There is an Epic Ice Festival Coming to New Jersey this WinterTravel MavenBurlington County, NJ
State Aims to Turn Diesel Trucks ElectricGregory VellnerBucks County, PA
We Tried Heritage Kulfi: South Asian Ice Cream DessertsNewyorkStreetfood.comPrinceton, NJ
Men’s Basketball: No. 25 Buckeyes best Rutgers 67-66 on Holden’s buzzer-beaterThe LanternColumbus, OH
Men’s Basketball: No. 25 Ohio State set to face Rutgers in Big Ten openerThe LanternColumbus, OH
psychologytoday.com
How to Find Hope While Grieving During the Holidays
Finding hope is a positive and beneficial way to cope with grief. Hope can serve as the fuel for getting through a challenging season of grief during the holidays. There are ways to integrate the rhythms of winter holidays into the concept of finding hope amidst grief. While December often...
Commercial Dispatch
Hors d’oeuvres to spread joy this holiday season
My family Christmas gatherings have always consisted of snacking throughout the day and then having a meal that afternoon. Honestly, I’ve never known any other way. However, there are a few key hors d’oeuvres that stand out in my memory. These treats were a staple of family Christmas...
'A Christmas Memory' has guided my holidays for a decade. This is how
“Oh my,” exclaims the woman with shorn white hair and sherry-colored eyes as she stands by the kitchen window. “It’s fruitcake weather!” So begins Truman Capote’s “A Christmas Memory” — well, sort of. It’s the sentiment the book begins with, as seven-year-old Buddy and his 60-something-year-old “friend” — they are each other's only friend — go on a journey to bake 30 fruitcakes and send them to friends they’ve barely or never met (including President Roosevelt). ...
Down on the Farm: Hygge through the holidays
When you’re little, the holiday season can seem wondrously magical — festive music playing everywhere, sparkling decorations, all sorts of wonderful foods and treats and presents. As you grow older, some of that magic is replaced with obligations and running here and there to this and that, making sure that everything is in order and that everyone is happy. In this hectic state, the holidays are a stressful chore, rather than a magical time to look forward to as autumn wanes. I recently finished reading...
3 Tarotscope Predictions to Help Navigate Latinx Family Gatherings This Holiday Season
Family plays a huge part when it comes to Latinx culture and values. Familismo has been ingrained as an obligatory agreement for many as part of their upbringing. Whether you're practicing instilling healthy boundaries with your family or struggling to do so, we know the holidays can get hectic and bring out that inner tóxica/o no matter how dedicated one can be to their healing.
tripsavvy.com
The 15 Best Christmas Towns in the US
The country’s biggest cities may host some of the most iconic Christmas experiences, like ice skating at New York City’s Rockefeller Center or the festive holiday storefronts along the Magnificent Mile in Chicago. But don’t overlook the small towns, where holiday fun snowballs with charming festivals, made-for-Hallmark traditions, and, often, more Christmas lights than residents. Some of the best Christmas towns are wintery snow globes; others are warm-weather destinations with boat parades and twinkling palm trees. Ahead, 15 U.S. towns that may be small in size but are big on holiday cheer.
These Scented Candles Will Keep the Holiday Season Burning Bright
If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, The Hollywood Reporter may receive an affiliate commission. Smell has a way of transporting us to special memories and setting the tone for our mood — especially during the winter season. Some of the best holiday candles let us cozy up to the scent of cinnamon and spice, crisp pine trees or logs in the fireplace (to name a few nostalgic aromas) without trekking through the snow or baking up a storm.More from The Hollywood ReporterThe Best Scented Candles for Adding an Air of Luxury to...
51 of the Cutest Christmas Towns That Are Filled With Extra Holiday Magic
The world always gets sprinkled with a little extra magic, a little more nostalgia, for the holidays. It’s tangible in the air around us. Some places, though, kick this feeling into high gear. And we've got the cutest, best Christmas towns to show you!. We’re looking at 51 quaint...
psychologytoday.com
Being on Your Own for the Holidays: Time to Reflect
Whether by choice or circumstance, more people are living alone in the 21st century. The holidays are a good time to reflect on living alone by doing a personal inventory. In America, the default adult is partnered, but don’t believe that those who live alone are all miserable and lonely.
