kjluradio.com
No sanction for St. Louis Circuit Attorney Kim Gardner
St. Louis Circuit Attorney Kim Gardner won’t be sanctioned over allegations that she concealed evidence in the case of Lamar Johnson. On Thursday, Missouri Attorney General Eric Schmitt asked a St. Louis judge to sanction Gardner, saying she concealed evidence of forensic testing done on a jacket seized from Johnson’s trunk after his arrest. The test revealed the jacket had gunshot residue on it.
St. Louis City and County Settle Jail Death for Undisclosed Sum
The family of DeJuan Brison, 26, alleged he should have been on suicide watch
FOX2now.com
Hancock & Kelley: Prisoner swap, St. Louis aldermen going to prison
ST. LOUIS – Good Sunday morning. Welcome to “Hancock & Kelley,” where we dive into the top issues of the week. First on the show this week, the U.S. agrees to a prisoner swap with Russia. Russia gets a deadly arms dealer in exchange for women’s basketball star Brittney Griner. Meanwhile, discharged Marine Paul Whelan remains stuck in a Russian prison.
KMOV
City to pay up after former St. Louis BOA President Reed’s Twitter block
ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - A former local elected official is heading to federal prison, but it was a simple click of a button on his Twitter page that could soon be costing you, the taxpayer. A local woman has just won a federal lawsuit after former St Louis Board...
gladstonedispatch.com
A St. Louis pastor counseled Kevin Johnson in his final days. And sat by his side as he died.
ST. LOUIS — The Rev. Darryl Gray held Kevin Johnson’s shoulder at 7:29 p.m. on Nov. 29 when Missouri issued the final order for Johnson to die for his crimes. The other witnesses watched through windows into the bare, white execution chamber. Gray sat by Johnson’s side, praying....
Candidate withdraws from St. Louis Police Chief selection
ST. LOUIS, Mo. – The number of finalists for the position of St. Louis Police Chief is down to three. According to WIS-TV in Columbia South Carolina, Police Deputy Chief Melron Kelly has withdrawn from the vetting process. After consultation with his family and advisors, kelly says there work still to be done in Columbia. […]
KMOV
St. Louis aldermen discuss nearly doubling board salary
ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - Several members of the St. Louis Board of Aldermen discussed potentially raising alderperson’s salary by tens of thousands of dollars. Saturday, the board’s Personnel and Administration Committee discussed a bill raising the pay of aldermen from roughly $37,000 to $72,000. St. Louis alderwoman...
'An inadvertent nondisclosure': St. Louis Circuit Attorney responds to allegation of withholding evidence in Lamar Johnson case
ST. LOUIS — St. Louis Circuit Judge David Mason will not sanction St. Louis Circuit Attorney Kim Gardner’s Office for failing to disclose evidence in the Lamar Johnson case to the Missouri Attorney General. But that evidence can be allowed into a hearing to decide whether to overturn...
edglentoday.com
St. Louis Mayor Tishaura Jones Issues Remarks About Sentences For Previous Aldermen
ST. LOUIS - St. Louis Mayor Tishaura Jones has made remarks in regard to the sentencing of of former aldermen Lewis Reed, Jeffrey Boyd, and John Collins-Muhammad. "A federal court held Jeffrey Boyd, John Collins-Muhammad, and Lewis Reed accountable for the pain they have caused our communities. These crimes have victims: Their families, who are suffering; their constituents, whose interests they put aside in pursuit of personal profit; and our entire city, which was shaken by the brazenness of the trio’s corruption.
Man convicted of murder nearly 30 years ago will appear before judge
One day after Missouri's attorney general asked for a sanction against Kim Gardner, the St. Louis Circuit Attorney reacted by calling his efforts "outlandish" and "politically motivated."
Accused killer may soon be released after 4 years in jail, no trial
A man accused of a St. Louis murder in 2018 has been locked up ever since, but he has not had his day in court until Friday.
St. Louis alderman says he was threatened ahead of teen curfew proposal
ST. LOUIS — The day before he presented a teen curfew proposal to his fellow St. Louis Board of Aldermen, Brandon Bosley has growing safety concerns. "This person just called the general board," said Alderman Bosley. The third ward alderman said shortly before 11 a.m. Thursday, someone called St....
Missouri AG accuses St. Louis prosecutor of withholding evidence on Lamar Johnson case, seeks sanctions
ST. LOUIS — The Missouri Attorney General Eric Schmitt’s office has filed a motion for sanctions against St. Louis Circuit Attorney Kim Gardner’s office for failing to disclose evidence in her quest to free Lamar Johnson, according to a motion filed Thursday. Gardner’s office withheld a lab...
Mayor Jones signs order for St. Louis reparations commission
Mayor Tishaura Jones signed an executive order Wednesday to create a reparations commission for the City of St. Louis.
KSDK
St. Louis alderman introducing teen curfew bill
A St. Louis alderman is introducing a teen curfew bill on Friday. It comes after continued violence across the city.
St. Louis mayor signs executive order launching commission to study reparations to Black residents
St. Louis will create a commission to see how the city can make reparations to Black residents.
KMOV
Man shot, killed in St. Louis Monday morning
Lamar Johnson spent 28 years in prison for a St. Louis murder he swears he didn’t do. St. Louis shoppers make effort to shop local this holiday season. With just two weeks until Christmas, shoppers flocked to the City Foundry in Midtown for a holiday market filled with local goods.
Prosecutor seeking to free inmate accused of hiding evidence
Missouri’s attorney general asked a judge on Thursday to sanction St. Louis Circuit Attorney Kim Gardner, accusing her of concealing evidence in her effort to vacate the conviction for a man who has spent nearly 30 years in prison for murder. Lamar Johnson was convicted in 1994 of killing 25-year-old Marcus Boyd in an alleged drug dispute. Johnson has long claimed innocence. Gardner, a Democrat, filed a motion in August asking a St. Louis judge to vacate the conviction, a move that would free Johnson from prison. The judge has not yet ruled in the case but a hearing is scheduled for Monday. Republican Attorney General Eric Schmitt’s filing in St. Louis Circuit Court said the circuit attorney’s office falsely claimed that it had provided all forensic testing to the attorney general as part of the discovery process. “The Circuit Attorney never disclosed she received the positive results of a gunshot residue test on Johnson’s jacket seized from his trunk when he was arrested,” the court filing stated. “The Circuit Attorney has personally concealed evidence from the Attorney General and from this Court. The concealed evidence is material because it tends to prove that Johnson is guilty. Sanctions must issue.”
KOMU
Former St. Louis Aldermen sentenced in corruption charges
ST. LOUIS, Missouri (KMOV) -- Former St. Louis Aldermen John Collins-Muhammed and Jeffrey Boyd have been sentenced after previously pleading guilty to charges related to bribery schemes. Collins-Muhammed pleaded guilty in August to three counts. On December 6, he was sentenced to 45 months (three years and nine months) and...
Three former St. Louis aldermen sentenced in bribery case
ST. LOUIS (AP) — Three former St. Louis aldermen, including the longtime board president, will go to prison for accepting bribes from a businessman. The sentences handed down Tuesday in federal court ended a three-year investigation. The businessman provided bribes in exchange for tax breaks and a reduced rate in obtaining a city-owned property. Federal officials have not named the businessman but the St. Louis Post-Dispatch reported he is facing his own federal charges.
