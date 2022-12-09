Read full article on original website
Video: Nate Diaz blasts Darren Till after UFC 282 submission loss - ‘He sucks’
Former Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) star, Nate Diaz, thinks Darren Till sucks after “The Gorilla” was beaten up and submitted by Dricus Du Plessis last night (Sat., Dec. 10, 2022) at UFC 282, which took place inside T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada (watch highlights). Indeed, it wasn’t...
‘ROBBERY!’ Fans and fighters react to Paddy Pimblett’s controversial UFC 282 win
Paddy Pimblett returned to action on Saturday night at UFC 282, and he fought a slow and careful fight against Jared Gordon for three hard rounds. At the end of the bout, Pimblett saw his hand raised with 29-28x3 scores, despite many people believing Gordon had done more than enough to win.
‘Pissed’ Paddy Pimblett has a problem with Joe Rogan’s ‘close fight’ comments at UFC 282 — ‘It’s annoying me’
Paddy Pimblett wants everyone to shut up about his not-close fight at UFC 282. The lightweight “Baddy” insists he comfortably won his co-main event against Jared Gordon last weekend at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada, and doesn’t appreciate the “close fight” narrative started by Joe Rogan during their post-fight interview.
Darren Till releases statement after UFC 282 loss: ‘This is not a retirement speech’
Darren Till left Las Vegas, Nevada, and UFC 282 last night (Sat., Dec.10, 2022) on a three-fight losing skid and a 1-5 record over his last six fights. It’s not how “The Gorilla” wanted the weekend to go. After more than one year away from active competition because of injuries, Till was hoping to get back in the win column against Dricus du Plessis ... and he came very, very close (watch highlights here).
UFC 282 results, live streaming PPV play-by-play updates | Blachowicz vs. Ankalaev
UFC 282 live stream results, play-by-play updates: Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) will limp across the pay-per-view (PPV) finish line with the tattered “Blachowicz vs. Ankalaev” mixed martial arts (MMA) fight card, plagued with multiple injuries and last-minute cancelations. The reworked UFC 282 PPV line up will be topped by the light heavyweight clash between former champion, Jan Blachowicz, and surging contender Magomed Ankalaev, who collide for the vacant 205-pound strap. Before that five-round title fight gets underway, outspoken lightweight attraction, Paddy Pimblett, looks to continue his meteoric rise up the 155-pound ladder at the expense of division mainstay Jared Gordon. All that and so much more for the promotion’s final PPV event of 2022.
Paddy Pimblett lays out the case for his UFC 282 win: ‘I know I won that fight, simple as’
Paddy Pimblett walked away from his UFC 282 fight against Jared Gordon with a gift decision, moving his record in 2022 to 3-0. And while this wasn’t the most exciting Paddy “The Baddy” fight we’ve ever seem, Pimblett was more than happy to talk the bout up at the post-fight press conference.
Conor McGregor vs. Michael Chandler? Dana White says, ‘I never said that ... ever’
Dana White is a master at spitting out powerful soundbytes and making viral news announcements. The guy is a one man headline factory, which may explain the reason he gets so angry when he sees mixed martial arts (MMA) news sites twisting his perfectly crafted narratives into basic clickbait. The...
Bryce Mitchell reveals battle with flu ahead of Ilia Topuria loss: ‘I thought I’d just tough it out’
Bryce Mitchell wasn’t at his best going into UFC 282 this past weekend (Dec. 10, 2022). The event’s main card opened with a pivotal match up at 145 pounds between two of the division’s brightest rising contenders. Somebody’s zero had to go when Micthell and Ilia Topuria fought and unfortunately for the proud Arkansan, it was his.
UFC 282, The Morning After: The downfall of Darren Till
I don’t want to write an article dissing Darren Till. I like “The Gorilla.” He’s an entertaining follow on social media, and it’s not like Till is without talent. Mediocre fighters don’t knock down Stephen Thompson. They don’t earn title shots or take Robert Whittaker to a split decision. They certainly do not begin their professional fight careers with 18-fight unbeaten streaks.
Jan Blachowicz vs. Magomed Ankalaev full fight preview | UFC 282
Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) Light Heavyweight veterans Jan Blachowicz and Magomed Ankalaev will clash TONIGHT (Sat., Dec. 10, 2022) at UFC 282 inside T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada. Apologies to Jiri Prochazka, but I cannot imagine either half of our main event being terribly sympathetic toward “The Czech Samurai.”...
