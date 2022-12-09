Read full article on original website
Positive News: Honest Home Depot Employee in Nashville Finds Envelope of Cash Filled with Hundreds & Returns it to OwnerZack LoveNashville, TN
Nashville ranks No. 1 for the worst potholes in the USPolarbearNashville, TN
At Your Pace Kidney Race This Saturday, Dec. 10Carlos HernandezNashville, TN
Candidates Interview for Sumner County Law DirectorAdvocate AndySumner County, TN
Famed Musician and Country Music Writer DiesNews Breaking LIVENashville, TN
13 Tennessee inmates to receive Lipscomb University degrees
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Thirteen Tennessee inmates will receive degrees from Lipscomb University during a graduation ceremony. The state Department of Correction says the graduation for the Lipscomb Initiative for Education will take place Thursday at the Debra K. Johnson Rehabilitation Center. Two women will graduate with associate’s degrees...
84-year-old missing from Nashville found in Williamson County
Nashville, Tenn. (WZTV) — UPDATE: Annie Reed & her car have been located on the interstate in Williamson County. She has been reunited with her family. Metro Nashville Police have issued a Silver Alert for Annie Reed. Reed, 84, was last seen Sunday. Her family says that she didn't...
Missing La Vergne man with disability, health issues found
UPDATE: Cook has been found safe in Murfreesboro. A La Vergne man has gone missing, and a Silver Alert has been issued in response. Gregory Cook, 66, who is under a conservatorship, has not been seen since walking away on Thursday, according to the La Vergne Police Department. He reportedly has a severe mental disability and health issues that requires lifesaving medication, which he is without.
Juvenile in custody, 21-year-old shot in head after Clarksville domestic-related incident
CLARKSVILLE, Tenn. (WZTV) — A 17-year-old juvenile is in custody, and a 21-year-old is hospitalized after receiving a gunshot wound to the head at a Clarksville residence. Clarksville Police Department (CPD) said they responded to an incident Monday morning for a domestic-related shooting where they found a 21-year-old man was shot in the head.
Clarksville gang members convicted of murders, shootings
CLARKSVILLE, Tenn. (WZTV) — After more than a decade of shootings, murders, and assaults, the final six members of the "Gangster Disciples" operating out of Clarksville have been convicted in court, say the U.S. Attorney's office. Their sentencings are the conclusion of a multi-year investigation, which resulted in federal...
Vendors, organizers hoped for larger turnout at Nashville Handmade Market
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WZTV) -- Vendors from across the nation set up shop in downtown Nashville this weekend. While some small business vendors left happy, others not so much. More than 250 vendors coming from the south east region for the Nashville Handmade Market inside Music City Center. The event hosted...
Authorities seeking information about Bald eagle likely shot in Wisconsin
WASHINGTON (TND) — A Bald eagle that was likely shot is being treated in Wisconsin for multiple injuries, according to wildlife officials. The Wisconsin Humane Society Wildlife Rehabilitation Center said the eagle “suffered a fracture of the humerus bone in his wing, as well as a substantial wound at the fracture site, leaving him debilitated on the ground.”
Grammy-nominated Walker Hayes coming to Nashville
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WZTV) — 4-time Grammy-nominated country music star Walker Hayes is stopping in Nashville on his just-announced "Duck Buck Tour." Hayes says he is looking forward to going on tour again. He thanks the fans for their support and mentions planning to show his appreciation throughout his upcoming shows.
Deadly hit-and-run occurs a block away from another in W. Nashville two days prior
NASHVILLE, Tenn. -- A pedestrian is killed in a hit-and-run in West Nashville. A vehicle hit and killed a man on Charlotte Pike near 50th Avenue North at around 5:40 p.m. Saturday. Metro Nashville police identified the victim as 57-year-old Zak Godwin II, of Cedar Hill. Investigators are working to...
Nashville Holiday Handmade Market taking place at Music City Center
NASHVILLE, Tenn. -- Check out the Nashville Holiday Handmade Market for those one-of-a-kind gifts from small business owners. 250 artisan vendors are on-hand at the Music City Center Saturday and Sunday (10 a.m. - 4 p.m.). In addition to many handcrafted items, there will also be gift wrapping, photos with Santa, live music and more.
