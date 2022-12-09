Read full article on original website
WTHI
Sullivan North Putnam
The Sullivan boys basketball team won at North Putnam 71-47. Luke Adams had 17 in the win.
WTHI
Graduating students may have a stressful time finding jobs
TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - Colleges around the country are celebrating their winter commencements. That includes Saturday's celebration at Indiana State University. Now graduating students are looking for jobs. Searching for a job is hard enough the way that it is, but doing so right out of college can seem...
WTHI
Knox county high school senior with Down syndrome named homecoming queen
VINCENNES, Ind. (WTHI) - It was a special night for one Knox county high school senior on Friday. Audrey Parish is a student at South Knox High School. Her favorite classes are art and food science. She enjoys spending time with her best friend, Taylor, and playing buddy ball each...
WTHI
Ivy Tech announces "Achieve Your Degree" program
TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - The state of Indiana is parnterning with Ivy Tech for the Achieve Your Degree program. They are offering state employees an affordable education with no upfront tuition costs. Rather than students paying for tuition during enrollment, the state will pay Ivy Tech directly when a...
WTHI
Western Indiana Community Foundation announces regional Lilly Endowment recipients
TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - The Western Indiana Community Foundation has announced regional 2023 Lilly Endowment Community Scholars. Each Scholarship provides for full tuition, required fees, and a special allocation of up to $900 per year for books and equipment for four years. Evan Galloway, from North Vermillion High School,...
WTHI
ISU winter commencement and prep for the job search
Colleges around the country are celebrating their winter commencements. This means graduating students are now looking for jobs.
WTHI
First-ever "Hope Drive" is overwhelming success
LINTON, Ind. (WTHI) - A first-of-its-kind event in Linton was an overwhelming success on Saturday! It was all about giving back to the community and remembering loved ones. Linton Beauty College partnered with Madi's Hope Foundation to make it happen! Madi passed away from cancer when she was just 17 years old. This foundation was her vision.
WTHI
Local bbq food truck is expanding
TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - A local BBQ food truck is expanding to bring people more and more hometown BBQ. Owners of Butta's Better BBQ, Rodney and Catherine Hill, are moving into a brick and mortar location in Terre Haute. The business started in July of 2022 as just a...
WTHI
Community Crossing grants are benefitting the Wabash Valley
FARMERSBURG, Ind. (WTHI) - More Indiana roads will see some major improvements soon. Recently, the Indiana Department of Transportation (INDOT) awarded nearly $120 million to communities across the state. This is all part of the Community Crossings Grant Program. Since the enactment of the program in 2016, $1.1 billion has...
WTHI
Annual ham giveaway for families in need is coming up this weekend
TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - A local family and non-profit are doing their part to ensure everyone can enjoy a Christmas dinner. Terre Haute Catholic Charities food bank partnered with Bill and Sally Stewart to give out 250 hams to families in need. The Stewarts have donated hams to the...
WTHI
Sisters of Providence hosts Christmas fun at the Woods
TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - The Sisters of Providence hosted Christmas Fun at the Woods to spread some more holiday cheer and fun. This year's theme was "Over the River and to the Woods.” Children and their families enjoyed hayrides, sing-a-longs, cookie decorating, face painting, and Santa visits. Visitors...
WTHI
The Wildflower Market returned to the Red Barn at Sycamore Farm
TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - The Wildflower Market partnered with the Red Barn at Sycamore Farms in Terre Haute. There were over 90 local vendors and boutiques that set up shop. Shoppers could find the perfect gift for someone this holiday season made locally in the Wabash Valley. They could...
WTHI
Fathers and daughters enjoyed a night of dancing and fun
TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - Fathers and daughters got to enjoy a night of magic and fun at the seventh annual Daughter's Winter Jubilee at the Terre Haute Children’s Museum. Daughters could pull up to the dance with their special loved one in style when they took a ride in a limo.They could dance the night away, enjoy tasty treats, visit live animals, try a science experiment, and play in the museum.
WTHI
Chris Switzer re-elected to IACC District Office
VIGO COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - A Vigo County commissioner will be representing the West Central District at the state level next year. This comes after the Indiana Association of County Commissioners (IACC) annual conference. Chris Switzer will now serve as the 2023 Vice President of the IACC’s West Central District....
WTHI
A Christmas chocolate sale is coming to Paris, Illinois
PARIS, IL. (WTHI) - Paris Community Hospital Volunteers will host their Annual Christmas Chocolate Sale. The sale will begin on Tuesday, December 20, from 8:00 A.M. to 4:00 P.M. It will continue on Wednesday, December 21, from 9:00 A.M. to 3:00 P.M. at Horizon Health's main campus in Paris, Illinois.
WTHI
Utility District of western Indiana predicts higher energy bills
TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - According to the Utilities District of western Indiana customers could see a 4% increase. On average that could add around $6.50 to your monthly bill. UDWI says the expected spike in prices comes from inflation, supply chain disruption, and even events across the globe. While...
WTHI
Sullivan woman dies in hospital after Wednesday's crash
SULLIVAN COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - We have new information on a serious crash out of Sullivan County. We first brought you this story on Wednesday. For the last few days, 78-year-old Gloria Lumsdom of Sullivan has been fighting for her life at an Indianapolis hospital. Police say this comes after...
WTHI
"It's been a fantastic day of love and happiness" - Whoville comes to life for Vigo County CASA's signature event
VIGO COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - It may not be snowing, but a winter wonderland has truly come to life over at the Vigo County Fairgrounds. This is all part of Vigo County CASA's annual Whoville event. This is CASA's signature event that they plan for all year long!. The goal...
WTHI
"Our first priority is safety" Local long-term care facilities preparing to keep residents healthy during "tripledemic"
TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - In the last week there have been nine viral outbreaks at long-term care facilities in Indiana. One local nursing home is taking steps to make sure its residents are kept safe. Phil Randell lives in Bloomington, but his mom is staying at Westminster Village here...
WTHI
Inmate death at U.S. Penitentiary Terre Haute
TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - We are learning about an inmate death at the United States Penitentiary in Terre Haute. Officials say inmate Anthony Alls, 50, was found unresponsive just after midnight on Saturday. Staff immediately requested emergency medical services (EMS) and initiated life-saving measures. Alls was transported to a...
