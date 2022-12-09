University of New Mexico alumna Cindy Nava will be the keynote speaker for UNM’s 2022 Fall Commencement set for Friday, Dec. 16 at 6 p.m. in University Arena, The Pit. Nava, who came to the U.S. as a child from Chihuahua, Mexico, grew up as an undocumented immigrant in Albuquerque and Santa Fe, N.M. She managed to surpass many political barriers to become a first-generation high school and college graduate and has gone on to take unprecedented positions within education, immigration policy, and politics at the state and national levels.

ALBUQUERQUE, NM ・ 1 DAY AGO