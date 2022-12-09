ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
MMAmania.com

‘Pissed’ Paddy Pimblett has a problem with Joe Rogan’s ‘close fight’ comments at UFC 282 — ‘It’s annoying me’

Paddy Pimblett wants everyone to shut up about his not-close fight at UFC 282. The lightweight “Baddy” insists he comfortably won his co-main event against Jared Gordon last weekend at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada, and doesn’t appreciate the “close fight” narrative started by Joe Rogan during their post-fight interview.
LAS VEGAS, NV
MMAmania.com

Darren Till releases statement after UFC 282 loss: ‘This is not a retirement speech’

Darren Till left Las Vegas, Nevada, and UFC 282 last night (Sat., Dec.10, 2022) on a three-fight losing skid and a 1-5 record over his last six fights. It’s not how “The Gorilla” wanted the weekend to go. After more than one year away from active competition because of injuries, Till was hoping to get back in the win column against Dricus du Plessis ... and he came very, very close (watch highlights here).
LAS VEGAS, NV
MMAmania.com

UFC 282 results, live streaming PPV play-by-play updates | Blachowicz vs. Ankalaev

UFC 282 live stream results, play-by-play updates: Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) will limp across the pay-per-view (PPV) finish line with the tattered “Blachowicz vs. Ankalaev” mixed martial arts (MMA) fight card, plagued with multiple injuries and last-minute cancelations. The reworked UFC 282 PPV line up will be topped by the light heavyweight clash between former champion, Jan Blachowicz, and surging contender Magomed Ankalaev, who collide for the vacant 205-pound strap. Before that five-round title fight gets underway, outspoken lightweight attraction, Paddy Pimblett, looks to continue his meteoric rise up the 155-pound ladder at the expense of division mainstay Jared Gordon. All that and so much more for the promotion’s final PPV event of 2022.
NEVADA STATE
MMAmania.com

UFC 282, The Morning After: The downfall of Darren Till

I don’t want to write an article dissing Darren Till. I like “The Gorilla.” He’s an entertaining follow on social media, and it’s not like Till is without talent. Mediocre fighters don’t knock down Stephen Thompson. They don’t earn title shots or take Robert Whittaker to a split decision. They certainly do not begin their professional fight careers with 18-fight unbeaten streaks.
MMAmania.com

Jan Blachowicz vs. Magomed Ankalaev full fight preview | UFC 282

Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) Light Heavyweight veterans Jan Blachowicz and Magomed Ankalaev will clash TONIGHT (Sat., Dec. 10, 2022) at UFC 282 inside T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada. Apologies to Jiri Prochazka, but I cannot imagine either half of our main event being terribly sympathetic toward “The Czech Samurai.”...
LAS VEGAS, NV
MMAmania.com

Pic: Paddy Pimblett vs. Jared Gordon official scorecard | UFC 282

Paddy Pimblett pushed his UFC record to 4-0 last night (Sat., Dec. 10, 2022) at UFC 282 live on ESPN+ pay-per-view (PPV) from inside T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada, with a unanimous decision win over Jared Gordon in the co-main event. However, not all were convinced that “Baddy” did enough to actually get the victory.
LAS VEGAS, NV
MMAmania.com

UFC 282 results: Matches to make for ‘Blachowicz vs. Ankalaev’ main card winners

UFC 282 went down last night (Sat., Dec. 10, 2022) from inside T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada, which left several fight fans disappointed as a result of a wacky night of judging. In the pay-per-view (PPV) main event, Jan Blachowicz and Magomed Ankalaev fought to a split draw (recap), leaving the Light Heavyweight title vacant and paving the way for Glover Teixeira and Jamahal Hill to fight for it at UFC 283 (full details here). In the co-main event, Paddy Pimblett picked up a highly-controversial unanimous decision win over Jared Gordon, while Ilia Topuria absolutely dog-walked Bryce Mitchell in a Featherweight affair (highlights).
LAS VEGAS, NV
MMAmania.com

Swerve! Glover Teixeira vs. Jamahal Hill booked for UFC 283 main event

Well, that was sure was quick ... and odd. Moments after UFC 282’s disappointing pay-per-view (PPV) main event between Jan Blachowicz vs. Magomed Ankalaev concluded, company President, Dana White, announced that former Light Heavyweight champion, Glover Teixeira, will fight for the still-vacant division crown against top-ranked contender, Jamahal Hill, at UFC 283, which will take place inside Jeunesse Arena in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, on Jan. 21, 2023.
NEVADA STATE
MMAmania.com

Highlights! Manny Pacquiao schools YouTuber DK Yoo in comeback exhibition boxing bout

Manny Pacquiao was back in action on Saturday night in a boxing exhibition match against South Korean YouTuber and martial artist DK Yoo. Pointless exhibition matches like this are starting to become pretty common amongst the top names in boxing, and Pacquiao stepped into the ring to fight for the first time since his loss to Yordenis Ugas in August 2021. Facing him would be boxing neophyte DK Yoo, whose popular YouTube channel is geared towards traditional martial arts education.
MMAmania.com

Latest UFC 283 fight card, PPV lineup for ‘Teixeira vs. Hill’ on Jan. 21 in Rio

Start times: ESPN+ PPV, ABC, ESPN+ (6 p.m. ET Prelims | 10 p.m. ET Main Card) 205 lbs.: Glover Teixeira vs. Jamahal Hill for vacant light heavyweight title. 125 lbs.: UFC Flyweight Champion Deiveson Figueiredo vs. Brandon Moreno. UFC 283 Main Card, Prelims On ESPN+ PPV, ABC, ESPN+:. 170 lbs.:...

Comments / 0

Community Policy