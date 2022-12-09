ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Terre Haute, IN

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

WTWO/WAWV

Indiana State falls to Southern Indiana

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) – The Indiana State Sycamores saw their five game win streak snapped on Sunday afternoon following an 88-85 overtime loss to Southern Indiana. The Screaming Eagles outscored ISU 11-8 in OT to remain unbeaten at home. Courvoisier McCauley led the Sycamores with 23 points and 6 rebounds. Jayson Kent added a career […]
TERRE HAUTE, IN
HoosiersNow

Indiana Football Transfer Portal Tracker

In our Indiana football transfer portal tracker, you can find a complete list of Hoosiers that have entered the transfer portal, declared for the NFL Draft, exhausted their collegiate eligibility and players that are transferring to Indiana for the 2023 season. We will frequently update this list throughout the offseason.
BLOOMINGTON, IN
WTHI

Ivy Tech announces "Achieve Your Degree" program

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - The state of Indiana is parnterning with Ivy Tech for the Achieve Your Degree program. They are offering state employees an affordable education with no upfront tuition costs. Rather than students paying for tuition during enrollment, the state will pay Ivy Tech directly when a...
TERRE HAUTE, IN
WTHI

The Wildflower Market returned to the Red Barn at Sycamore Farm

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - The Wildflower Market partnered with the Red Barn at Sycamore Farms in Terre Haute. There were over 90 local vendors and boutiques that set up shop. Shoppers could find the perfect gift for someone this holiday season made locally in the Wabash Valley. They could...
TERRE HAUTE, IN
WTHI

Graduating students may have a stressful time finding jobs

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - Colleges around the country are celebrating their winter commencements. That includes Saturday's celebration at Indiana State University. Now graduating students are looking for jobs. Searching for a job is hard enough the way that it is, but doing so right out of college can seem...
TERRE HAUTE, IN
WTHI

First-ever "Hope Drive" is overwhelming success

LINTON, Ind. (WTHI) - A first-of-its-kind event in Linton was an overwhelming success on Saturday! It was all about giving back to the community and remembering loved ones. Linton Beauty College partnered with Madi's Hope Foundation to make it happen! Madi passed away from cancer when she was just 17 years old. This foundation was her vision.
LINTON, IN
WTHI

Utility District of western Indiana predicts higher energy bills

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - According to the Utilities District of western Indiana customers could see a 4% increase. On average that could add around $6.50 to your monthly bill. UDWI says the expected spike in prices comes from inflation, supply chain disruption, and even events across the globe. While...
TERRE HAUTE, IN
WTHI

Local bbq food truck is expanding

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - A local BBQ food truck is expanding to bring people more and more hometown BBQ. Owners of Butta's Better BBQ, Rodney and Catherine Hill, are moving into a brick and mortar location in Terre Haute. The business started in July of 2022 as just a...
TERRE HAUTE, IN
WTHI

Community Crossing grants are benefitting the Wabash Valley

FARMERSBURG, Ind. (WTHI) - More Indiana roads will see some major improvements soon. Recently, the Indiana Department of Transportation (INDOT) awarded nearly $120 million to communities across the state. This is all part of the Community Crossings Grant Program. Since the enactment of the program in 2016, $1.1 billion has...
FARMERSBURG, IN
wbiw.com

Rumpke Waste & Recycling is the new trash hauler for some Southern Indiana homes and businesses

BLOOMFIELD – Homes and businesses in four Southern Indiana counties will see a new trash hauler collecting their trash this week. Wallace Bros announced on December 5 that it sold certain waste collection assets including customers in Greene, Martin, Knox, and Daviess counties to a fellow family-owned company Rumpke Waste & Recycling. Rumpke began servicing the customers this week and assume operations of the Wallace Bros Harvest Church Road transfer station.
DAVIESS COUNTY, IN
WTHI

Sisters of Providence hosts Christmas fun at the Woods

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - The Sisters of Providence hosted Christmas Fun at the Woods to spread some more holiday cheer and fun. This year's theme was "Over the River and to the Woods.” Children and their families enjoyed hayrides, sing-a-longs, cookie decorating, face painting, and Santa visits. Visitors...
TERRE HAUTE, IN
FOX59

Gray Bros. Cafeteria in Mooresville gets national recognition

MOORESVILLE, Ind. — Indiana is no stranger to food celebrities and series making a pit stop at local restaurants. That includes Adam Richman of “Man v. Food” fame, who visited Indianapolis during Season 3 in 2010. Mashed has compiled a list of the Best Man v. Food restaurant in each state, and according to the […]
MOORESVILLE, IN

