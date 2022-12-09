Read full article on original website
Abbott says "I'm getting damn tired of Texas residents smuggling people into our country illegally"Ash JurbergTexas State
Two teens shot, one dies at hospital after attempting a robbery at a gas station in Harris Countyhoustonstringer_comHarris County, TX
Golf legend Tiger Woods announces massive PopStroke putting complex to open in Houston this DecemberJalyn SmootHouston, TX
Man dies after being shot in the head in the parking lot of a southwest Houston apartment complexhoustonstringer_comHouston, TX
Dance Theater of Harlem in Houston: Houston Dance Students Learn From Ballet RoyaltyMae A.Houston, TX
Ex-NFL player Kevin Ware takes plea deal in gun, drug charges case
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Texas — Former NFL player, Kevin Ware took a plea deal involving two charges in Montgomery County. He’s the man accused of killing a Spring woman. Ware was escorted by deputies, after pleading guilty to possession of cocaine with the intent to deliver and possession of a gun as a felon.
cw39.com
Man sentenced to 45 years for killing Texas Southern University student, DA says
HOUSTON (KIAH) — A man who robbed a shoe store and then, while on bond, fatally shot a Texas Southern University student during an armed robbery was sentenced to 45 years in prison, Harris County District Attorney Kim Ogg announced Sunday. Shanden Powell, 24, pleaded guilty on Friday to...
Houston-area teacher fired after allegedly pulling taser on student
'I'm going to tase the (expletive) out of this kid,' the teacher allegedly said.
‘Multiple’ injuries after church bus flips in Texas
HARRIS COUNTY, Texas — Multiple people, including children, were injured Sunday when a small church bus flipped near an apartment in Texas, authorities said. One adult was critically injured when the bus crashed at an apartment complex in eastern Harris County near Houston, KHOU-TV reported. According to a tweet...
fox26houston.com
Houston shooting: Woman found shot to death in ditch on Harland Drive
HOUSTON - Police are investigating after a woman was found shot to death in a ditch in a northwest Houston neighborhood. The woman was found with multiple gunshot wounds near Harland Drive and Cyr shortly before 4 a.m. Monday. Officers initially responded to the area after someone reported hearing gunshots....
fox26houston.com
19-year-old charged with intoxication manslaughter for deadly Houston crash
HOUSTON - A 19-year-old man was arrested and charged following a deadly crash in Houston over the weekend. Police say Jose Martinez Vasquez, 19, is charged with intoxication manslaughter. The identity of the 26-year-old woman who died in the crash has not been released. The crash occurred around 12:15 a.m....
How landlords are converting Houston, Harris County into a rental region
Single-family residences across Houston are being diced up in favor of multi-unit rental properties.
news4sanantonio.com
Man shoots 2 teenagers attempting to rob his friend coming out of store, deputies say
HUMBLE, Texas - One teen is dead and another is in critical condition after an attempted robbery on Sunday night. The shooting happened around 5 p.m. at a gas station off Kenswick Drive near Farm-to-Market 1960 in North Harris County. Sergeant Jason Brown of the Harris County Sheriff's homicide division...
KSAT 12
Small church bus carrying 25 people flips over in Houston, several injured, sheriff says
HOUSTON, Texas – A small church bus carrying 25 people flipped over near an apartment complex in Houston, sending many to area hospitals, according to the Harris County Sheriff’s Office. The crash happened around 1 p.m. Sunday at 90 Uvalde Road. According to Harris County Sheriff Ed Gonzalez,...
Should Police Take Cash, Houses, Vehicles and Other Property From Citizens Without Proof of A Crime Committed?
Class Action Lawsuit Challenges Houston’s Unconstitutional Asset Forfeitures. Law enforcement officers and prosecutors systematically violate the constitutional rights of innocent property owners and interstate drivers, seizing cash and other valuable items without legitimate probable cause, although police often insist their experience can determine when large amounts of cash or property is about to be used(or had been used) to facilitate a crime. Many incidents when police executed seizures many situations later proved the officer(s) made faulty decisions by taking away the person's property. This course of action deprives individuals of much-needed funds in their possession. Police agencies will seize additional property like vehicles, houses, businesses, motorcycles, farmland and other tangible items. Eventually seized properties and money will be auctioned off after a judge declare a civil forfeiture lawsuit met the requirements for final seizure, regardless if a person who owned the property or properties hadn’t been convicted of a crime. State and local government(prosecuting attorney office) then split the proceeds with the law enforcement agency that made the seizure.
Houston woman killed in Alice crash
CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — A woman died after a crash in Jim Wells County Saturday morning. The crash occurred on SH-44 in Jim Wells County at around 11:16 a.m., officials with the DPS said. A black Toyota Corolla was headed north on the main street crossover and ran a...
Homeowner killed in front of girlfriend while confronting prowlers in Houston's southside, HPD says
A woman witnessed her boyfriend's death during what police say was a targeted attack by two masked men in the middle of the night.
Friendswood man said he was going for walk, but never returned home, say police
FRIENDSWOOD, Texas — Police are asking for the public's help to find a man they say vanished after saying he was going for a walk. Lester Mabry, 38, was last seen on Clearview Avenue in Friendswood at around 7:30 a.m. Saturday, after telling family members that he was going for a walk, police said. He didn't come back home.
1 Person Killed And 1 Person Injured In A Fatal Pedestrian Crash In Harris County (Harris County, TX)
According to the Harris County Sheriff’s Office, a fatal crash was reported on Friday in Harris County. Officials confirmed that one person died due to the pedestrian accident.
fox26houston.com
Kenswick Drive shooting: 1 teen shot to death, another injured near Humble
HARRIS COUNTY, Texas - One teen was shot to death and another was wounded after allegedly trying to rob a man near Humble, according to the Harris County Sheriff’s Office. The shooting occurred around 5 p.m. Sunday in the 19800 block of Kenswick Drive near Huntermoor Circle. SUGGESTED: Small...
Houston woman accused of stealing mail, checks from Texas churches arrested, police say
TEXAS, USA — A Houston woman was recently arrested in connection to several reported mail thefts at churches in North Texas, according to police. The Flower Mound Poice Department said Graciela Carolina Munoz-Paz, 30, is accused of stealing numerous checks from area churches. Between Nov. 2 and Nov. 10,...
3 pedestrians killed hours apart after being hit on Houston's roadways
Investigators say one of the pedestrians who was killed ran out of gas along Westheimer Road and attempted to bring a gas can across the road when she was hit by a car.
Texas Southern University police chief on administrative leave over fraud allegations
TSU alleges that Mary Young ran an overtime and payroll abuse that cost the university and taxpayers thousands of dollars in officer hours that were never worked.
HPD: Homeowner shot, killed by masked suspects after fight in southeast Houston
HOUSTON — A manhunt is underway for two suspects after a homeowner was shot and killed in southeast Houston, according to police. It happened at a home on Safeguard St., near Bellfort Ave. and Cullen Blvd. just after midnight Saturday. Police said the homeowner heard a noise in the...
Cy-Fair firefighter shocked while fighting fire at mobile home
HARRIS COUNTY, Texas — A Cy-Fair firefighter was taken to a hospital after being shocked at the scene of a mobile home fire on Sunday. Cy-Fair Fire Department officials said it happened just before 6 p.m. on Saddlewood Drive in the Katy Country Estates subdivision. The firefighter was taken...
