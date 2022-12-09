ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lowell, MA

Celtics trade season guide: What Brad Stevens can do to upgrade roster for title push

The Celtics have jumped out to the best record in the NBA during the first two months of the season but they received a reminder against the Warriors on Saturday night that they still have some vulnerable parts of the roster. With Brad Stevens and his front office focusing on maximizing the team’s title chances in the months to come and beyond, this week becomes an important step in that process with the unofficial start of trade season kicking off on December 15th.
Here are 3 things the Patriots must do to beat the Arizona Cardinals

FOXBOROUGH – It’s now or never for the Patriots. The Patriots are about to take on the 4-8 Arizona Cardinals. This game is a must win if the Patriots want to have a ‘chance’ at getting into the playoffs. Their opponent represents the worst team, at least with their record, left on the schedule. After this, the Patriots have the 5-7 Raiders and three teams in playoff contention: Cincinnati Bengals (8-4), Miami Dolphins (8-4) and Buffalo Bills (9-3).
People in Business: Dec. 12, 2022

Elms College announced seven members named to the Board of Trustees. Kathleen L. Bernardo, an attorney and partner at Bulkley Richardson who leads the real estate practice group. Bernardo received her bachelor’s degree from Mount Holyoke College and her law degree from Suffolk Law School;. Lawrence F. Eagan, president...
Which Massachusetts town had the most snow?

Sunday’s winter storm left varying amounts of snow across the state — from a paltry inch or two around Boston to over nine inches of accumulation in parts of Western Massachusetts. The National Weather Service reported midmorning Monday that the town of Great Barrington appeared to lead the...
Sean Murphy trade: Red Sox target reportedly headed to Braves in 3-way deal (report)

A rumored Red Sox target has come off the board in the biggest trade of the offseason so far. The Athletics have traded catcher Sean Murphy to the Braves, as first reported by ESPN’s Jeff Passan. It’s a three-way, nine-player trade between Atlanta, Oakland and Milwaukee. Murphy is the only player going to Atlanta while catcher William Contreras, righty Joel Payamps and righty Justin Yeager going to the Brewers and a five-player package of lefty Kyle Muller, catcher Manny Pina, utility man Esteury Ruiz and righties Freddy Tarnok and Royber Salinas going to the Athletics.
