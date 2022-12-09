ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ann Arbor, MI

Maize n Brew

2024 four-star CB Omillio Agard includes Michigan in top five

The Michigan Wolverines have broken into the top five of 2024 St. Joesph Prep (PA) defensive back Omillio Agard. The 6-foot, 173-pound junior reports more than 30 offers, but just narrowed his list to Michigan, Tennessee, Alabama, Penn State and Clemson. The Wolverines joined the race back in May by...
ANN ARBOR, MI
Maize n Brew

Michigan hockey recap: The Wolverines split with the Spartans without Fantilli

The Michigan Wolverines (12-7-1) saw a six-game winning streak against the Spartans end on night one, but responded with an ALMOST shutout victory in the second game. Michigan was short-handed all weekend without all-universe freshman Adam Fantilli headed to participate in Team Canada World Junior activities, but mitigated his absence with several second-line players stepping up.
ANN ARBOR, MI
Maize n Brew

Five Wolverines who will be X-factors against TCU

Michigan’s semifinal match-up with TCU is fascinating on several individual fronts because of the extreme stylistic differences between the two teams. The Horned Frogs want to capitalize on chunk plays offensively, and their defense wants to create turnovers. Offensively, Michigan wants to wear teams down for four quarters and make opposing offenses sustain long drives to earn points.
ANN ARBOR, MI
Maize n Brew

Top 5 other bowl games Michigan fans should watch

Whether you love them or hate how many of them there are, there’s no denying bowl games help to make the season merry and bright for college football fans. Some leave you scratching your head (Jimmy Kimmel Bowl?), and others are the stuff of legends. Here are my picks...
EAST LANSING, MI
Maize n Brew

The major impact Blake Corum had on Michigan’s offense in 2022

The Michigan Wolverines were lucky enough to have one of the best players in college football this season in running back Blake Corum. He was the heart and soul of the offense until his season-ending knee injury during the Illinois game. It’s heartbreaking he won’t be able to take the field against TCU in the College Football Playoff, but Michigan fans will always cherish what he was able to do for the team this season.
ANN ARBOR, MI
Maize n Brew

5 reasons why Michigan will beat TCU in the CFP Semifinals

In three weeks, the Michigan Wolverines and TCU Horned Frogs will face off in a loser-leaves-town game with a National Championship berth on the line. The College Football Playoff (CFP) clash in the Fiesta Bowl between these two teams is one of the more drastic stylistic matchups of any game this season.
FORT WORTH, TX
Maize n Brew

Film Review: Dug McDaniel, Kobe Bufkin impress in 90-75 win at Minnesota

The Michigan Wolverines clobbered the Minnesota Golden Gophers Thursday night on their way to a 90-75 win in the Twin Cities. After news came earlier this week that transfer point guard Jaelin Llewellyn suffered a season-ending ACL injury against Kentucky in London, fans were interested to see how Juwan Howard and the Wolverines would handle it.
ANN ARBOR, MI
Maize n Brew

Michigan d-lineman enters name in transfer portal

Michigan sophomore defensive lineman George Rooks has entered the NCAA transfer portal. Rooks thanked all his coaches and teammates with gratefulness but after discussing things with his peers and coaches he’s decided to seek opportunities elsewhere. Rooks, a four-star recruit out of St. Peters in Jersey City, New Jersey,...
ANN ARBOR, MI
Maize n Brew

Top 10 plays of Michigan football’s 2022 regular season

As the No. 2 Michigan Wolverines gear up for their College Football Playoff appearance on New Year’s Eve against the TCU Horned Frogs, let’s look back at some of the legendary moments from the regular season. From an electric running room to a defense that hasn’t wavered, the Wolverines are having a season to remember.
ANN ARBOR, MI

