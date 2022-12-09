Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
Indiana State falls to Southern Indiana
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) – The Indiana State Sycamores saw their five game win streak snapped on Sunday afternoon following an 88-85 overtime loss to Southern Indiana. The Screaming Eagles outscored ISU 11-8 in OT to remain unbeaten at home. Courvoisier McCauley led the Sycamores with 23 points and 6 rebounds. Jayson Kent added a career […]
What Coach Mike Woodson Said After Indiana's Loss to Arizona
Indiana coach Mike Woodson thought Saturday's game was won by Arizona's Oumar Ballo and Azuolas Tubelis in the paint. Here's what Woodson said after Indiana's 89-75 loss in Las Vegas.
Indiana beats Pitt, reaches 17th College Cup title game
CARY, N.C. (AP) — Ryan Wittenbrink and Tommy Mihalic scored in the first half and No. 13 Indiana beat Pittsburgh 2-0 on Friday night to advance to its 17th NCAA College Cup championship game. Indiana (14-4-6) became the first Division I men’s soccer program to reach 100 NCAA Tournament...
Indiana Football Transfer Portal Tracker
In our Indiana football transfer portal tracker, you can find a complete list of Hoosiers that have entered the transfer portal, declared for the NFL Draft, exhausted their collegiate eligibility and players that are transferring to Indiana for the 2023 season. We will frequently update this list throughout the offseason.
Indiana Freshman Jalen Hood-Schifino Won't Play vs. Arizona
Indiana freshman Jalen Hood-Schifino will miss his third straight game on Saturday, unable to play against No. 10 Arizona in Las Vegas because of a back injury. The freshman started the first seven games for the Hoosiers, but he's missed the last two against Rutgers and Nebraska.
WTHI
Ivy Tech announces "Achieve Your Degree" program
TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - The state of Indiana is parnterning with Ivy Tech for the Achieve Your Degree program. They are offering state employees an affordable education with no upfront tuition costs. Rather than students paying for tuition during enrollment, the state will pay Ivy Tech directly when a...
WTHI
"Our first priority is safety" Local long-term care facilities preparing to keep residents healthy during "tripledemic"
TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - In the last week there have been nine viral outbreaks at long-term care facilities in Indiana. One local nursing home is taking steps to make sure its residents are kept safe. Phil Randell lives in Bloomington, but his mom is staying at Westminster Village here...
WTHI
ISU winter commencement and prep for the job search
Colleges around the country are celebrating their winter commencements. This means graduating students are now looking for jobs.
WTHI
Knox county high school senior with Down syndrome named homecoming queen
VINCENNES, Ind. (WTHI) - It was a special night for one Knox county high school senior on Friday. Audrey Parish is a student at South Knox High School. Her favorite classes are art and food science. She enjoys spending time with her best friend, Taylor, and playing buddy ball each...
WTHI
The Wildflower Market returned to the Red Barn at Sycamore Farm
TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - The Wildflower Market partnered with the Red Barn at Sycamore Farms in Terre Haute. There were over 90 local vendors and boutiques that set up shop. Shoppers could find the perfect gift for someone this holiday season made locally in the Wabash Valley. They could...
WTHI
Graduating students may have a stressful time finding jobs
TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - Colleges around the country are celebrating their winter commencements. That includes Saturday's celebration at Indiana State University. Now graduating students are looking for jobs. Searching for a job is hard enough the way that it is, but doing so right out of college can seem...
WTHI
Western Indiana Community Foundation announces regional Lilly Endowment recipients
TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - The Western Indiana Community Foundation has announced regional 2023 Lilly Endowment Community Scholars. Each Scholarship provides for full tuition, required fees, and a special allocation of up to $900 per year for books and equipment for four years. Evan Galloway, from North Vermillion High School,...
WTHI
First-ever "Hope Drive" is overwhelming success
LINTON, Ind. (WTHI) - A first-of-its-kind event in Linton was an overwhelming success on Saturday! It was all about giving back to the community and remembering loved ones. Linton Beauty College partnered with Madi's Hope Foundation to make it happen! Madi passed away from cancer when she was just 17 years old. This foundation was her vision.
WTHI
Utility District of western Indiana predicts higher energy bills
TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - According to the Utilities District of western Indiana customers could see a 4% increase. On average that could add around $6.50 to your monthly bill. UDWI says the expected spike in prices comes from inflation, supply chain disruption, and even events across the globe. While...
WTHI
Local bbq food truck is expanding
TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - A local BBQ food truck is expanding to bring people more and more hometown BBQ. Owners of Butta's Better BBQ, Rodney and Catherine Hill, are moving into a brick and mortar location in Terre Haute. The business started in July of 2022 as just a...
WTHI
Community Crossing grants are benefitting the Wabash Valley
FARMERSBURG, Ind. (WTHI) - More Indiana roads will see some major improvements soon. Recently, the Indiana Department of Transportation (INDOT) awarded nearly $120 million to communities across the state. This is all part of the Community Crossings Grant Program. Since the enactment of the program in 2016, $1.1 billion has...
WTHI
Annual ham giveaway for families in need is coming up this weekend
TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - A local family and non-profit are doing their part to ensure everyone can enjoy a Christmas dinner. Terre Haute Catholic Charities food bank partnered with Bill and Sally Stewart to give out 250 hams to families in need. The Stewarts have donated hams to the...
wbiw.com
Rumpke Waste & Recycling is the new trash hauler for some Southern Indiana homes and businesses
BLOOMFIELD – Homes and businesses in four Southern Indiana counties will see a new trash hauler collecting their trash this week. Wallace Bros announced on December 5 that it sold certain waste collection assets including customers in Greene, Martin, Knox, and Daviess counties to a fellow family-owned company Rumpke Waste & Recycling. Rumpke began servicing the customers this week and assume operations of the Wallace Bros Harvest Church Road transfer station.
WTHI
Sisters of Providence hosts Christmas fun at the Woods
TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - The Sisters of Providence hosted Christmas Fun at the Woods to spread some more holiday cheer and fun. This year's theme was "Over the River and to the Woods.” Children and their families enjoyed hayrides, sing-a-longs, cookie decorating, face painting, and Santa visits. Visitors...
Gray Bros. Cafeteria in Mooresville gets national recognition
MOORESVILLE, Ind. — Indiana is no stranger to food celebrities and series making a pit stop at local restaurants. That includes Adam Richman of “Man v. Food” fame, who visited Indianapolis during Season 3 in 2010. Mashed has compiled a list of the Best Man v. Food restaurant in each state, and according to the […]
Comments / 0