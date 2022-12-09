ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Ivy Tech announces "Achieve Your Degree" program

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - The state of Indiana is parnterning with Ivy Tech for the Achieve Your Degree program. They are offering state employees an affordable education with no upfront tuition costs. Rather than students paying for tuition during enrollment, the state will pay Ivy Tech directly when a...
TERRE HAUTE, IN
Chris Switzer re-elected to IACC District Office

VIGO COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - A Vigo County commissioner will be representing the West Central District at the state level next year. This comes after the Indiana Association of County Commissioners (IACC) annual conference. Chris Switzer will now serve as the 2023 Vice President of the IACC’s West Central District....
VIGO COUNTY, IN
Graduating students may have a stressful time finding jobs

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - Colleges around the country are celebrating their winter commencements. That includes Saturday's celebration at Indiana State University. Now graduating students are looking for jobs. Searching for a job is hard enough the way that it is, but doing so right out of college can seem...
TERRE HAUTE, IN
Community Crossing grants are benefitting the Wabash Valley

FARMERSBURG, Ind. (WTHI) - More Indiana roads will see some major improvements soon. Recently, the Indiana Department of Transportation (INDOT) awarded nearly $120 million to communities across the state. This is all part of the Community Crossings Grant Program. Since the enactment of the program in 2016, $1.1 billion has...
FARMERSBURG, IN
Local bbq food truck is expanding

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - A local BBQ food truck is expanding to bring people more and more hometown BBQ. Owners of Butta's Better BBQ, Rodney and Catherine Hill, are moving into a brick and mortar location in Terre Haute. The business started in July of 2022 as just a...
TERRE HAUTE, IN
The Wildflower Market returned to the Red Barn at Sycamore Farm

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - The Wildflower Market partnered with the Red Barn at Sycamore Farms in Terre Haute. There were over 90 local vendors and boutiques that set up shop. Shoppers could find the perfect gift for someone this holiday season made locally in the Wabash Valley. They could...
TERRE HAUTE, IN
First-ever "Hope Drive" is overwhelming success

LINTON, Ind. (WTHI) - A first-of-its-kind event in Linton was an overwhelming success on Saturday! It was all about giving back to the community and remembering loved ones. Linton Beauty College partnered with Madi's Hope Foundation to make it happen! Madi passed away from cancer when she was just 17 years old. This foundation was her vision.
LINTON, IN
Utility District of western Indiana predicts higher energy bills

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - According to the Utilities District of western Indiana customers could see a 4% increase. On average that could add around $6.50 to your monthly bill. UDWI says the expected spike in prices comes from inflation, supply chain disruption, and even events across the globe. While...
TERRE HAUTE, IN
Sullivan woman dies in hospital after Wednesday's crash

SULLIVAN COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - We have new information on a serious crash out of Sullivan County. We first brought you this story on Wednesday. For the last few days, 78-year-old Gloria Lumsdom of Sullivan has been fighting for her life at an Indianapolis hospital. Police say this comes after...
SULLIVAN COUNTY, IN
Overturned semi causes major traffic delays

CLAY COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - An early morning crash on I-70 has caused major traffic delays on Sunday. Indiana State Police say a semi overturned on the interstate just before 5:00 a.m. near the 25 mile marker. Traffic has been backed up for at least five miles. Everything is expected...
CLAY COUNTY, IN
Semi fire leads to major traffic delays on I-70

VIGO COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - A semi-tractor trailer caught fire on Saturday afternoon causing many traffic delays on Interstate 70. Indiana State Police says this happened just before 2 p.m. in the westbound lanes near mile marker 5. According to the Vigo County Sheriff's Office, the crash was caused by...
Sisters of Providence hosts Christmas fun at the Woods

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - The Sisters of Providence hosted Christmas Fun at the Woods to spread some more holiday cheer and fun. This year's theme was "Over the River and to the Woods.” Children and their families enjoyed hayrides, sing-a-longs, cookie decorating, face painting, and Santa visits. Visitors...
TERRE HAUTE, IN
A Christmas chocolate sale is coming to Paris, Illinois

PARIS, IL. (WTHI) - Paris Community Hospital Volunteers will host their Annual Christmas Chocolate Sale. The sale will begin on Tuesday, December 20, from 8:00 A.M. to 4:00 P.M. It will continue on Wednesday, December 21, from 9:00 A.M. to 3:00 P.M. at Horizon Health's main campus in Paris, Illinois.
PARIS, IL
Inmate death at U.S. Penitentiary Terre Haute

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - We are learning about an inmate death at the United States Penitentiary in Terre Haute. Officials say inmate Anthony Alls, 50, was found unresponsive just after midnight on Saturday. Staff immediately requested emergency medical services (EMS) and initiated life-saving measures. Alls was transported to a...
TERRE HAUTE, IN

