WZTV) — 4-time Grammy-nominated country music star Walker Hayes is stopping in Nashville on his just-announced "Duck Buck Tour." Hayes says he is looking forward to going on tour again. He thanks the fans for their support and mentions planning to show his appreciation throughout his upcoming shows.
NASHVILLE, TN
fox17.com

Nashville Holiday Handmade Market taking place at Music City Center

NASHVILLE, Tenn. -- Check out the Nashville Holiday Handmade Market for those one-of-a-kind gifts from small business owners. 250 artisan vendors are on-hand at the Music City Center Saturday and Sunday (10 a.m. - 4 p.m.). In addition to many handcrafted items, there will also be gift wrapping, photos with Santa, live music and more.
NASHVILLE, TN

Comments / 0

Community Policy