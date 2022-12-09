ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bloomington, IN

IU women's basketball still looking for its chemistry, but so far it hasn't mattered

By Wilson Moore, Indianapolis Star
The Herald-Times
The Herald-Times
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=192Kmf_0jcbntAD00

Ten games into the season, IU women’s basketball finds itself in a situation with two conflicting but equally true dynamics.

The Hoosiers (10-0, 2-0) are still figuring out who they can be, especially with Grace Berger sidelined indefinitely with a knee injury. Without her, the starting lineup includes three players who weren’t on the team last season. Forward Mackenzie Holmes has become the go-to scoring option, and the rest of the team is still in the feeling-out process of what it can and should contribute around her.

Within that starting five, IU is also undeniably talented and capable of winning games even as it builds chemistry on the fly. That was the case Thursday against Penn State.

Indiana slogged through the first 20 minutes of the game and trailed at halftime. The Hoosiers committed 17 turnovers and struggled with Penn State’s full-court press. They still won handily, 67-58, to remain undefeated.

“We are still a work in progress when it comes to being able to play with each other, how we can be efficient, how we can still score the ball when Mack does see those triples and those double teams,” coach Teri Moren said. “The great thing about our team is that we do feel like we are balanced. And so we do have guys on the outside that can shoot it. (It) makes us hard to guard.”

'A lot of different weapons':IU women's basketball shows versatility, dominance over UNC

One of Holmes’ favorite basketball players is former Iowa forward Luka Garza. Moren has used him as an example of how she wants the senior to adjust to the increased attention from defenses: passing decisively out of the post when double teams come, spitting seeds back out to the perimeter to set up now-open 3-point shooters.

Penn State threw a variety of looks at her, at one point surrounding her with four bodies. Holmes finished with 18 points and 10 rebounds, but Moren doesn’t think she’s yet in a comfortable enough spot operating with multiple defenders on her.

Meanwhile, the rest of the team, particularly the backcourt sans Berger, is learning how to move without the ball and best play around Holmes.

"We need to be more aggressive, and we can still get it into (Holmes),” guard Chloe Moore-McNeil said. “That just means we gotta move without the ball, cut without the ball.”

Sara Scalia, one of two transfers in the starting lineup, was primarily a point guard for three seasons at Minnesota but has played off the ball at IU. Her 3-point stroke has been as advertised, but she’s still finding her place in the offense beyond being a spot-up shooter. With Berger out, much of the responsibility of running the offense has gone to Moore-McNeil.

“There’s times where I feel like Sara’s sort of running away from the action,” Moren said. “What we need her to do is be another solid, disciplined ball handler out there for us.”

Without Berger, Penn State’s full-court pressure and Indiana’s unforced errors resulted in 12 turnovers in the first half. It led to more adjustments; tweaks to see what works, what the Hoosiers can and can’t do as they paint the wings while the plane is in the air.

After halftime, they stopped trying to capitalize immediately off of the Nittany Lions’ aggressiveness. Instead of attempting to break the press and turn it into a quick layup, IU slowed down and got into its offense after crossing the halfcourt line. Indiana gave the ball away four times in the last two quarters.

“Well, they’re not always pretty,” Moren said. “We’ve had a few of those.”

Luckily for her and the rest of the team, it hasn’t mattered to this point. IU has had enough firepower to win ugly when things aren’t entirely clicking and dominate when they are.The conference season has begun, but there are still greater challenges awaiting the Hoosiers, likely in March. Anything beyond that could depend on how well the core develops — and grows comfortable with — each other.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
HoosiersNow

Indiana Football Transfer Portal Tracker

In our Indiana football transfer portal tracker, you can find a complete list of Hoosiers that have entered the transfer portal, declared for the NFL Draft, exhausted their collegiate eligibility and players that are transferring to Indiana for the 2023 season. We will frequently update this list throughout the offseason.
BLOOMINGTON, IN
insidethehall.com

The Minute After: Arizona

Arizona punched Indiana in the mouth. Its 17-0 run on the Hoosiers early in the first half was a strong start. The Wildcats looked more athletic and tough. They played loose and free. Indiana, meanwhile, looked shaken and seemed like a team that didn’t belong in this type of marquee matchup.
BLOOMINGTON, IN
wbiw.com

