The Celtics have jumped out to the best record in the NBA during the first two months of the season but they received a reminder against the Warriors on Saturday night that they still have some vulnerable parts of the roster. With Brad Stevens and his front office focusing on maximizing the team’s title chances in the months to come and beyond, this week becomes an important step in that process with the unofficial start of trade season kicking off on December 15th.

BOSTON, MA ・ 9 HOURS AGO