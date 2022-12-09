Read full article on original website
Antidepressants saved my life. Then their side effects pushed me back into turmoil
In 2019, in the midst of what I can only describe as a mental breakdown, I was diagnosed with anxiety and depression, signed off work, and prescribed sertraline, an antidepressant. Because of my desperate mental state, I didn’t ask my GP about possible side effects. Instead I headed straight to the pharmacy to pick up my new “happy pills” and started taking them the following day. They definitely worked. Some of my anxiety symptoms slipped away, such as my panic attacks, low moods and low energy. But I wasn’t prepared for one of the biggest side effects: weight gain.In my...
Helping adolescents who are struggling with eating disorders during the holiday season
As we move into the holiday season, let’s take time to be grateful for the light we have in our lives and be mindful that we don’t ruin the light of others. Holidays are portrayed as a joyous time when friends and family gather. However, adolescents struggling with...
Men's Health
The Big Difference Between Schizophrenia and Schizotypal Personality Disorder
MAGICAL BELIEFS, ODD SPEECH, and strange behavior are all characteristics that people with schizotypal personality disorder (STPD) might display. But they often don’t realize that these behaviors are unusual, even though they can interfere with someone’s ability to develop relationships. “People with schizotypal personality disorder are often described...
PsyPost
Dissociative symptoms are common among individuals with depression, study finds
“Dissociating” has become an internet buzzword, but what does it mean and how common is it really? A study published in the Journal of Psychiatric Research suggests that this mental disconnect may be very common among people with depressive symptoms. Dissociation is a word used to describe a mental...
Student rushed to hospital after two bites of Christmas dinner diagnosed with incurable condition
A musical theatre student who took two bites of her Christmas dinner before doubling over in pain and being rushed to hospital, where she was told her organs were failing, is now helping other people seek medical help by posting TikTok videos, with one viewer saying she had “saved his life”.Lucy Harman, 20, from Chichester, West Sussex, was in her first year of university in September 2020 when she noticed herself rapidly losing weight – however, scared that it could be a serious illness, Lucy kept quiet about her symptoms despite losing 4st in 30 days.Determined to be well...
WTF Is This Light Pink Discharge When I Wipe?
Most of us have been there — you go to the bathroom and notice some light pink discharge when you wipe. Understandably, you might start to freak out a bit since it's not exactly normal. Is it just period spotting? Could you be pregnant and not even realize it, and this light pink discharge is a sign something's wrong with the baby? A hundred questions flood your head at that moment, and 99 of them are probably purely panic-driven.
TODAY.com
Mom’s simple trick for defusing her toddler’s tantrum is going viral because it works
If toddler tantrums are testing your patience, try doing zoomies. Not only will your kid stop crying, but you also feel calmer, according to one Georgia mom. Zoomies, or frenetic random activity periods (FRAPS), is the term used to describe when dogs suddenly start racing around to burn off energy.
psychologytoday.com
The Invalidating Parent and the Risk of Borderline Personality Disorder
The instability of sense of self and the dysregulation of emotions in borderline personality disorder have been linked to early parenting. New research using a biosocial model looks specifically at invalidation by parents as contributing to BPD's key symptoms. Although the study's findings are based on self-report, they suggest the...
When does mental distress become a mental illness?
Human beings experience a range of emotions, some of which are pleasant, such as joy and happiness, and others that are uncomfortable or even painful, such as anxiety, anger or grief. Often, emotional discomfort or pain is temporary and appropriate to the circumstances. It is natural, and even helpful, to experience anxiety when facing a difficult decision, or grief when a loved one dies. However, when painful mental states are long-lasting and interfere with our ability to function well in our daily lives and relationships, it can mean we are experiencing a form of mental illness. Mental illnesses usually have...