No lie! Norman bombs power BNL to streak-busting victory over Brownsburg

BROWNSBURG – The film doesn’t lie. Ball don’t lie. Karsyn Norman, annoyed by what she considered a recent shooting slump, clicked on a video – probably titled “Norman’s Greatest Hits” – and watched clips of her jumpers raining destruction. If those highlights fix what ails a shooter, she should market it.
BROWNSBURG, IN
mediafeed.org

Indiana University-Bloomington will cost you this much

Indiana University is known for its innovative academic programs, serving as the first to feature an informatics school. Located on a beautiful campus, IU offers a variety of excellent music and arts degrees and events along with international student organizations, and an LGBTQ+-friendly campus. Plus, if you love sports, the Hoosiers provide plenty of exciting athletic competitions.
BLOOMINGTON, IN
Alina Andras

4 Great Steakhouses in Indiana

If you live in Indiana and you like going out with your friends or family members from time to time, here is a list of four amazing steakhouses in Indiana that are highly known for serving absolutely delicious food, every day of the week.
INDIANA STATE
WBKR

Southern Indiana is Home to a Strange Geological Wonder That Stands 60-Feet Tall

Nestled in the woods sits a puzzling rock formation that leaves more questions than answers. The Largest Free-Standing Table Rock Formation East of the Mississippi River. Indiana is not exactly known for its rock formations. Sure we have some gorgeous scenery around the Hoosier state, and Indiana is home to some intriguing hidden gems (have you ever heard of Indiana's own Stonehenge?), but this hidden gem, while not exactly "gorgeous" is really freaking cool.
INDIANA STATE
WIBC.com

What Are the Chances of a White Christmas in Indiana 2022?

Are you dreaming of a white Christmas? Just like the one you used to know…It is one of the big questions asked every holiday season. Will we have snow? According to the National Oceanic & Atmospheric Administration a white Christmas is defined as having 1 inch or more of snow on the ground Christmas morning.
INDIANA STATE
cbs4indy.com

Weather patterns change this week for Indiana

INDIANAPOLIS – Peaks of sun will be possible towards the end of the day Monday. Temperatures will not move much to begin the work week as our weather pattern remains stagnant. Monday will begin mild with overnight lows in the upper 30s and a high near average in the low 40s. Overcast conditions will persist through the first half of the day, but a few peeks of sun may emerge in the afternoon – something we haven’t seen in nearly a week.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
WISH-TV

‘Pet Pals TV’: Perfumes manufactured in Indiana

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Each and every week, Pet Pals TV shares a fun, interesting and informative story about our four-legged and furry friend population. This week, Patty Spitler, the host of “Pet Pals TV,” joined News 8 with Amy Howell, Visit Indiana marketing manager to talk about perfumes manufactured in Indiana.
INDIANA STATE
WCPO

New survey shows majority of Hoosiers favor Marijuana legalization

INDIANAPOLIS — The future of marijuana in Indiana is set to be a topic discussed in the upcoming legislative session. Ball State, in a survey, interviewed 600 Indiana adults and found that 56% of people believe marijuana should be legal for recreational use, 29% think it should be legal for only medical use and 15% feel it shouldn't be legal at all.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
WANE 15

Gray Bros. Cafeteria in Mooresville gets national recognition

MOORESVILLE, Ind. — Indiana is no stranger to food celebrities and series making a pit stop at local restaurants. That includes Adam Richman of “Man v. Food” fame, who visited Indianapolis during Season 3 in 2010. Mashed has compiled a list of the Best Man v. Food restaurant in each state, and according to the […]
MOORESVILLE, IN
horseandrider.com

Horse With EHV-1 Euthanized in Indiana

On December 6, a 3.5-year-old standardbred filly in Shelby County, Indiana, tested positive for EHV-1. She had been displaying neurologic signs and was euthanized. All exposed horses on the property have been quarantined and are being monitored twice daily for fever and other clinical signs. Horses on a related premises...
SHELBY COUNTY, IN
wglt.org

A wild life: How a Bloomington animal rescuer became the Local Tarzan

Chase Cavalera wears open-toed, slide-on shoes for a reason. Cavalera is a wildlife rescue volunteer. Over the past six years, he’s become Bloomington-Normal’s unofficial go-to helper for those who spot an injured squirrel in their backyard, a young rabbit trapped in a chain-link fence, or a pregnant opossum in their dumpster.
BLOOMINGTON, IN
The Herald-Times

The Herald-Times

4K+
Followers
2K+
Post
557K+
Views
ABOUT

Get the latest breaking news, sports, entertainment and obituaries in Bloomington, IN from The Herald-Times.

 http://heraldtimesonline.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy