Fall River, MA

Homeowners could face thousands in septic-system upgrade costs

By The Herald News
The Herald News
The Herald News
 3 days ago
Good morning, everyone! Let’s have a look at today’s top stories:

Area residents could face mandatory septic upgrades costing thousands of dollars under proposed Title 5 regulations on track to go into effect in early 2023. It's either that or their community has to agree to a comprehensive 20-year-plan to reduce nitrogen pollution, which would spare homeowners the individual expense, according to the state Dept. of Environmental Protection. Read more on this story here.

The Fall River Symphony Orchestra is using a state program to open its doors for free to recipients of state aid, and other local organizations are following suit. FRSO participates in Card to Culture, a program that encourages arts, cultural and science groups to offer free or steeply discounted tickets to people who receive benefits in an effort to help level the playing field for disadvantaged families and children who otherwise might miss out on these opportunities. Read more on this story here.

City Councilor Pam Laliberte’s attempt to get two felony obstruction and harassment charges dropped from her criminal case were dashed, for now, after a District Court judge denied her request. Judge Sabine Coyne issued her ruling on Tuesday indicating that she does not have the authority as judge to dismiss criminal charges prior to a defendant’s arraignment. Read more on this story here.

capecod.com

“Serious Implications” For Proposed Septic Changes in Falmouth

FALMOUTH – Falmouth officials expressed concerns about the state’s proposed changes to septic system laws at a recent meeting of the town’s select board. Acting Town Manager Peter Johnson-Staub said the proposed Title Five changes from the Massachusetts Department of Environmental Protection (MassDEP) “have very serious implications for Falmouth and Cape Cod.”
FALMOUTH, MA
Turnto10.com

Determined drivers can find gasoline for under $3 a gallon

WARWICK, R.I. (WJAR) — Drivers determined to find low gasoline prices in Rhode Island will be rewarded for their efforts. At least three gas stations in Warwick have it for under $3 a gallon. American Dream Gas is advertising $2.95 a gallon for regular. A Shell station and a...
WARWICK, RI
Transportation Today News

South Coast Rail Main Line Construction Phase 1 substantially complete

Massachusetts officials, including Gov. Charlie Baker, Massachusetts Department of Transportation Secretary Jamey Tesler, and MBTA General Manager Steve Poftak, celebrated the “substantial completion” of Phase 1 of the South Coast Rail Main Line construction this week with a ribbon cutting at the new Freetown Commuter Rail Station. The $159 contract for Phase 1 of the […] The post South Coast Rail Main Line Construction Phase 1 substantially complete appeared first on Transportation Today.
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
independentri.com

Citing local hurdles, SK dispensary has no plans to sell retail pot

SOUTH KINGSTOWN, R.I. — Sweetspot marijuana growing and selling company, which has a local office, says it has no plans to offer retail recreational marijuana sales in town because local hurdles seem too high to overcome. A public hearing is scheduled Monday by the Town Council to discuss proposed...
SOUTH KINGSTOWN, RI
mybackyardnews.com

MASSACHUSETTS GRANDPARENT CLASSROOM AIDS PROGRAM

Retired MA Seniors Bring Life Experience, Hugs to Kids at School. A program matching low-income seniors with area schools in need of additional help is providing some retirees with a new outlook on life. The Foster Grandparent Program is also helping to fill the shortage of classroom aides as many...
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
ecori.org

Climate Crisis Slams Headfirst Into Public Health

Air pollution, combined with rising temperatures, has a profound impact on public health, especially when it comes where polluting facilities are located, as this Central Falls example illustrates. (Frank Carini/ecoRI News) The Ocean State is on the front lines of the climate crisis, the tentacles of which reach into almost...
CENTRAL FALLS, RI
The Herald News

The Herald News

Get the latest breaking news, sports, entertainment and obituaries in Fall River, MA from Fall River Herald News.

