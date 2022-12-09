Read full article on original website
Podcast is Scheduled for Investigator to Give Update on Missing Michigan Woman Dee Ann WarnerTracy StengelTecumseh, MI
Deceased Mother Prime Suspect In Her Son's DisappearanceStill UnsolvedLivonia, MI
In 1994, a mom said she lost her 4-year-old son at the mall but witnesses saw her alone. What happened to D'Wan Sims?Fatim HemrajLivonia, MI
4 Great Burger Places in MichiganAlina AndrasMichigan State
4 Great Steakhouses in MichiganAlina AndrasMichigan State
Maize n Brew
Breaking down Dug McDaniel’s 15-point performance in win at Minnesota
After a couple close losses against ranked teams, the Michigan Wolverines kicked off Big Ten play with a victory at the Minnesota Golden Gophers, 90-75. It was a dominant win, where Minnesota never had the lead and Michigan was up by double digits for much of the game. True freshman...
Maize n Brew
2024 four-star CB Omillio Agard includes Michigan in top five
The Michigan Wolverines have broken into the top five of 2024 St. Joesph Prep (PA) defensive back Omillio Agard. The 6-foot, 173-pound junior reports more than 30 offers, but just narrowed his list to Michigan, Tennessee, Alabama, Penn State and Clemson. The Wolverines joined the race back in May by...
Maize n Brew
Michigan hockey recap: The Wolverines split with the Spartans without Fantilli
The Michigan Wolverines (12-7-1) saw a six-game winning streak against the Spartans end on night one, but responded with an ALMOST shutout victory in the second game. Michigan was short-handed all weekend without all-universe freshman Adam Fantilli headed to participate in Team Canada World Junior activities, but mitigated his absence with several second-line players stepping up.
Maize n Brew
Five Wolverines who will be X-factors against TCU
Michigan’s semifinal match-up with TCU is fascinating on several individual fronts because of the extreme stylistic differences between the two teams. The Horned Frogs want to capitalize on chunk plays offensively, and their defense wants to create turnovers. Offensively, Michigan wants to wear teams down for four quarters and make opposing offenses sustain long drives to earn points.
Maize n Brew
Top 5 other bowl games Michigan fans should watch
Whether you love them or hate how many of them there are, there’s no denying bowl games help to make the season merry and bright for college football fans. Some leave you scratching your head (Jimmy Kimmel Bowl?), and others are the stuff of legends. Here are my picks...
Maize n Brew
Michigan target, 2024 four-star DL Brandon Davis-Swain, decommits from Notre Dame
Announced on his Twitter account on Sunday, 2024 four-star defensive lineman Brandon Davis-Swain — who hails from West Bloomfield and is a target for the Michigan Wolverines in the junior class — has decommitted from Notre Dame. The 6-foot-4, 240-pound top-100 in-state prospect committed to Notre Dame in...
Maize n Brew
The major impact Blake Corum had on Michigan’s offense in 2022
The Michigan Wolverines were lucky enough to have one of the best players in college football this season in running back Blake Corum. He was the heart and soul of the offense until his season-ending knee injury during the Illinois game. It’s heartbreaking he won’t be able to take the field against TCU in the College Football Playoff, but Michigan fans will always cherish what he was able to do for the team this season.
Maize n Brew
5 reasons why Michigan will beat TCU in the CFP Semifinals
In three weeks, the Michigan Wolverines and TCU Horned Frogs will face off in a loser-leaves-town game with a National Championship berth on the line. The College Football Playoff (CFP) clash in the Fiesta Bowl between these two teams is one of the more drastic stylistic matchups of any game this season.
Maize n Brew
Top transfer portal pass rush target Josaiah Stewart puts Michigan in top three list
Announced Monday afternoon, the Michigan Wolverines are among the three finalists for transfer portal pass rusher Josaiah Stewart. Michigan is joined by LSU and USC as his other finalists. The Wolverines offered him before anyone else upon entering the transfer portal last week. Other than his three finalists, he also...
Maize n Brew
Film Review: Dug McDaniel, Kobe Bufkin impress in 90-75 win at Minnesota
The Michigan Wolverines clobbered the Minnesota Golden Gophers Thursday night on their way to a 90-75 win in the Twin Cities. After news came earlier this week that transfer point guard Jaelin Llewellyn suffered a season-ending ACL injury against Kentucky in London, fans were interested to see how Juwan Howard and the Wolverines would handle it.
Maize n Brew
Michigan d-lineman enters name in transfer portal
Michigan sophomore defensive lineman George Rooks has entered the NCAA transfer portal. Rooks thanked all his coaches and teammates with gratefulness but after discussing things with his peers and coaches he’s decided to seek opportunities elsewhere. Rooks, a four-star recruit out of St. Peters in Jersey City, New Jersey,...
Maize n Brew
Top 10 plays of Michigan football’s 2022 regular season
As the No. 2 Michigan Wolverines gear up for their College Football Playoff appearance on New Year’s Eve against the TCU Horned Frogs, let’s look back at some of the legendary moments from the regular season. From an electric running room to a defense that hasn’t wavered, the Wolverines are having a season to remember.
Maize n Brew
Survey Results: Most fans would rather see Michigan play Georgia in National Championship
Even though the Michigan Wolverines are off this week, we were still able to sneak in a Reacts Survey pertaining to the football program in anticipation of this year’s College Football Playoff! The results are in, so let’s get right to them,. Now that the Wolverines have taken...
Maize n Brew
What College Football Playoff returners and rematches say about Michigan’s chances this postseason
The upcoming College Football Playoff will be the ninth iteration of the current postseason structure, and the penultimate bracket of just four teams. Though filled with minor controversy and major debate, the CFP has ultimately done its job in moving away from the BCS and opening up the playing field a little more fairly.
