Searching for online cards and invitations? 'Tis the season—December is here, and along with it, holiday parties, celebratory dinners, and the need to send an annual family photo to friends around the world. While snail mail certainly has its charms, there's no doubt that digital correspondence via email or text is faster and far less of a hassle. (You try stuffing 150 paper cards into envelopes, addressing them by hand, and bringing them to the post office.)

5 DAYS AGO