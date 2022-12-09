ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tennessee State

Comments / 0

Related
WKRN

TN lawmaker files bill to cap number of cases per worker at DCS

The issues facing the Department of Children’s Services in Tennessee have been well-chronicled, but soon, some relief could be on the way. TN lawmaker files bill to cap number of cases per …. The issues facing the Department of Children’s Services in Tennessee have been well-chronicled, but soon, some...
TENNESSEE STATE
WKRN

Mt. Juliet school reopens after March 2020 tornado

One thousand days after a March 2020 tornado destroyed two of Mt. Juliet's schools, the community is celebrating a milestone in their storm recovery efforts. Mt. Juliet school reopens after March 2020 tornado. One thousand days after a March 2020 tornado destroyed two of Mt. Juliet's schools, the community is...
MOUNT JULIET, TN
WKRN

Missing Mt. Juliet man found dead in Nashville

A Mt. Juliet man has been found dead just one day after police asked for the public’s help in finding him. A Mt. Juliet man has been found dead just one day after police asked for the public’s help in finding him. Real Estate drop in Nashville, TN.
NASHVILLE, TN
WKRN

Real estate market softens as Middle TN prices stay high

It's been a wild year in real estate. Prices skyrocketed, interest rates shot up, and realtors say that the show is not over yet. Real estate market softens as Middle TN prices stay …. It's been a wild year in real estate. Prices skyrocketed, interest rates shot up, and realtors...
NASHVILLE, TN
WKRN

This Week with Bob Mueller: December 11, 2022

Tennessean Christina Katrakis is the only ambassador for the International Relations Foundation of the United Nations to remain in Ukraine helping them once the rockets started falling. Real Estate drop in Nashville, TN. Real estate market softens as Middle TN prices stay high. TBI agent’s bureau-issued vehicle stolen in Murfreesboro...
NASHVILLE, TN
WKRN

Iran executes second prisoner in public amid protests

Iran executed a second prisoner who was convicted over crimes that were allegedly committed during protests. Iran executes second prisoner in public amid protests. Iran executed a second prisoner who was convicted over crimes that were allegedly committed during protests. Real estate market softens as Middle TN prices stay …
NASHVILLE, TN

Comments / 0

Community Policy