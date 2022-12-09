Homeowners could face thousands in septic-system upgrade costs

Good morning, everyone! Let’s have a look at today’s top stories:

Area residents could face mandatory septic upgrades costing thousands of dollars under proposed Title 5 regulations on track to go into effect in early 2023. It's either that or their community has to agree to a comprehensive 20-year-plan to reduce nitrogen pollution, which would spare homeowners the individual expense, according to the state Dept. of Environmental Protection. Read more on this story here.

The Fall River Symphony Orchestra is using a state program to open its doors for free to recipients of state aid, and other local organizations are following suit. FRSO participates in Card to Culture, a program that encourages arts, cultural and science groups to offer free or steeply discounted tickets to people who receive benefits in an effort to help level the playing field for disadvantaged families and children who otherwise might miss out on these opportunities. Read more on this story here.

City Councilor Pam Laliberte’s attempt to get two felony obstruction and harassment charges dropped from her criminal case were dashed, for now, after a District Court judge denied her request. Judge Sabine Coyne issued her ruling on Tuesday indicating that she does not have the authority as judge to dismiss criminal charges prior to a defendant’s arraignment. Read more on this story here.

