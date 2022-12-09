ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
NASDAQ

Additional Support Anticipated For Hong Kong Stock Market

(RTTNews) - The Hong Kong stock market on Thursday snapped the two-day losing streak in which it had plunged more than 700 points or 3.9 percent. The Hang Seng Index now sits just above the 19,450-point plateau and it's tipped to open in the green again on Friday. The global...
NASDAQ

3 Dividend Stocks To Watch In The Stock Market Today

Dividend stocks are stocks that pay out a portion of the company’s profits to shareholders on a regular basis. These payouts, known as dividends, can be issued as cash payments or additional shares of stock. Dividend stocks are a type of investment that can provide income to investors, in addition to the potential for capital appreciation.
msn.com

10 Dividend Aristocrat stocks expected by analysts to rise up to 54% in 2023

Stocks of companies that raise dividends consistently have outperformed during this year’s bear market. Below is a screen showing which stocks are analysts’ favorites for next year among an expanded list of Dividend Aristocrats. That’s followed by a list of Aristocrats with the highest dividend yields. First,...
msn.com

Dow falls 550 points, S&P 500 breaks below 4,000 as stocks head for worst day in nearly a month

U.S. stocks are on track for their worst daily pullback in nearly a month on Monday as the S&P 500 traded below 4,000. Equity prices have been rattled by stronger-than-expected economic data, which market strategists say could inspire the Federal Reserve to hike interest-rates more aggressively. The S&P 500 fell 82 points, or 2%, to 3,988. The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 540 points, or 1.6%, to 33,889. The Nasdaq Composite fell 254 points, or 2.2%, to 11,206. All three indexes were on track for their worst day since at least Nov. 9, according to FactSet data. Meanwhile the Russell 2000 was down 55 points, or 2.9%, to 1,837, on track for its biggest drop since Nov. 2.
NASDAQ

Singapore Stocks Tipped To Bounce Higher Again On Tuesday

(RTTNews) - The Singapore stock market on Monday ended the two-day winning streak in which it had gathered more than 20 points or 0.6 percent. The Straits Times Index now rests just beneath the 3,240-point plateau although it's likely to see renewed support on Tuesday. The global forecast for the...
NASDAQ

2 Natural Gas Stocks To Watch In December 2022

The natural gas industry has been steadily growing for the past decade. As more and more companies are investing in this energy source. Natural gas is a clean-burning fuel. This makes it an attractive option for investors who are looking for ways to add value to their portfolios. In this article, we will be discussing the various benefits of investing in natural gas stocks and why they may be a good choice for your portfolio.
NASDAQ

South African rand, stocks fall at start of busy data week

JOHANNESBURG, Dec 12 (Reuters) - The South African rand and stocks fell on Monday, with investors cautious ahead of a raft of local data. At 1532 GMT, the rand ZAR=D3 traded at 17.5700 against the dollar, about 1.18% weaker than its Friday close. This week, domestic data that could influence...
NASDAQ

‘Chinese Stocks Are Primed for a Multi-Quarter Recovery’: Morgan Stanley Suggests 2 Names to Buy

Is China's zero-Covid strategy finally over? While most Western nations have prioritized a return to normal and an end to COVID pandemic restrictions, China was the standout for maintaining its strongly restrictive lockdown policies. But there is mounting evidence that Beijing is looking for a way to back off from the lockdowns – and Chinese policymakers appear to be edging toward reopening their economy.
NASDAQ

Got $1,000? 2 Value Stocks to Buy Right Now

Although recent inflation has severely reduced its real-world purchasing power, $1,000 is still a lot of money for most people. And for investors looking to put that money to work, the stock market offers reasonably priced equities now which can turn that money into significantly more over the long term.
NASDAQ

U.S. Stocks Seeing Considerable Volatility Following Recent Sell-Off

(RTTNews) - Stocks have seen considerable volatility over the course of morning trading on Wednesday, with the major averages bouncing back and forth across the unchanged line after moving sharply lower over the two previous sessions. Currently, the major averages are turning in a mixed performance. While the Nasdaq is...
NASDAQ

Should Dividend Investors Buy Macy's Stock for 2023?

Macy's (NYSE: M) improved the business during the pandemic, making it a viable option for dividend stock investors. *Stock prices used were the afternoon prices of Dec. 9, 2022. The video was published on Dec. 10, 2022. 10 stocks we like better than Macy's. When our award-winning analyst team has...
NASDAQ

GLOBAL MARKETS-Stocks, oil struggle to pull out of four-day slide

LONDON, Dec 8 (Reuters) - World stocks and oil prices battled to pull out of a four-day slide on Thursday as deeply distorted bond curves and choppy currencies underscored the simmering concerns among investors about economic stagnation next year. The sight of China relaxing more of its COVID curbs had...
NASDAQ

Consumer Sector Update for 12/12/2022: WEBR, AN, PV, LANV

Consumer stocks were mixed in Monday trading, with the SPDR Consumer Staples Select Sector ETF (XLP) climbing 0.3% and the SPDR Consumer Discretionary Select Sector ETF (XLY) down 0.4%. In company news, Weber (WEBR) surged more than 23% after the outdoor grill company agreed to a $3.7 billion private-equity buyout...
NASDAQ

Daily Markets: Inflation Data Sets Table Ahead of Fed

Asia-Pacific equity markets ended today’s session mixed. Taiwan’s TAIEX fell 0.61% while China’s Shanghai Composite, India’s SENSEX, and South Korea’s KOSPI all came in essentially flat, losing less than 0.10% today. Australia’s ASX All Ordinaries gained 0.25%, Japan’s Nikkei rose 0.40%, and Hong Kong’s Hang Seng again set the pace, up 0.68% led by Consumer Services and Transportation but held back by Health Technology. By mid-day trading, major European equity indices are up across the board, and U.S. futures point to a healthy open later this morning.

Comments / 0

Community Policy