Borderline Personality Disorder and Lowered Empathy
I have previously written about two personality disorders. One of them is associated with a lack of empathy, affects about six point two percent of the general population, and is known as Narcissistic Personality Disorder - or NPD for short. The other is associated with having shallow emotions & Adolf Hitler, affects one point eight percent of the general populace, & is known as Histrionic Personality Disorder or HPD. Now, I am going to be writing about Borderline Personality Disorder, which you can also refer to as BPD if you want to shorten it. The disorder is a condition that is characterized by instability and impulsivity. Some studies say that the condition affects around one point six percent of adults, but another peer-reviewed scientific study says that the number could be up to six percent of the general population.
scitechdaily.com
New Study Reveals How Childhood Fears Play Role in Future Anxiety and Depression
A longitudinal imaging study connects reduced ventral striatum activity to later depression. A recent imaging study led by a scientist at The University of Texas at Dallas discovered early risk factors linked to children’s temperament as well as a neural process that might predict whether a person would develop depression and anxiety in adolescence and early adulthood.
Medical News Today
What to know about the stages of depression
Depression affects people differently. Some people suggest that depression has stages similar to the stages of grief, but no research supports this. Studies suggest the stages of depression are a continuum of increasing symptom severity. Depression is a common yet serious mental health condition affecting millions of people worldwide. Approximately.
Daily Princetonian
Let’s add gender-neutral bathrooms without taking away existing single-sex bathrooms
In the Undergraduate Student Government’s (USG) 2022 winter elections, undergraduate students had the opportunity to vote on a referendum put forth by Uma Fox ’26. The senate-initiated referendum asked, “Shall the undergraduates call on the Office of the Provost to, in a timely manner, establish a commission to investigate and provide recommendations on how the University may convert the majority of residential campus restrooms to be gender-neutral?” The referendum passed with 58 percent of the vote.
Healthline
What Are the Symptoms Of Cocaine Withdrawal?
Cocaine withdrawal can cause intense physical and mental symptoms — some of which can be life threatening. However, there are support and resources to help get you through this time. (CDC) reports that more than 5 million Americans use cocaine. Cocaine overdose deaths have been increasing since 2012, and...
Mindfulness: The new cure for ADHD?
A 2018 study investigated the effects of mindfulness on children with ADHD and their parents. The study was an uncontrolled trial that examined the treatment impacts of mindfulness-based-interventions. The study's results showed that ADHD children improved in behavior and attention. In addition, parents demonstrated improved mindfulness and reduced stress, and ratings of teachers of inattention were reduced.
Spotlight on Mental Health
Complex Post Traumatic Stress Syndrome (a.k.a Complex PTSD or C-PTSD) is an anxiety disorder that involves many of the same symptoms as Post Traumatic Stress Syndrome (a.k.a PTSD). However, unlike PTSD where the traumatic events are attributed to one instance of trauma, C-PTSD is attributed to multiple instances of trauma mostly happening during a person’s childhood. Also, when looking at the development of C-PTSD within minority populations, racism, poverty, the justice system, and oppression can add an additional layer of trauma to an individual that has experienced ongoing trauma during their early childhood years. The types of long-term traumatic events that can cause C-PTSD include:
parentingforbrain.com
What Causes Maladaptive Behavior in Children?
| How Do Maladaptive Behaviors Develop | Examples | Causes | How to Treat |. Maladaptive behavior is behavior that interferes with an individual’s ability to function in daily life or adjust to difficult situations. It is significantly different from what is expected for the individual’s developmental level.
suggest.com
Women Who Experienced Infertility Have Higher Risk Of Midlife Depression And Anxiety
Infertility is a common problem for many women. In fact, according to the CDC, about one in five heterosexual women between the 15 and 49 are unable to conceive after trying for a year. Stress and depression are common when a woman is struggling to get pregnant. And now, researchers...
Eating disorders may be more common than people think, experts say
There are many misconceptions when it comes to eating disorders, which can be serious and often fatal if not treated.
Doctors often miss depression symptoms for certain groups — a routine screening policy could help
This article was originally published on The Conversation. Depression is a costly and debilitating condition that profoundly influences a person's quality of life. In 2020, more than 21 million adults in the U.S. reported having at least one major depressive episode in the previous year. Depression symptoms increased dramatically during the COVID-19 pandemic, and now affect nearly 1 in 3 American adults.
