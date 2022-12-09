Read full article on original website
WKRN
TN lawmaker files bill to cap number of cases per worker at DCS
The issues facing the Department of Children's Services in Tennessee have been well-chronicled, but soon, some relief could be on the way. TN lawmaker files bill to cap number of cases per worker at DCS
WKRN
Mt. Juliet school reopens after March 2020 tornado
One thousand days after a March 2020 tornado destroyed two of Mt. Juliet's schools, the community is celebrating a milestone in their storm recovery efforts. Mt. Juliet school reopens after March 2020 tornado
WKRN
Missing Mt. Juliet man found dead in Nashville
A Mt. Juliet man has been found dead just one day after police asked for the public's help in finding him. Missing Mt. Juliet man found dead in Nashville
WKRN
Real estate market softens as Middle TN prices stay high
It's been a wild year in real estate. Prices skyrocketed, interest rates shot up, and realtors say that the show is not over yet. Real estate market softens as Middle TN prices stay high
WKRN
This Week with Bob Mueller: December 11, 2022
Tennessean Christina Katrakis is the only ambassador for the International Relations Foundation of the United Nations to remain in Ukraine helping them once the rockets started falling. This Week with Bob Mueller: December 11, 2022
WKRN
Idaho murders: Speculation rampant as police remain tight-lipped | NewsNation Prime
Almost a month since four University of Idaho students were tragically killed and police have yet to reassure this community that they are any closer to catching a suspect. NewsNation's Nancy Loo reports. Idaho murders: Speculation rampant as police remain tight-lipped | NewsNation Prime
WKRN
Police in Mt. Juliet looking for missing man who left belongings at home
A search is underway for a man who went missing from his Mt. Juliet home earlier this week without his belongings. Police in Mt. Juliet looking for missing man who left belongings at home
WKRN
Keypad key to IDing suspect: Retired FBI agent on Idaho killings | NewsNation Prime
Retired FBI agent Bobby Chacon weighs in on new developments in the tragic killings of four University of Idaho students. Keypad key to IDing suspect: Retired FBI agent on Idaho killings | NewsNation Prime
WKRN
Iran executes second prisoner in public amid protests
Iran executed a second prisoner who was convicted over crimes that were allegedly committed during protests. Iran executes second prisoner in public amid protests