Paddy Pimblett ekes out close decision over Jared Gordon, hype train keeps rolling at UFC 282
Lightweight British breakout star-in-the-making, Paddy Pimblett, was promoted to the pay-per-view (PPV) co-main event stage, booked to battle gritty veteran, Jared Gordon, at UFC 282 TONIGHT (Sat., Dec. 10, 2022) inside T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada. Pimblett is clearly on the fast track to super stardom, winning his first...
UFC 283 odds: Jamahal Hill opens as early betting favorite over former champion Glover Teixeira
Jamahal Hill has a history of knocking out Brazilians. Perhaps “Sweet Dreams” can make the UFC 283 pay-per-view (PPV) main event a nightmare for ex-light heavyweight titleholder Glover Teixeira when they go to war for the vacant strap on Sat., Jan. 21, 2023 at Jeunesse Arena in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil.
Pic: Paddy Pimblett vs. Jared Gordon official scorecard | UFC 282
Paddy Pimblett pushed his UFC record to 4-0 last night (Sat., Dec. 10, 2022) at UFC 282 live on ESPN+ pay-per-view (PPV) from inside T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada, with a unanimous decision win over Jared Gordon in the co-main event. However, not all were convinced that “Baddy” did enough to actually get the victory.
UFC 282 results: Matches to make for ‘Blachowicz vs. Ankalaev’ main card winners
UFC 282 went down last night (Sat., Dec. 10, 2022) from inside T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada, which left several fight fans disappointed as a result of a wacky night of judging. In the pay-per-view (PPV) main event, Jan Blachowicz and Magomed Ankalaev fought to a split draw (recap), leaving the Light Heavyweight title vacant and paving the way for Glover Teixeira and Jamahal Hill to fight for it at UFC 283 (full details here). In the co-main event, Paddy Pimblett picked up a highly-controversial unanimous decision win over Jared Gordon, while Ilia Topuria absolutely dog-walked Bryce Mitchell in a Featherweight affair (highlights).
Paddy Pimblett vs Jared Gordon full fight video preview for UFC 282 co-main event
Lightweight sensation Paddy Pimblett will go to war against 155-pound veteran Jared Gordon in the UFC 282 pay-per-view (PPV) co-main event, scheduled for TONIGHT (Sat., Dec. 10, 2022) at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada. LIVE! Watch UFC 282 PPV On ESPN+ Here!. YEAR-END PPV BLOWOUT! Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC)...
Watch all UFC 282 ‘Embedded’ episodes: Paddy Pimblett cuts weight and more
The wait is over as UFC 282 gets underway later tonight (Sat., Dec. 10, 2022) live on ESPN+ pay-per-view (PPV) from inside T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada. It will be the final PPV event of the year for UFC and the promotion is pulling out all the stops. LIVE!...
Highlights! Edmen Shahbazyan smokes Dalcha Lungiambula with nasty TKO | UFC 282 video
Edmen Shahbazyan finally returned to the middleweight win column earlier tonight (Sat., Dec. 10, 2022) at UFC 282 live on ESPN+ pay-per-view (PPV) from inside T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada, when “Golden Boy” put a vicious stop to Dalcha Lungiambula with a late second-round TKO (punches). LIVE!...
Swerve! Glover Teixeira vs. Jamahal Hill booked for UFC 283 main event
Well, that was sure was quick ... and odd. Moments after UFC 282’s disappointing pay-per-view (PPV) main event between Jan Blachowicz vs. Magomed Ankalaev concluded, company President, Dana White, announced that former Light Heavyweight champion, Glover Teixeira, will fight for the still-vacant division crown against top-ranked contender, Jamahal Hill, at UFC 283, which will take place inside Jeunesse Arena in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, on Jan. 21, 2023.
Highlights! Manny Pacquiao schools YouTuber DK Yoo in comeback exhibition boxing bout
Manny Pacquiao was back in action on Saturday night in a boxing exhibition match against South Korean YouTuber and martial artist DK Yoo. Pointless exhibition matches like this are starting to become pretty common amongst the top names in boxing, and Pacquiao stepped into the ring to fight for the first time since his loss to Yordenis Ugas in August 2021. Facing him would be boxing neophyte DK Yoo, whose popular YouTube channel is geared towards traditional martial arts education.
Latest UFC 283 fight card, PPV lineup for ‘Teixeira vs. Hill’ on Jan. 21 in Rio
Start times: ESPN+ PPV, ABC, ESPN+ (6 p.m. ET Prelims | 10 p.m. ET Main Card) 205 lbs.: Glover Teixeira vs. Jamahal Hill for vacant light heavyweight title. 125 lbs.: UFC Flyweight Champion Deiveson Figueiredo vs. Brandon Moreno. UFC 283 Main Card, Prelims On ESPN+ PPV, ABC, ESPN+:. 170 lbs.:...
