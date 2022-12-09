ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New Mexico chef highlights biscochito on national television

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – An Albuquerque woman not only got to showcase her baking skills on national television but got to show off something special. The food is known as New Mexico’s cookie. Chef Marie Yniguez is no stranger to the spotlight, showcasing her skills on the Food Network’s cooking show, “Chopped”. “It’s exciting no matter […]
Prescribed burns coming to Valles Calderas

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – The national park service is planning more prescribed burns in the Valles Calderas National Preserve. The burn operations will take place in phases from now through the end of winter, depending on weather and fuel conditions. The burn piles are located on South Mountain, San Antonio Mountain, Cerro San Luis, and Cerro […]
KRQE Newsfeed: Lawsuit filed, Roswell housing, Winter storm, Car show and toy drive, Biscochitos featured

Monday’s Top Stories Monday’s Five Facts [1] Lawsuit filed against Governor, alleging retaliation for public record request – Lawyer and former state senator Jacob Candelaria has filed a lawsuit against Governor Michelle Lujan Grisham, her office, and state Senator Peter Wirth. Candelaria claims the governor and her office threatened him for requesting public documents, like […]
Santa Fe getting updated emergency response routes

SANTA FE, N.M. (KRQE) – Santa Fe’s emergency response routes map is being updated after nearly 20 years. The new map will be represented at the public works and utilities committee meeting. It’s designed to help first-responders to identify the best ways to get around the city. It includes suggestions for routes on future roads. The […]
Trial delayed for New Mexico police chief accused of impersonation

Trial delayed for New Mexico police chief accused of impersonation. Trial delayed for New Mexico police chief accused …. Trial delayed for New Mexico police chief accused of impersonation. Christmas car display brings holiday cheer to Ventana …. Christmas car display brings holiday cheer to Ventana Ranch neighborhood. Group prepares...
What’s happening around New Mexico Dec. 9 – 15

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – Check out community events around New Mexico from December 9 – December 15. Albuquerque Dec. 9 – Mariachi Christmas – Popejoy Hall will host the return of Mariachi Christmas. This event will showcase the sights and sounds of Mexico at Christmas with rich mariachi music accompanying traditional ballet folklórico. Tickets are $25 […]
unm.edu

Noted alumna Cindy Nava to deliver fall commencement keynote address

University of New Mexico alumna Cindy Nava will be the keynote speaker for UNM’s 2022 Fall Commencement set for Friday, Dec. 16 at 6 p.m. in University Arena, The Pit. Nava, who came to the U.S. as a child from Chihuahua, Mexico, grew up as an undocumented immigrant in Albuquerque and Santa Fe, N.M. She managed to surpass many political barriers to become a first-generation high school and college graduate and has gone on to take unprecedented positions within education, immigration policy, and politics at the state and national levels.
Powerful storm arrives in New Mexico

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – A formidable storm system is pushing into the state today. It has already picked up winds, with gusts up to 60 mph especially south. Wind Advisories and High Wind Warnings are in effect through 11 p.m. Along with the winds, a line of snow/rain spanning from Silver City to southern Colorado, is currently pushing east across the state.
