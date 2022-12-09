The Michigan Wolverines were lucky enough to have one of the best players in college football this season in running back Blake Corum. He was the heart and soul of the offense until his season-ending knee injury during the Illinois game. It’s heartbreaking he won’t be able to take the field against TCU in the College Football Playoff, but Michigan fans will always cherish what he was able to do for the team this season.

ANN ARBOR, MI ・ 1 DAY AGO