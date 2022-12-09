TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - Fathers and daughters got to enjoy a night of magic and fun at the seventh annual Daughter's Winter Jubilee at the Terre Haute Children’s Museum. Daughters could pull up to the dance with their special loved one in style when they took a ride in a limo.They could dance the night away, enjoy tasty treats, visit live animals, try a science experiment, and play in the museum.

