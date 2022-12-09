Read full article on original website
UMass men’s basketball runs away from Hofstra in second half, improves to 8-2
BROOKLYN, N.Y. – The University of Massachusetts men’s basketball team used a 22-2 scoring run midway through the second half to take control in a 71-56 win over Hofstra at the Basketball Hall of Fame Invitational on Sunday night in the Barclays Center. Tafara Gapare jump-started the run...
Mateo Navarro lifts Easthampton boys basketball over Hampshire, 56-45
Enter your email address here to receive the best High School Sports news in your inbox each morning. AMHERST ― Playing at the Mullins Center can mean a lot of different things for the high school athletes competing in the Pioneer Valley Tip-Off.
Why Central QB Will Watson committed to Virginia Tech: ‘I wanted a brotherhood’
Enter your email address here to receive the best High School Sports news in your inbox each morning. Springfield Central QB Will Watson III looked for three things in a college football program during his recruitment:. If you purchase a product or register for an account through one of the...
Griffin Collins, third quarter run powers Longmeadow boys basketball past rival East Longmeadow, 49-33 (photos)
EAST LONGMEADOW — The first half of Friday night’s showdown between East Longmeadow and Longmeadow looked like a high-intensity, season-opening rivalry game.
Celtics’ Grant Williams on ejection vs. Warriors, says he hit ball into stands on accident
LOS ANGELES — When Grant Williams punched the ball a few rows up the Chase Center stands late in the Celtics’ loss to the Warriors, he said it wasn’t a move out of frustration. It was all just an accident, Williams said, since he was actually aiming to hit the ball off the backboard.
Bruins win rematch, beat Bruce Cassidy, Golden Knights, 3-1
LAS VEGAS (AP) — Jake DeBrusk scored 2:11 into the third period to put Boston ahead for good and the Bruins beat the Vegas Golden Knights 3-1 Sunday in a matchup of division leaders. DeBrusk’s shot, which came on a terrific pass from Pavel Zacha over sliding Vegas defenseman...
Springfield Central QB Will Watson III decommits from Nebraska, verbally commits to Virginia Tech
Enter your email address here to receive the best High School Sports news in your inbox each morning. Springfield Central QB Will Watson III announced on Twitter that he has decommitted from Nebraska and is verbally committing to Virginia Tech. If you purchase a product or register for an account...
Celtics trade season guide: What Brad Stevens can do to upgrade roster for title push
The Celtics have jumped out to the best record in the NBA during the first two months of the season but they received a reminder against the Warriors on Saturday night that they still have some vulnerable parts of the roster. With Brad Stevens and his front office focusing on maximizing the team’s title chances in the months to come and beyond, this week becomes an important step in that process with the unofficial start of trade season kicking off on December 15th.
Celtics’ Grant Williams fined after hitting ball into stands in Warriors loss
LOS ANGELES — Celtics forward Grant Williams was ejected late in the loss to the Warriors, and his wallet will take a hit after the infraction. The NBA announced Monday that Williams was fined $20,000 for “hitting the game ball into the spectator stands.”. Williams was ejected with...
Springfield Central QB Will Watson III receives scholarship offer from Virginia Tech, goes on official visit
Enter your email address here to receive the best High School Sports news in your inbox each morning. Springfield Central QB Will Watson III went on an official visit to Virginia Tech over the weekend, according to 247 Sports reporter Brian Dohn. If you purchase a product or register for...
Blake Griffin is ready whenever the Celtics need him as a pro’s pro
LOS ANGELES — When the Celtics signed Blake Griffin midway through training camp, the longtime veteran said he knew what his role was going to be with his new squad. With the C’s fresh off a Finals run, the structure of the team wasn’t going to change. But Boston needed some injury insurance — enter Griffin.
Celtics’ Grant Williams says Brittney Griner release a ‘moment in history we’ll remember’
LOS ANGELES — The basketball world rejoiced last week when WNBA star Brittney Griner was finally released after being detained in Russia for 294 days. Griner had been “wrongfully detained,” according to the U.S. officials, as basketball figures vocally called for Griner to return stateside as soon as possible for months.
PVIAC Late Meet Week 1: South Hadley’s Abigail Gelinas, Chicopee Comp’s Marcos Henriquez highlight opening week
Enter your email address here to receive the best High School Sports news in your inbox each morning. PVIAC Late Meet 1 Results: Top 3 finishers from each event. If you purchase a product or register for an account through one of the links on our site, we may receive compensation.
Here are 3 things the Patriots must do to beat the Arizona Cardinals
FOXBOROUGH – It’s now or never for the Patriots. The Patriots are about to take on the 4-8 Arizona Cardinals. This game is a must win if the Patriots want to have a ‘chance’ at getting into the playoffs. Their opponent represents the worst team, at least with their record, left on the schedule. After this, the Patriots have the 5-7 Raiders and three teams in playoff contention: Cincinnati Bengals (8-4), Miami Dolphins (8-4) and Buffalo Bills (9-3).
People in Business: Dec. 12, 2022
Elms College announced seven members named to the Board of Trustees. Kathleen L. Bernardo, an attorney and partner at Bulkley Richardson who leads the real estate practice group. Bernardo received her bachelor’s degree from Mount Holyoke College and her law degree from Suffolk Law School;. Lawrence F. Eagan, president...
Maine Maritime Academy vigil honors 4 students killed in crash — 2 from Mass.
Members of the Maine Maritime Academy community gathered Sunday night to honor four students killed early Saturday morning in a single-car crash. The students were identified by the Maine State Police as Luke Simpson, 22, of Rockport, Mass.; Riley Ignacio-Cameron, 20, of Aquinnah, Mass.; Brian Kenealy, 20, of York, Maine; and Chase Fossett, 21, of Gardiner, Maine.
Patriots vs. Cardinals preview: Everything you need to know for Monday Night Football
The Patriots have their third prime time game in a row on Monday Night Football. After back-to-back losses — the Vikings game was close, Buffalo not so much — Bill Belichick’s team will look to get back on track against the reeling Cardinals. Arizona has lost four of their last five and Kliff Kingsbury’s seat is scorching.
Long-awaited Green Line Extension adds service to Medford, Somerville
Boston-area leaders and officials relished in excitement over the opening of the new Green Line extension, a long-awaited project that will add service to Medford and Somerville, while also reducing carbon emissions. The Green Line will now extend from north of Lechmere to Union Square in Somerville and College Avenue...
Which Massachusetts town had the most snow?
Sunday’s winter storm left varying amounts of snow across the state — from a paltry inch or two around Boston to over nine inches of accumulation in parts of Western Massachusetts. The National Weather Service reported midmorning Monday that the town of Great Barrington appeared to lead the...
Sean Murphy trade: Red Sox target reportedly headed to Braves in 3-way deal (report)
A rumored Red Sox target has come off the board in the biggest trade of the offseason so far. The Athletics have traded catcher Sean Murphy to the Braves, as first reported by ESPN’s Jeff Passan. It’s a three-way, nine-player trade between Atlanta, Oakland and Milwaukee. Murphy is the only player going to Atlanta while catcher William Contreras, righty Joel Payamps and righty Justin Yeager going to the Brewers and a five-player package of lefty Kyle Muller, catcher Manny Pina, utility man Esteury Ruiz and righties Freddy Tarnok and Royber Salinas going to the Athletics.