You can visit these festive New England mansions this holiday season
Plan an outing at one of these eight stunning holiday destinations. New England is full of historic mansions, and many of them host special programming during the final months of the year. Add a little luxury to your holiday season at one (or all) of these eight gorgeous properties. Castle...
6 Alternatives To Traditional Gift-Giving This Holiday Season
It's no secret that money is tight for a lot of consumers. A new GOBankingRates survey found that 33% of Americans are buying fewer gifts this year due to the economy and budget concerns....
The Best Online Holiday Cards and Invitations to Send This Festive Season
All products featured on Vogue are independently selected by our editors. However, we may earn affiliate revenue on this article and commission when you buy something. Searching for online cards and invitations? ’Tis the season—December is here, and along with it, holiday parties, celebratory dinners, and the need to send an annual family photo to friends around the world. While snail mail certainly has its charms, there’s no doubt that digital correspondence via email or text is faster and far less of a hassle. (You try stuffing 150 paper cards into envelopes, addressing them by hand, and bringing them to the post office.)
'Tis the season for family holiday projects and gifts that give back
Looking for a more meaningful holiday this year? We've compiled a list of ideas for your family, along with some gifts that give back.
This is what people think makes the holidays festive
According to new research, 56% of people globally refuse to admit the festive season has begun if there’s no snow on the ground. A recent survey of 8,500 people across 14 different countries — including 2,000 in the U.S. — revealed 40% want to travel somewhere colder and snowier than where they live, rather than hotter and sunnier (34%) for the festive season. And while those in the U.S. (41%) and India (53%) would rather hit up a busy city than anywhere else, people in the U.K. prefer a rural holiday getaway (31%), and Canadians dream of a beach vacation (32%). But how...
Beggin' Reveals Holiday Merch Including a Festive Sweater for Humans
Beggin’—the treat dogs go bonkers for—is hooking up dog parents with some savory merch this holiday season. On Wednesday, the Purina brand of pet food and snacks announced the rollout of its merch store, The Beggin’ Swag Shop, which includes festive new holiday sweaters for humans.
macaronikid.com
8 December Events & Holidays To Celebrate or Learn More About
Happy December! There are many wonderful ways to celebrate this month, from Christmas to Hanukkah to Kwanzaa. All are wonderful excuses to bring family and friends together. But those aren't the only three holidays happening this month — there are other meaningful and important events and holidays happening in December as well, some of which you've heard of, and some of which might be new to you!
The Spicy Ginger Man - Holiday Cocktail
This holiday season every woman or man out there needs a spicy man in his or her life! You know to keep the holiday season merry and bright! This drink had me at hazelnut liqueur and butterscotch schnapps. This drink in deliciously naughty, the buttery butterscotch schnapps mixed with the vanilla vodka is downright sinful. It's the holidays, what better time to try some fun, out of the box drinks for your holiday get togethers.
momcollective.com
Finding Hope in the Holiday Madness
Feeling the stress and overwhelm of the season? There is hope in the holiday madness…. Regardless of whether you observe Christmas, Hanukkah, Kwanzaa, Diwali, Winter Solstice, Chinese New Year, none of the above, or something else entirely, there is a shared pressure parents face to make this time of year feel special, magical, and meaningful for our families.
Witch Reclaims Christmas with Traditional Yule Decorations for Her Tree
Christmas is just repackaged Yule.
‘Grinchiest’ places of the holiday season revealed
Sleigh it ain’t so! Shopping centers are the “grinchiest” places of them all during the holidays, according to nearly two-thirds of Americans. Some 64% of 2,000 adults believe malls and shopping centers induce the most stress during the winter months, with airports (59%) and the post office (58%) rounding out the Top 3. Crowds, long lines and noise were among the most aggravating pet peeves at these stressful locations. Social media platforms are also causing stress this holiday season, with Facebook leading the pack. Nearly half of respondents say they feel overwhelmed by shopping ads and insensitive or negative content being posted online during...
