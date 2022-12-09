Read full article on original website
Related
PREP BASKETBALL: Fairview drops area matchups with Scottsboro
FAIRVIEW, Ala. – The Fairview Aggies returned home Friday night to host Scottsboro for a pair of area matchups and unfortunately for the home crowd, both the Aggies and Lady Aggies fell to the Wildcats. After a close first half, a huge second half by the Lady Wildcats was key as they pulled away to defeat the Lady Aggies 58-32 and in the boys’ game, a close game quickly turned Scottsboro’s way in the second half, and they went on to top defeating Fairview 83-57. Scottsboro 58 – Fairview 32 (Varsity Girls) Scottsboro jumped out to a quick 4-0 lead early in...
North Shore plays for 4th state title in 5 years against familiar opponent in Duncanville
The Mustangs and Panthers face off again for the Class 6A Division I State Championship at the AT&T Stadium in Dallas for the fourth time in five years.
Comments / 0